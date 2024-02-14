Introducing the TREK POWER BISCOFF® BAR!

Sarries fan are invited to trial this BRAND NEW product at StoneX Stadium for the Saracens Men vs Leinster Rugby game on Friday 23rd February in the TREK Active Zone, located on the Piazza!

After months of anticipation, our partners at TREK are pleased to announce that you can now get your hands on the first and ONLY protein bar containing 100% real Biscoff®.

TREK POWER Biscoff® Bars are now a reality and they're a Biscoff® lover's dream!

This epic brand mash-up combines the usual 15g plant-protein and natural energy of the delicious TREK POWER bars we know and love, with generous layers of smooth Biscoff® spread atop a delicious crispy base, all smothered in a rich vegan choc alternative!

For years, fans have pleaded for this collab, and TREK has listened, with the initial run of bars available from February.

We could not be more excited for these delectable Bars to be hitting Saracens HQ on Friday 23rd February for our Saracens Men vs Leinster Rugby friendly, where you can get your hands on this exclusive collab in our TREK Active zone. Sampling will continue from this point on at every Saracens Men's home fixture for the rest of the season!

The TREK POWER Biscoff® bar will also be available on Sainsbury’s shelves from 14th February, and in grocery stores (and Sarries kiosks!) nationwide from April.

To find out more click here, or follow along @eatTREK.