Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Introducing the TREK POWER BISCOFF® BAR!

14.02.24
Sarries fan are invited to trial this BRAND NEW product at StoneX Stadium for the Saracens Men vs Leinster Rugby game on Friday 23rd February in the TREK Active Zone, located on the Piazza!

After months of anticipation, our partners at TREK are pleased to announce that you can now get your hands on the first and ONLY protein bar containing 100% real Biscoff®. 

TREK POWER Biscoff® Bars are now a reality and they're a Biscoff® lover's dream!

This epic brand mash-up combines the usual 15g plant-protein and natural energy of the delicious TREK POWER bars we know and love, with generous layers of smooth Biscoff® spread atop a delicious crispy base, all smothered in a rich vegan choc alternative!

For years, fans have pleaded for this collab, and TREK has listened, with the initial run of bars available from February.

We could not be more excited for these delectable Bars to be hitting Saracens HQ on Friday 23rd February for our Saracens Men vs Leinster Rugby friendly, where you can get your hands on this exclusive collab in our TREK Active zone. Sampling will continue from this point on at every Saracens Men's home fixture for the rest of the season!

The TREK POWER Biscoff® bar will also be available on Sainsbury’s shelves from 14th February, and in grocery stores (and Sarries kiosks!) nationwide from April.

To find out more click here, or follow along @eatTREK.

Tom Woolstencroft to retire from rugby

Saracens regret to announce that Tom Woolstencroft has retired from rugby with immediate effect. The hooker, who has been one of the great Saracens hookers across his six years at the club has unfortunately been recovering from concussion for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign and has now been forced into retirement on medical grounds. […]

13.02.24
Bristol Bears v Saracens Men to be broadcast live on TNT Sports

Our trip to Ashton Gate on Saturday 11th May has been chosen by TNT Sports, with kick off now at 15:05. TNT Sports broadcast selections for Round 18 will be made following the conclusion of Round 17 based on the importance of each game in relation to the league table. All Round 18 fixtures – […]

13.02.24
