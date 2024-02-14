NETBALL SUPER LEAGUE ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING BROADCAST DEAL WITH SKY SPORTS AND BBC SPORT

The Netball Super League (NSL) returns on Saturday 17 February and for the first time, fans will be able to watch the action live throughout the season on both Sky Sports and across BBC Sport as part of a landmark broadcast arrangement for the sport.

As a dedicated partner to netball for more than 17 years, Sky Sports have solidified their commitment to the sport with a renewed three-year partnership that will see all games from the Season Opener along with the Semi Final Play Offs and Grand Final shown on Sky Sports, and with one game from each regular round shown on Sky Sports YouTube, ensuring the widest possible access to the UK’s elite level netball competition that is free to fans.

In addition, the NSL is delighted to welcome BBC Sport into a new two-year partnership from 2024, which will see one game per round in the regular season broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, further expanding the sport’s reach and unlocking new audiences across UK households.

In another exciting addition for this season, fans based around the world will be able to watch all of the games from the Season Opener, two games per regular round and all the Play Offs plus the Grand Final on NetballPass with a season pass, covering over 40 games.

Commenting on the new broadcast arrangements, NSL Managing Director Claire Nelson said: “This is a hugely important milestone that enables us to showcase our sport to a bigger audience than ever before and is an incredible opportunity for the League, our clubs and our players to satisfy the appetite that we know is there.

“As we journey to professionalisation, we remain completely committed to delivering innovation in terms of how fans consume and experience netball, and now with BBC Sport joining Sky Sports as our trusted partners, we’re not only unlocking unprecedented visibility for the League but also continuing to ensure that netball remains at the forefront of innovative sports broadcasting. With 75% of our TV audience watching on digital platforms, it’s these partnerships that will align with the changing viewing habits of our younger audiences.

“We have huge ambitions for the League as part of our plans around professionalisation, and this is an important step ahead of 2025 where our aim is that every game will be broadcast everywhere around the world so that anybody can watch any game however and wherever they want to. For this season, I’d encourage all fans to tune in, or show up, let’s get behind our clubs and witness all the incredible drama and excitement that the NSL has to offer.”

After 18 rounds, the top four teams will go head-to-head in the semi-finals before the Grand Final takes place on 29 June. The 2024 season, which is set to be the most exciting yet, will feature some of the biggest names from the UK as well as stars from across the globe, ready to showcase their talents.

Helen Falkus, Director of Multi Sports at Sky Sports said: “Since 2006, Sky Sports has had a longstanding partnership with netball, and we are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to the sport through a renewed three-year partnership.

“The sport's popularity has surged in recent years, and with the landscape of the sport’s viewing patterns continuing to evolve, this deal highlights our commitment to meeting our fans where they are, with NSL coverage shown on YouTube.”

Philip Bernie, Interim Director BBC Sport added: “Our live netball coverage has become increasingly popular with audiences, and now they can follow the excitement of weekly NSL matches free, live, and on demand. Following the success of the 2023 Netball World Cup final, which had an audience of 1.3m on the BBC, fans can now enjoy more live coverage as we keep delivering all the action of the game to a bigger audience.”

The following matches from the first nine regular rounds will be shown on Sky Sports YouTube, and accessible via the Sky Sports website and app:

Round 2: Saturday 24 February – Saracens Mavericks v Leeds Rhinos

Round 3: Saturday 2 March – London Pulse v Loughborough Lightning

Round 4: Friday 8 March – Severn Stars v Manchester Thunder

Round 5: Friday 15 March – Manchester Thunder v Surrey Storm

Round 6: Friday 22 March – Leeds Rhinos v London Pulse

Round 7: Friday 29 March – Strathclyde Sirens v Loughborough Lightning

Round 8: Sunday 7 April – Saracens Mavericks v Manchester Thunder

Round 9: Friday 12 April – Team Bath v Cardiff Dragons

The following matches from the first nine regular rounds will be shown across the BBC: