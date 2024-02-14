Virtual Evening with Jackson Wray, Phil Morrow & Alex Austerberry
Next Wednesday, 21st February we have an exciting evening as Jackson Wray will be hosting a Seasonal Update with General Manager Phil Morrow, and Women’s Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry.
Phil will talk you all through our squad and how we sees it developing over the coming years, and Alex will provide an update from the table-topping Women’s side ahead of what could be a thrilling run-in.
If you are interested in joining us for this one off event, please register your interest here, and a link to the event will be shared in due course.