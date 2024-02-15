Olly Hartley and Nick Isiekwe named in England 'A' Squad

Olly Hartley and Nick Isiekwe have both been named in the provisional 27-man England A squad to take on Portugal at the Leicester Tigers Stadium on 25 February.

The strong squad includes a blend of experience and youth, with five players already capped at senior international level and some younger stars just at the start of their England careers.

Jamie Blamire, Nick Isiekwe, Tom Pearson, Harry Randall and Ollie Hassell-Collins make up the quintet who have already represented the senior side.

21 of the 27 involved players have been brought through the England Rugby pathway and achieved caps at either U18 or U20 level within the men’s system.

The squad will assemble at Loughborough University next Tuesday (20 February) to begin preparations for the fixture later that week. The group will also be joined by some of the players that aren’t selected by Steve Borthwick for England senior men’s fixture against Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations (24 February).

The squad was selected by England Senior Men’s Head Coach Steve Borthwick in consultation with England A head coach George Skivington, defence coach Dom Waldouck, attack coach Sam Vesty and RFU Director of Rugby Performance Conor O’Shea.

England head coach, Steve Borthwick, said: “We’re delighted to announce the squad for the England A fixture against Portugal.

“These players have the potential of being in the England team in the very near future and that was the main selection criteria when we chose the squad.

“We've got a lot of exciting young players in England, and this is a great opportunity for them to show they can play international rugby.

“England A is an important step for players who have come out of the Under 20s and are playing club rugby, to be able to get into the international environment to prepare to play for England.

“Since we've not had the Saxons or the A team, that group of players, now in their early to mid-20s, are striving to make that next level of international rugby and haven't had that platform. This provides that next stage.

“It’s great to have the fixture at the Leicester Tigers’ stadium. It’s such an iconic stadium and one I know very well. It's an area where the supporters know rugby, they love rugby, and I'm sure the team will put on a spectacle for them.”