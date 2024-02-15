45,000 TICKETS FOR THE SHOWDOWN 4 - GONE!

75% of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium now SOLD for The Showdown 4!

We are now half way through the month of LOVE, and boy are we feeling the LOVE from our Sarries family!

We are so excited to announce that 45,000 tickets have now been SOLD for our upcoming big game, The Showdown 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This is always the highlight of our season calendar, with international stardom adorning both teams, James Haskell on the decks, the London Community Gospel Choir bringing the noise and heaps more family friendly entertainment planned.

This is officially our FASTEST EVER SELLING Showdown, and we are well on track for a sell out. Click here to secure your spot from just £21 today to avoid disappointment.