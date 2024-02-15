Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

45,000 TICKETS FOR THE SHOWDOWN 4 - GONE!

15.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Show45k
Show452

75% of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium now SOLD for The Showdown 4!

We are now half way through the month of LOVE, and boy are we feeling the LOVE from our Sarries family!

We are so excited to announce that 45,000 tickets have now been SOLD for our upcoming big game, The Showdown 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This is always the highlight of our season calendar, with international stardom adorning both teams, James Haskell on the decks, the London Community Gospel Choir bringing the noise and heaps more family friendly entertainment planned.

This is officially our FASTEST EVER SELLING Showdown, and we are well on track for a sell out. Click here to secure your spot from just £21 today to avoid disappointment.

Olly1

Olly Hartley and Nick Isiekwe named in England 'A' Squad

Olly Hartley and Nick Isiekwe have both been named in the provisional 27-man England A squad to take on Portugal at the Leicester Tigers Stadium on 25 February. The strong squad includes a blend of experience and youth, with five players already capped at senior international level and some younger stars just at the start […]

15.02.24
Austt1

Virtual Evening with Jackson Wray, Phil Morrow & Alex Austerberry

Next Wednesday, 21st February we have an exciting evening as Jackson Wray will be hosting a Seasonal Update with General Manager Phil Morrow, and Women’s Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry.  Phil will talk you all through our squad and how we sees it developing over the coming years, and Alex will provide an update from […]

14.02.24
