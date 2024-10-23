Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Tim Swiel signs on short-term deal

23.10.24
In association with
StoneX
Saracens Men is pleased to announce Tim Swiel has joined the club on a short-term deal.

The 31-year-old has joined as injury cover with Louie Johnson sidelined for up to three months after tearing his bicep in training recently.

With the ability to cover both fly-half and fullback, Swiel returns to StoneX after training with the club last campaign.

Ahead of a busy Premiership Rugby Cup campaign, Swiel joins with plenty of experience having previously played for Stormers, Sharks, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Harlequins.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to welcome Swiel back into the fold.

“Tim was a very popular member of the group when he trained with us last year so we are delighted to have him back.

His experience will be valuable to the younger players and we are excited to see him steer the group through the Cup calendar.”

Swiel is excited to be back in North London.

“I’m really pleased to be back here at Saracens. After training with them at the end of last season I could see how much quality there is in the group, and I’m looking forward to playing my part with this new-look squad.”

