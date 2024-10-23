Tim Swiel signs on short-term deal

Saracens Men is pleased to announce Tim Swiel has joined the club on a short-term deal.

The 31-year-old has joined as injury cover with Louie Johnson sidelined for up to three months after tearing his bicep in training recently.

With the ability to cover both fly-half and fullback, Swiel returns to StoneX after training with the club last campaign.

Ahead of a busy Premiership Rugby Cup campaign, Swiel joins with plenty of experience having previously played for Stormers, Sharks, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Harlequins.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to welcome Swiel back into the fold.

“Tim was a very popular member of the group when he trained with us last year so we are delighted to have him back.

His experience will be valuable to the younger players and we are excited to see him steer the group through the Cup calendar.”

Swiel is excited to be back in North London.

“I’m really pleased to be back here at Saracens. After training with them at the end of last season I could see how much quality there is in the group, and I’m looking forward to playing my part with this new-look squad.”