Three Saracens named in Women's Six Nations finale

Zoe Harrison will start in the final Guinness Women's Six Nations against France with fellow Saracens Kelsey Clifford and Rosie Galligan named on the bench for the Red Roses.

Emma Sing will earn her 3rd Red Roses start on Saturday when John Mitchell’s side host France in the final round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations at Allianz Stadium.

The back-to-back Premiership Women’s Rugby top points scorer comes in at full-back for her eighth cap with Ellie Kildunne ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Half-backs Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison link up for the third time this tournament and Tatyana Heard returns at inside centre. Wings Abby Dow and Claudia MacDonald retain their spots after scoring two tries each last time out against Scotland, and Megan Jones remains in the 13 jersey.

Hannah Botterman and Maud Muir start at loosehead prop and tighthead prop respectively while Maddie Feaunati switches to openside flanker to accommodate Alex Matthews at Number 8.

Hooker Lark Atkin-Davies, second rows Morwenna Talling and Abbie Ward continue in their respective positions, and Zoe Aldcroft captains the team from blindside flanker for the fifth match in a row.

Red Roses team to play France

15 Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 7 caps)

14 Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 51 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps)

12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 28 caps)

11 Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 56 caps)

9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 79 caps)

1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 55 caps)

2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 65 caps)

3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 39 caps)

4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 21 caps)

5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 73 caps)

6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 62 caps) - captain

7 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 14 caps)

8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 74 caps)

Replacements



16 Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 82 caps)

17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 13 caps)

18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 70 caps)

19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 23 caps)

20 Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 1 cap)

21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 30 caps)

22 Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 39 caps)

23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 38 caps)