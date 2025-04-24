Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Three Saracens named in Women's Six Nations finale

24.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ireland v england guinness women's six nations 2025
Ireland v england guinness women's six nations 2025

Zoe Harrison will start in the final Guinness Women's Six Nations against France with fellow Saracens Kelsey Clifford and Rosie Galligan named on the bench for the Red Roses.

Emma Sing will earn her 3rd Red Roses start on Saturday when John Mitchell’s side host France in the final round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations at Allianz Stadium.

The back-to-back Premiership Women’s Rugby top points scorer comes in at full-back for her eighth cap with Ellie Kildunne ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Half-backs Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison link up for the third time this tournament and Tatyana Heard returns at inside centre. Wings Abby Dow and Claudia MacDonald retain their spots after scoring two tries each last time out against Scotland, and Megan Jones remains in the 13 jersey.

Hannah Botterman and Maud Muir start at loosehead prop and tighthead prop respectively while Maddie Feaunati switches to openside flanker to accommodate Alex Matthews at Number 8.

Hooker Lark Atkin-Davies, second rows Morwenna Talling and Abbie Ward continue in their respective positions, and Zoe Aldcroft captains the team from blindside flanker for the fifth match in a row.

Red Roses team to play France

15 Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 7 caps)
14 Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 51 caps)
13 Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps)
12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 28 caps)
11 Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)
10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 56 caps)
9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 79 caps)
1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 55 caps)
2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 65 caps)
3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 39 caps)
4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 21 caps)
5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 73 caps)
6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 62 caps) - captain
7 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 14 caps)
8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 74 caps)

Replacements

16 Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 82 caps)
17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 13 caps) 
18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 70 caps)
19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 23 caps) 
20 Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 1 cap)
21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 30 caps)
22 Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 39 caps)
23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 38 caps)

News

See all news
Ireland v england guinness women's six nations 2025

Three Saracens named in Women's Six Nations finale

Zoe Harrison will start in the final Guinness Women's Six Nations against France with fellow Saracens Kelsey Clifford and Rosie Galligan named on the bench for the Red Roses. Emma Sing will earn her 3rd Red Roses start on Saturday when John Mitchell’s side host France in the final round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations […]

24.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens training session

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 15)

Nick Tompkins understands the importance of Friday night’s trip to the Salford Community Stadium as Saracens Men prepare to face Sale Sharks in a crucial top-four battle. The centre lines up for the Men in Black just six days after scoring at StoneX in their last Gallagher Premiership outing against Gloucester, as Sarries look to […]

24.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v gloucester rugby gallagher premiership rugby

PRESS NOTES | Mark McCall Previews the trip to Sale

Saracens Men’s Director of Rugby, Mark McCall spoke to the press this week about their upcoming trip to Sale and the previous game against Gloucester. Upon reflection of last weekend’s bonus-point win over the Cherry and Whites, McCall was pleased on the whole with the performance shown at StoneX. “The game had a bit of […]

23.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross