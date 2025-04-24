Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 15)

24.04.25


Saracens training session
Leicester tigers v saracens gallagher premiership rugby

Nick Tompkins understands the importance of Friday night’s trip to the Salford Community Stadium as Saracens Men prepare to face Sale Sharks in a crucial top-four battle.

The centre lines up for the Men in Black just six days after scoring at StoneX in their last Gallagher Premiership outing against Gloucester, as Sarries look to make it three consecutive wins and surge back in to the play-off places.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made five changes to the side that started last Saturday. Three of those come in the front row, with Rhys Carre, Jamie George and Alec Clarey all stepping up from the bench to start.

Hugh Tizard returns to the second row alongside captain Maro Itoje. Nick Isiekwe, who was Player of the Match last weekend remains in the XV but shifts to blindside flanker, with Ben Earl and Tom Willis completing the back row.

There is just one change in the backline, as Ivan Van Zyl continues his half-back partnership with Fergus Burke.

Tompkins, who crossed the whitewash against the Cherry and Whites, lines up alongside Olly Hartley in midfield.

Rotimi Segun looks to continue his fine form on the left wing, with Angus Hall coming in on the opposite flank and Elliot Daly remaining at fullback.

McCall sticks with a six–two split on the bench, with Theo Dan, Theo McFarland, Andy Onyeama-Christie and Juan Martin Gonzalez among the replacements. Alex Goode is also included as he edges closer to his 400th appearance for the club.

With a chance to strengthen Saracens’ position in the play-off race, Tompkins is fully aware of the challenge that awaits under the lights in Salford.

“Matches against Sale are always incredibly physical so we know we’ll need to be at our best on Friday night.

Their home record is outstanding but we have to take confidence from how we have played over the last couple of weeks which will give us a great chance.”

Saracens Men team to play Sale Sharks:

1 Rhys Carre
2 Jamie George
3 Alec Clarey
4 Maro Itoje (c)
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Nick Isiekwe
7 Ben Earl
8 Tom Willis
9 Ivan van Zyl
10 Fergus Burke
11 Rotimi Segun
12 Olly Hartley
13 Nick Tompkins
14 Angus Hall
15 Elliot Daly

 Replacements:

16 Theo Dan
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Harvey Beaton
19 Theo McFarland
20 Andy Onyeama-Christie
21 Juan Martin Gonzalez
22 Charlie Bracken
23 Alex Goode

Three Saracens named in Women's Six Nations finale

Three Saracens named in Women's Six Nations finale

Zoe Harrison will start in the final Guinness Women's Six Nations against France with fellow Saracens Kelsey Clifford and Rosie Galligan named on the bench for the Red Roses. Emma Sing will earn her 3rd Red Roses start on Saturday when John Mitchell’s side host France in the final round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations […]

24.04.25


PRESS NOTES | Mark McCall Previews the trip to Sale

PRESS NOTES | Mark McCall Previews the trip to Sale

Saracens Men’s Director of Rugby, Mark McCall spoke to the press this week about their upcoming trip to Sale and the previous game against Gloucester. Upon reflection of last weekend’s bonus-point win over the Cherry and Whites, McCall was pleased on the whole with the performance shown at StoneX. “The game had a bit of […]

23.04.25



