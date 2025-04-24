TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 15)

Nick Tompkins understands the importance of Friday night’s trip to the Salford Community Stadium as Saracens Men prepare to face Sale Sharks in a crucial top-four battle.

The centre lines up for the Men in Black just six days after scoring at StoneX in their last Gallagher Premiership outing against Gloucester, as Sarries look to make it three consecutive wins and surge back in to the play-off places.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made five changes to the side that started last Saturday. Three of those come in the front row, with Rhys Carre, Jamie George and Alec Clarey all stepping up from the bench to start.

Hugh Tizard returns to the second row alongside captain Maro Itoje. Nick Isiekwe, who was Player of the Match last weekend remains in the XV but shifts to blindside flanker, with Ben Earl and Tom Willis completing the back row.

There is just one change in the backline, as Ivan Van Zyl continues his half-back partnership with Fergus Burke.

Tompkins, who crossed the whitewash against the Cherry and Whites, lines up alongside Olly Hartley in midfield.

Rotimi Segun looks to continue his fine form on the left wing, with Angus Hall coming in on the opposite flank and Elliot Daly remaining at fullback.

McCall sticks with a six–two split on the bench, with Theo Dan, Theo McFarland, Andy Onyeama-Christie and Juan Martin Gonzalez among the replacements. Alex Goode is also included as he edges closer to his 400th appearance for the club.

With a chance to strengthen Saracens’ position in the play-off race, Tompkins is fully aware of the challenge that awaits under the lights in Salford.

“Matches against Sale are always incredibly physical so we know we’ll need to be at our best on Friday night.

Their home record is outstanding but we have to take confidence from how we have played over the last couple of weeks which will give us a great chance.”

Saracens Men team to play Sale Sharks:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Alec Clarey

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Angus Hall

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Theo McFarland

20 Andy Onyeama-Christie

21 Juan Martin Gonzalez

22 Charlie Bracken

23 Alex Goode