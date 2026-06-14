MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 40 - 38 Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR SEMI)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 40 - 38 Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR SEMI)

14.06.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

Saracens stormed into the PWR Final following a dramatic victory over Exeter Chiefs in their final home game of the season.

After a fiercely contested semi final, the Original Club of North London secured their place at The Stoop on 28 June, where they will face Trailfinders Women with the championship on the line.

The game started with both sides showing the intensity expected of a play off encounter, but it was Exeter who struck first through Claudia Moloney McDonald.

Saracens responded brilliantly. After sustained pressure, Alysha Corrigan crossed to level the scores before Jess Breach marked her 50th appearance for the club in style. Spotting a gap in the Exeter defence, the full back accelerated clear to score and give the Women in Black the lead.

The visitors hit back shortly afterwards to reduce the deficit, but Saracens continued to build momentum. Donna Rose powered over to extend the advantage before Olivia Apps added another score to strengthen the hosts' grip on the contest.

However, the momentum shifted when Marlie Packer was shown a yellow card. Exeter took advantage of the extra player, with Moloney McDonald crossing again before the Chiefs added another late score to edge into a three point lead at half time.

Saracens emerged from the break with renewed energy and immediately pinned Exeter deep inside their own half. Their pressure paid off as Apps crossed for her second try of the afternoon to restore the lead.

The second half continued to swing from end to end, with Exeter refusing to go away and responding with another score beneath the posts to keep the contest finely balanced heading into the closing stages.

With just five minutes remaining, Breach produced the decisive moment. Collecting possession deep inside her own half, she brushed aside two defenders before sprinting clear from inside the Saracens 22 to score a sensational try and send StoneX Stadium into celebration.

That proved to be the decisive score as Saracens held firm to secure a memorable victory and book their place in the PWR Final.

The Women in Black will now take their momentum to The Stoop on 28 June, where they will face Trailfinders Women in a battle to be crowned PWR champions.

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E0b8fa26 448f 4090 a5f9 084bfa23b766Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women
09.06.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 80 - 14 Trailfinders Women

Saracens rounded off their regular season with a comfortable win over a rotated Trailfinders outfit. The Original Club of North London ran in a plethora of tries on their return to the StoneX Stadium to give them the best momentum heading into a home semi-final in seven days time. Alex Austerberry's side averaged a point […]

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StoneX StoneX
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