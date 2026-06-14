MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 40 - 38 Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR SEMI)

Saracens stormed into the PWR Final following a dramatic victory over Exeter Chiefs in their final home game of the season.

After a fiercely contested semi final, the Original Club of North London secured their place at The Stoop on 28 June, where they will face Trailfinders Women with the championship on the line.

The game started with both sides showing the intensity expected of a play off encounter, but it was Exeter who struck first through Claudia Moloney McDonald.

Saracens responded brilliantly. After sustained pressure, Alysha Corrigan crossed to level the scores before Jess Breach marked her 50th appearance for the club in style. Spotting a gap in the Exeter defence, the full back accelerated clear to score and give the Women in Black the lead.

The visitors hit back shortly afterwards to reduce the deficit, but Saracens continued to build momentum. Donna Rose powered over to extend the advantage before Olivia Apps added another score to strengthen the hosts' grip on the contest.

However, the momentum shifted when Marlie Packer was shown a yellow card. Exeter took advantage of the extra player, with Moloney McDonald crossing again before the Chiefs added another late score to edge into a three point lead at half time.

Saracens emerged from the break with renewed energy and immediately pinned Exeter deep inside their own half. Their pressure paid off as Apps crossed for her second try of the afternoon to restore the lead.

The second half continued to swing from end to end, with Exeter refusing to go away and responding with another score beneath the posts to keep the contest finely balanced heading into the closing stages.

With just five minutes remaining, Breach produced the decisive moment. Collecting possession deep inside her own half, she brushed aside two defenders before sprinting clear from inside the Saracens 22 to score a sensational try and send StoneX Stadium into celebration.

That proved to be the decisive score as Saracens held firm to secure a memorable victory and book their place in the PWR Final.

The Women in Black will now take their momentum to The Stoop on 28 June, where they will face Trailfinders Women in a battle to be crowned PWR champions.