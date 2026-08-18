Saracens launch 150th anniversary home kit

Saracens are proud to unveil the club’s new home kit for the 2026/27 season, celebrating 150 years of Saracens rugby.

The iconic black and gold design pays tribute to the club’s rich history while looking ahead to the next chapter, bringing together traditional Saracens colours with a modern design for the club’s 150th anniversary season.

The new kit also marks the first time PensionBee will feature on the front of the Saracens match shirt, following the award winning retirement savings provider’s expanded partnership with the club.

The kit has been produced by Castore and will be worn by both the Men’s and Women’s teams throughout the 2026/27 campaign, with supporters now able to purchase the new home shirt alongside a wider range of matchday wear.

The 150th anniversary kit is available to purchase now, giving supporters the chance to be part of a landmark season in Saracens history.