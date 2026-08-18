Saracens launch 150th anniversary home kit

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Saracens launch 150th anniversary home kit

18.08.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens 000 Kit Launches 26 27 Home Paid Social1920x1080
Saracens 000 Kit Launches 26 27 Home Paid Social1080x1350

Saracens are proud to unveil the club’s new home kit for the 2026/27 season, celebrating 150 years of Saracens rugby.

The iconic black and gold design pays tribute to the club’s rich history while looking ahead to the next chapter, bringing together traditional Saracens colours with a modern design for the club’s 150th anniversary season.

The new kit also marks the first time PensionBee will feature on the front of the Saracens match shirt, following the award winning retirement savings provider’s expanded partnership with the club.

The kit has been produced by Castore and will be worn by both the Men’s and Women’s teams throughout the 2026/27 campaign, with supporters now able to purchase the new home shirt alongside a wider range of matchday wear.

The 150th anniversary kit is available to purchase now, giving supporters the chance to be part of a landmark season in Saracens history.

News

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Saracens 000 Kit Launches 26 27 Home Paid Social1920x1080
18.08.26

Saracens launch 150th anniversary home kit

Saracens are proud to unveil the club’s new home kit for the 2026/27 season, celebrating 150 years of Saracens rugby. The iconic black and gold design pays tribute to the club’s rich history while looking ahead to the next chapter, bringing together traditional Saracens colours with a modern design for the club’s 150th anniversary season. […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens
13.08.26

SARACENS ANNOUNCES OLAMIDE SODEKE RE-SIGNS

Saracens are delighted to announce that second row Olamide Sodeke has re-signed with the club. A product of the Saracens Academy system, Sodeke's rugby journey began at Blackheath before he was picked up by the North London club, going on to join the Senior Academy in 2023. The former England Under 18 international has since […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Lav Action (1)
13.08.26

Saracens Women confirm Senior Academy Graduates

Four Oaklands College graduates join Saracens Women's Senior Academy Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that four players have progressed from the club's Academy into the Senior Academy, highlighting the continued success of the club's longstanding player pathway in partnership with Oaklands College. After two years of development within the Saracens pathway, Alix Ahad, Leila […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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