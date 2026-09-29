SARACENS RE-SIGNS DONNA ROSE

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

SARACENS RE-SIGNS DONNA ROSE

29.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women
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SARACENS CAN CONFIRM THAT WELSH INTERNATIONAL DONNA ROSE HAS EXTENDED HER CONTRACT FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON.

Rose's route into professional rugby is one of the more unique stories in the squad. A carpenter by trade, she joined Saracens from Trojans Rugby Club, having played over 150 times for the Hampshire side and captaining them before making the move to StoneX Stadium. She was approached to make the switch, signing with Saracens as a prop in 2019, a decision that would go on to transform her career.

Since arriving in North London, Rose has become one of the most instantly recognisable and respected figures in the Saracens squad. She has become a crucial member of the side, making her 50th appearance for the club in a semi-final against Bristol.

Rose qualified for Wales through her Welsh grandfather, making her national debut in the 2021 Women's Six Nations Championship, and has gone on to become one of the first players to receive a professional Wales Women contract. Among her standout moments in a Welsh shirt, Rose scored two tries in ten minutes in the 2022 Women's Six Nations, helping Wales to their first championship victory since 2019.

Rose is proud to re-sign to the women in black for the 2026/27 campaign:

"Home is where the heart is and this is my home"

Director of rugby, Alex Austerberry, made clear just how highly Rose was regarded within the group:


"Donna is a very physical player, who plays with incredible heart, passion, and industry. Having joined Saracens in 2019, Donna has developed in to an outstanding Tighthead who contributes not only at set-piece time but also in the loose. Donna has a great presence on the pitch and is fantastic at supporting her teammates off the field. This is exemplified by her desire to work with and develop many of the young Front Row forwards at the club. I am delighted that Donna has extended her time here at the Saracens, I have no doubt that her contribution on and off the field will continue to have a significant impact."

News

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Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women
29.09.26

SARACENS RE-SIGNS DONNA ROSE

SARACENS CAN CONFIRM THAT WELSH INTERNATIONAL DONNA ROSE HAS EXTENDED HER CONTRACT FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON. Rose's route into professional rugby is one of the more unique stories in the squad. A carpenter by trade, she joined Saracens from Trojans Rugby Club, having played over 150 times for the Hampshire side and captaining them before […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
DSCF1617 (1)
28.09.26

150 Years of Memories

David's story: My history and PE teacher at Hatfield School, Ian Vinter, was a Saracens player. In 1973, he took a minibus of pupils, including me, to Bramley Road to watch him play Rosslyn Park. Saracens won, and I was hooked. The seat I am sitting in today is the same seat I sat in […]

Shawbrook stats centre

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