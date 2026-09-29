SARACENS RE-SIGNS DONNA ROSE

SARACENS CAN CONFIRM THAT WELSH INTERNATIONAL DONNA ROSE HAS EXTENDED HER CONTRACT FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON.

Rose's route into professional rugby is one of the more unique stories in the squad. A carpenter by trade, she joined Saracens from Trojans Rugby Club, having played over 150 times for the Hampshire side and captaining them before making the move to StoneX Stadium. She was approached to make the switch, signing with Saracens as a prop in 2019, a decision that would go on to transform her career.

Since arriving in North London, Rose has become one of the most instantly recognisable and respected figures in the Saracens squad. She has become a crucial member of the side, making her 50th appearance for the club in a semi-final against Bristol.

Rose qualified for Wales through her Welsh grandfather, making her national debut in the 2021 Women's Six Nations Championship, and has gone on to become one of the first players to receive a professional Wales Women contract. Among her standout moments in a Welsh shirt, Rose scored two tries in ten minutes in the 2022 Women's Six Nations, helping Wales to their first championship victory since 2019.

Rose is proud to re-sign to the women in black for the 2026/27 campaign:



"Home is where the heart is and this is my home"

Director of rugby, Alex Austerberry, made clear just how highly Rose was regarded within the group:



"Donna is a very physical player, who plays with incredible heart, passion, and industry. Having joined Saracens in 2019, Donna has developed in to an outstanding Tighthead who contributes not only at set-piece time but also in the loose. Donna has a great presence on the pitch and is fantastic at supporting her teammates off the field. This is exemplified by her desire to work with and develop many of the young Front Row forwards at the club. I am delighted that Donna has extended her time here at the Saracens, I have no doubt that her contribution on and off the field will continue to have a significant impact."