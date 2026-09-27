MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 38 - 40 Saracens Men (PREM R1)

The Original Club of North London got off to the best possible start with a win on the road against Leicester Tigers.

Saracens bagged their first bonus point win of the season with a huge victory at Mattioli Woods Welford Road to mark the start of a new era in NW4.

Saracens started the game at an electric pace. A great kick off from Fergus Burke was matched by a ferocious tackle into touch from Tobias Elliott. This gave the visitors a great platform to strike, with runners from all angles testing Tigers in their 22. In the end, it was Juan Martin Gonzalez who got the final touch, picking up off the scraps of an attempted Leicester intercept to dot down in the corner.

It continued to prove fruitful for Sarries as, after ill discipline from the hosts, Saracens managed to get another score on the board. Having kicked to the corner, the Saracens backs showed their class with a great flowing move, setting Tobias Elliott free in the corner.

However, an unfortunate injury to centre Olly Hartley marked the turn of a difficult patch for Saracens. Solomone Kata was starting to cause headaches for the visitors, with a barnstorming carry setting Leicester into good momentum before picking up the ball in a good position and turning back infield to scamper underneath the posts untouched on the 15 minute mark.

Leicester continued to close the gap 10 minutes later, after Jack van Poortvliet made a dart close to the breakdown, setting Tigers back on the front foot. From there, dominant carries followed, forcing Sarries to back pedal and allowing Gabriel Hamer Webb the space to race into the corner following good hands from the backline. Billy Searle’s conversion miss, however, kept Sarries’ noses in front.

Saracens did manage to extend their lead before the break. Lightning ruck speed and trickery from Tomos Williams at the breakdown stressed the Leicester defence, enough for a gap to open on the outside, allowing Max Malins to complete a simple two on one with Elliot Daly to give Saracens a nine point lead heading into half time.

The second half did not get off to a good start, however, after a clearance kick from Saracens failed to find touch and Leicester took full advantage. After a good initial break from Wainwright, the ball went through the hands on the short side and into the grasp of Hamer Webb, who sprinted clear.

Saracens struck back quickly, though, to secure the bonus point. After a kick to the corner set a good platform for Sarries, the carries came crashing through, with the final touch coming from Ben Earl.

However, Leicester did not hold back, with Gabriel Hamer Webb getting his hat trick on the 50 minute mark in a similar fashion to his first two scores, being in the right place at the right time on the touchline.

Things then went from bad to worse for Saracens, as not only did Adam Radwan pick up a clever kick in behind to give Leicester the lead, but Nick Isiekwe was shown a 20 minute red card for an earlier tackle deemed to be illegal on Freddie Steward.

A great showing of resolve from Saracens soon followed as, despite being a man down, Sarries still managed to stay in the fight. After a great catch and drive set up a good platform, Elliot Daly found an inch perfect pass to Rotimi Segun, who dotted down in the opposite corner to nudge the visitors back in front.

What was turning into a tense affair in Leicester had another twist in its tale with 15 minutes to go. James Thompson crashed over from short range for the hosts to nudge them back into the lead for an ultimate Sunday finale.

But in the final 10 minutes, Saracens had the last word. Tarek Haffar was sent to the bin for repeat infringements in the 22. So, with both teams at 14 men apiece, Sarries provided the finishing product, Rotimi Segun running in a brace in the corner to nudge Sarries two points clear.

A monstrous defensive effort kept Leicester at bay in the dying embers, allowing Charlie Bracken to whack the ball into the stands, recording a huge win for the visitors in testing conditions.

Saracens return to North London next Sunday in a huge clash against Sale Sharks. Tickets are still available to purchase here for a unmissable day in NW4.