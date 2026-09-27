MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 38 - 40 Saracens Men (PREM R1)

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PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
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MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 38 - 40 Saracens Men (PREM R1)

27.09.26
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Leicester tigers v saracens
Leicester tigers v saracens

The Original Club of North London got off to the best possible start with a win on the road against Leicester Tigers.

Saracens bagged their first bonus point win of the season with a huge victory at Mattioli Woods Welford Road to mark the start of a new era in NW4.

Saracens started the game at an electric pace. A great kick off from Fergus Burke was matched by a ferocious tackle into touch from Tobias Elliott. This gave the visitors a great platform to strike, with runners from all angles testing Tigers in their 22. In the end, it was Juan Martin Gonzalez who got the final touch, picking up off the scraps of an attempted Leicester intercept to dot down in the corner.

It continued to prove fruitful for Sarries as, after ill discipline from the hosts, Saracens managed to get another score on the board. Having kicked to the corner, the Saracens backs showed their class with a great flowing move, setting Tobias Elliott free in the corner.

However, an unfortunate injury to centre Olly Hartley marked the turn of a difficult patch for Saracens. Solomone Kata was starting to cause headaches for the visitors, with a barnstorming carry setting Leicester into good momentum before picking up the ball in a good position and turning back infield to scamper underneath the posts untouched on the 15 minute mark.

Leicester continued to close the gap 10 minutes later, after Jack van Poortvliet made a dart close to the breakdown, setting Tigers back on the front foot. From there, dominant carries followed, forcing Sarries to back pedal and allowing Gabriel Hamer Webb the space to race into the corner following good hands from the backline. Billy Searle’s conversion miss, however, kept Sarries’ noses in front.

Saracens did manage to extend their lead before the break. Lightning ruck speed and trickery from Tomos Williams at the breakdown stressed the Leicester defence, enough for a gap to open on the outside, allowing Max Malins to complete a simple two on one with Elliot Daly to give Saracens a nine point lead heading into half time.

The second half did not get off to a good start, however, after a clearance kick from Saracens failed to find touch and Leicester took full advantage. After a good initial break from Wainwright, the ball went through the hands on the short side and into the grasp of Hamer Webb, who sprinted clear.

Saracens struck back quickly, though, to secure the bonus point. After a kick to the corner set a good platform for Sarries, the carries came crashing through, with the final touch coming from Ben Earl.

However, Leicester did not hold back, with Gabriel Hamer Webb getting his hat trick on the 50 minute mark in a similar fashion to his first two scores, being in the right place at the right time on the touchline.

Things then went from bad to worse for Saracens, as not only did Adam Radwan pick up a clever kick in behind to give Leicester the lead, but Nick Isiekwe was shown a 20 minute red card for an earlier tackle deemed to be illegal on Freddie Steward.

A great showing of resolve from Saracens soon followed as, despite being a man down, Sarries still managed to stay in the fight. After a great catch and drive set up a good platform, Elliot Daly found an inch perfect pass to Rotimi Segun, who dotted down in the opposite corner to nudge the visitors back in front.

What was turning into a tense affair in Leicester had another twist in its tale with 15 minutes to go. James Thompson crashed over from short range for the hosts to nudge them back into the lead for an ultimate Sunday finale.

But in the final 10 minutes, Saracens had the last word. Tarek Haffar was sent to the bin for repeat infringements in the 22. So, with both teams at 14 men apiece, Sarries provided the finishing product, Rotimi Segun running in a brace in the corner to nudge Sarries two points clear.

A monstrous defensive effort kept Leicester at bay in the dying embers, allowing Charlie Bracken to whack the ball into the stands, recording a huge win for the visitors in testing conditions.

Saracens return to North London next Sunday in a huge clash against Sale Sharks. Tickets are still available to purchase here for a unmissable day in NW4.

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Saracens Training Session
25.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Vs Saracens Men (PREM R1)

Joe Shaw is anticipating a real battle in a box office Gallagher PREM opener as the Original Club of North London head to Mattioli Woods Welford Road this Sunday. The Saracens head coach sees the challenge of Leicester Tigers as the perfect test for the evolved Men’s outfit after a faultless start to their 2026/27 […]

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