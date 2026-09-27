MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 26 - 12 Sale Sharks Women (Jaecoo Next Gen Cup R2)

Saracens Women were back on home turf at StoneX Stadium for round two of the PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup, and it took the hosts no time at all to lay down a marker against Sale Sharks.

Right from the whistle, the Original Club of North London dominated down the left-hand side, pushing Sale back into their own 25. The pressure paid off inside five minutes, Daisy Fitzgerald muscling her way through to open the scoring.

Saracens struck again shortly after, this time from a scrum, Tori Sellors grinding her way over for the second try of the game.

Sale looked to hit back and made a break through the middle, but Sophie Bridger halted the runner in her tracks, allowing Lotte Sharp to carry the ball back into Saracens territory.

The Sharks did find a way through moments later, sneaking over in the corner down the right to get themselves on the scoreboard. Saracens responded swiftly, however, capitalising on a Sale yellow card to send Jemma Jo-Linkins sliding over the line.

A nail-biting sequence of scrums then unfolded in the Saracens 25, but the hosts stood firm, working their way back out of the danger zone and into the Sale half to close out the half on top.

The energy showed no sign of dipping as Saracens came out for the second half. After what felt like an endless succession of mauls, Sale were awarded a penalty try, with Poppy Cleall shown a yellow card in the process.

Saracens' response came in the form of a debut, as Lawford-Wilby was brought on for her first game back after two years out through injury, making an instant impact by shutting down a Sale break.

Having been held up short by a resolute Sale defence, Emma Hardy eventually found the gap she was looking for, breaking clear to score in the corner and add another five points to the Saracens total.

Lotte Sharp then produced a moment of magic of her own, weaving in and out of the Sale defence to further stamp Saracens' authority on the contest.

At the final whistle, Saracens were once again on top, moving a step closer to Jaecoo Cup glory. Joia Bennett was named player of the match for her performance.

Saracens are back in action at StoneX Stadium on 17th October, hosting Exeter Chiefs in their next PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup outing.

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