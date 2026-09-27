MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 26 - 12 Sale Sharks Women (Jaecoo Next Gen Cup R2)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 26 - 12 Sale Sharks Women (Jaecoo Next Gen Cup R2)

27.09.26
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s

Saracens Women were back on home turf at StoneX Stadium for round two of the PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup, and it took the hosts no time at all to lay down a marker against Sale Sharks.

Right from the whistle, the Original Club of North London dominated down the left-hand side, pushing Sale back into their own 25. The pressure paid off inside five minutes, Daisy Fitzgerald muscling her way through to open the scoring.

Saracens struck again shortly after, this time from a scrum, Tori Sellors grinding her way over for the second try of the game.

Sale looked to hit back and made a break through the middle, but Sophie Bridger halted the runner in her tracks, allowing Lotte Sharp to carry the ball back into Saracens territory.

The Sharks did find a way through moments later, sneaking over in the corner down the right to get themselves on the scoreboard. Saracens responded swiftly, however, capitalising on a Sale yellow card to send Jemma Jo-Linkins sliding over the line.

A nail-biting sequence of scrums then unfolded in the Saracens 25, but the hosts stood firm, working their way back out of the danger zone and into the Sale half to close out the half on top.

The energy showed no sign of dipping as Saracens came out for the second half. After what felt like an endless succession of mauls, Sale were awarded a penalty try, with Poppy Cleall shown a yellow card in the process.

Saracens' response came in the form of a debut, as Lawford-Wilby was brought on for her first game back after two years out through injury, making an instant impact by shutting down a Sale break.

Having been held up short by a resolute Sale defence, Emma Hardy eventually found the gap she was looking for, breaking clear to score in the corner and add another five points to the Saracens total.

Lotte Sharp then produced a moment of magic of her own, weaving in and out of the Sale defence to further stamp Saracens' authority on the contest.

At the final whistle, Saracens were once again on top, moving a step closer to Jaecoo Cup glory. Joia Bennett was named player of the match for her performance.

Saracens are back in action at StoneX Stadium on 17th October, hosting Exeter Chiefs in their next PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup outing.

Make sure you dont miss out on any of the action by getting your tickets HERE!

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Saracens Training Session
25.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Vs Saracens Men (PREM R1)

Joe Shaw is anticipating a real battle in a box office Gallagher PREM opener as the Original Club of North London head to Mattioli Woods Welford Road this Sunday. The Saracens head coach sees the challenge of Leicester Tigers as the perfect test for the evolved Men’s outfit after a faultless start to their 2026/27 […]

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