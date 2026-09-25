TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Vs Saracens Men (PREM R1)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Vs Saracens Men (PREM R1)

25.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Training Session
Saracens Training Session

Joe Shaw is anticipating a real battle in a box office Gallagher PREM opener as the Original Club of North London head to Mattioli Woods Welford Road this Sunday.

The Saracens head coach sees the challenge of Leicester Tigers as the perfect test for the evolved Men’s outfit after a faultless start to their 2026/27 campaign in pre season.

Shaw, alongside Director of Rugby Brendan Venter, has named a side packed with internationals for the trip to the Tigers. Eroni Mawi will pack down alongside Marcus Street as starting loosehead and tighthead prop. Theo Dan is selected alongside them at hooker, rounding off the front row.

Maro Itoje captains the side in the second row, alongside Hugh Tizard, who completes the second row pairing. An exciting back row combination sees Nick Isiekwe in the six shirt, with Argentine Juan Martin Gonzalez making his full return to competitive action on the openside on his 50th appearance. Alfie Barbeary rounds off the pack, making his full league debut for the Men in Black.

Tomos Williams will also make his first competitive Saracens appearance at scrum half, with Fergus Burke lining up in the 10 shirt.

Olly Hartley is named at inside centre after an impressive spell during the pre season block, with Nick Tompkins partnering him in the midfield wearing 13.

The back three consists of Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliott on each wing, with British and Irish Lion Elliot Daly rounding off the side at fullback.

The bench sees a 6-2 split being operated by the visitors, with Olamide Sodeke expected to make his first PREM appearance since 2025 after an eye catching pre season run.

Shaw is eagerly awaiting the start of the season.

“We’ve had a great pre season, but we’re itching to get stuck into the league campaign now. We have a really competitive squad who are driving standards and good habits across the pitch. We are confident in the squad we have put together and are excited to see what they can achieve this campaign.”

Saracens Men team to play Leicester Tigers:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Theo Dan

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje (C)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Juan Martin Gonzalez

8 Alfie Barbeary

9 Tomos Williams

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

REPLACEMENTS

16 Eoghan Clarke

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Alec Clarey

19 Olamide Sodeke

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Ben Earl

22 Charlie Bracken

23 Max Malins

News

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Saracens Training Session
25.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Vs Saracens Men (PREM R1)

Joe Shaw is anticipating a real battle in a box office Gallagher PREM opener as the Original Club of North London head to Mattioli Woods Welford Road this Sunday. The Saracens head coach sees the challenge of Leicester Tigers as the perfect test for the evolved Men’s outfit after a faultless start to their 2026/27 […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
4D2A1197
24.09.26

Saracens to launch Jehucal x Castore limited edition jackets

Saracens are delighted to announce, after much anticipation, an exclusive limited-edition drop of Saracens x Jehucal x Castore varsity jackets.  The Original Club of North London continues to present rugby in a transformative way, pushing the boundaries of how the sport intersects with culture, fashion and identity. This latest collaboration brings together elite performance heritage and contemporary streetwear design, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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