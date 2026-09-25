TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Vs Saracens Men (PREM R1)

Joe Shaw is anticipating a real battle in a box office Gallagher PREM opener as the Original Club of North London head to Mattioli Woods Welford Road this Sunday.

The Saracens head coach sees the challenge of Leicester Tigers as the perfect test for the evolved Men’s outfit after a faultless start to their 2026/27 campaign in pre season.

Shaw, alongside Director of Rugby Brendan Venter, has named a side packed with internationals for the trip to the Tigers. Eroni Mawi will pack down alongside Marcus Street as starting loosehead and tighthead prop. Theo Dan is selected alongside them at hooker, rounding off the front row.

Maro Itoje captains the side in the second row, alongside Hugh Tizard, who completes the second row pairing. An exciting back row combination sees Nick Isiekwe in the six shirt, with Argentine Juan Martin Gonzalez making his full return to competitive action on the openside on his 50th appearance. Alfie Barbeary rounds off the pack, making his full league debut for the Men in Black.

Tomos Williams will also make his first competitive Saracens appearance at scrum half, with Fergus Burke lining up in the 10 shirt.

Olly Hartley is named at inside centre after an impressive spell during the pre season block, with Nick Tompkins partnering him in the midfield wearing 13.

The back three consists of Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliott on each wing, with British and Irish Lion Elliot Daly rounding off the side at fullback.

The bench sees a 6-2 split being operated by the visitors, with Olamide Sodeke expected to make his first PREM appearance since 2025 after an eye catching pre season run.

Shaw is eagerly awaiting the start of the season.

“We’ve had a great pre season, but we’re itching to get stuck into the league campaign now. We have a really competitive squad who are driving standards and good habits across the pitch. We are confident in the squad we have put together and are excited to see what they can achieve this campaign.”

Saracens Men team to play Leicester Tigers:

1 Eroni Mawi



2 Theo Dan



3 Marcus Street



4 Maro Itoje (C)



5 Hugh Tizard



6 Nick Isiekwe



7 Juan Martin Gonzalez



8 Alfie Barbeary



9 Tomos Williams



10 Fergus Burke



11 Rotimi Segun



12 Olly Hartley



13 Nick Tompkins



14 Tobias Elliott



15 Elliot Daly

REPLACEMENTS



16 Eoghan Clarke



17 Phil Brantingham



18 Alec Clarey



19 Olamide Sodeke



20 Nathan Michelow



21 Ben Earl



22 Charlie Bracken



23 Max Malins