Saracens to launch Jehucal x Castore limited edition jackets

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

Saracens to launch Jehucal x Castore limited edition jackets

24.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
4D2A1197
Saracens Women's media5632

Saracens are delighted to announce, after much anticipation, an exclusive limited-edition drop of Saracens x Jehucal x Castore varsity jackets. 

The Original Club of North London continues to present rugby in a transformative way, pushing the boundaries of how the sport intersects with culture, fashion and identity. This latest collaboration brings together elite performance heritage and contemporary streetwear design, placing Saracens firmly at the forefront of innovation both on and off the pitch. 

Crafted in partnership with up-and-coming London founded fashion label Jehucal and Official Club Partner Castore, the limited-edition varsity jackets blend classic sportswear with modern detailing, incorporating Saracens’ iconic branding with Jehucal’s distinctive aesthetic. 

The result is a statement piece that reflects the evolving culture around rugby, Saracens’ unique heritage and its growing influence beyond the game. 

The Saracens x Jehucal x Castore varsity jackets will be available in limited quantities, with only 150 available in the first drop to mark 150 years since the club was founded in 1876. 

Emay Enemokwu, founder of Jehucal, is excited to release the jacket. 

“Collaborating with Saracens made sense because it brought together two worlds built on identity, discipline and long-term legacy. Saracens is a club with real history behind it, and that history deserves to be approached with care and ambition rather than treated like standard merchandise.” 

The jacket will be available to purchase at our retail pop-up at Wolfpack, Queen's Park on Thursday 1st October. And also on Sunday 4th October when Saracens Men host Sale Sharks. Head to Saracens socials for full information.

News

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4D2A1197
24.09.26

Saracens to launch Jehucal x Castore limited edition jackets

Saracens are delighted to announce, after much anticipation, an exclusive limited-edition drop of Saracens x Jehucal x Castore varsity jackets.  The Original Club of North London continues to present rugby in a transformative way, pushing the boundaries of how the sport intersects with culture, fashion and identity. This latest collaboration brings together elite performance heritage and contemporary streetwear design, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears Women v Saracens Women
23.09.26

LAETITIA ROYER TO DEPART SARACENS

Saracens can confirm that Laetitia Royer will depart the club following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season. Royer leaves North London after a successful season with the Women in Black. The Canadian international joined Saracens following the Rugby World Cup, making her debut against Harlequins in the London Derby. The powerful second row quickly established […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
DSCF1617 (1)
23.09.26

Saracens return to Bramley Road to unveil 150th collection

There are places that become part of a club’s identity. For Saracens, Bramley Road is one of them. For generations, it was where Saracens players pulled on the black jersey, where families gathered on matchdays and where the club’s story continued to be written. Long before StoneX Stadium, Bramley Road was home. It was here […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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