Saracens to launch Jehucal x Castore limited edition jackets

Saracens are delighted to announce, after much anticipation, an exclusive limited-edition drop of Saracens x Jehucal x Castore varsity jackets.

The Original Club of North London continues to present rugby in a transformative way, pushing the boundaries of how the sport intersects with culture, fashion and identity. This latest collaboration brings together elite performance heritage and contemporary streetwear design, placing Saracens firmly at the forefront of innovation both on and off the pitch.

Crafted in partnership with up-and-coming London founded fashion label Jehucal and Official Club Partner Castore, the limited-edition varsity jackets blend classic sportswear with modern detailing, incorporating Saracens’ iconic branding with Jehucal’s distinctive aesthetic.

The result is a statement piece that reflects the evolving culture around rugby, Saracens’ unique heritage and its growing influence beyond the game.

The Saracens x Jehucal x Castore varsity jackets will be available in limited quantities, with only 150 available in the first drop to mark 150 years since the club was founded in 1876.

Emay Enemokwu, founder of Jehucal, is excited to release the jacket.

“Collaborating with Saracens made sense because it brought together two worlds built on identity, discipline and long-term legacy. Saracens is a club with real history behind it, and that history deserves to be approached with care and ambition rather than treated like standard merchandise.”

The jacket will be available to purchase at our retail pop-up at Wolfpack, Queen's Park on Thursday 1st October. And also on Sunday 4th October when Saracens Men host Sale Sharks. Head to Saracens socials for full information.