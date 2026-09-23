Saracens return to Bramley Road to unveil 150th collection

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

Saracens return to Bramley Road to unveil 150th collection

23.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
DSCF1617 (1)
SAR 150 BramleyRd LAUNCH 4x5

There are places that become part of a club’s identity.

For Saracens, Bramley Road is one of them.

For generations, it was where Saracens players pulled on the black jersey, where families gathered on matchdays and where the club’s story continued to be written. Long before StoneX Stadium, Bramley Road was home.

It was here that generations of players built their careers, supporters built their memories and the foundations were laid for the club Saracens is today.

Returning to Bramley Road for the launch of the 150th Collection brings the story full circle.

From a club formed by a group of old boys from a school in Marylebone in 1876, Saracens has grown from one team into a club spanning the Men’s side, Women’s side and Academy, with a trophy cabinet to match.

The journey has taken the club across North London and beyond, but its history remains central to what Saracens is today.

The 150th Collection celebrates that history while looking ahead to the next generation.

At its centre is the 150th Anniversary Kit, a modern take on one of the most distinctive designs in Saracens history.

The red, white and black hoops first appeared in the 1894/95 season, replacing the plain black jersey worn by the club in its early years. More than 130 years later, the design returns as part of Saracens’ 150th anniversary celebrations.

Produced by Castore, the commemorative kit will be worn by Saracens Men in European competition, while Saracens Women will wear the design for selected fixtures throughout the anniversary season.

It is a design that connects the Saracens of 1894 with the Saracens of today, bringing a piece of the club’s history back to life for a new generation.

But the 150th Collection is about more than one shirt.

Throughout the anniversary season, Saracens will continue to celebrate the people, places, moments and designs that have shaped the club across 150 years.

From Bramley Road to StoneX Stadium, the club has continued to evolve. The locations may have changed, generations have come and gone, and the game itself has moved forward, but the identity of Saracens remains.

And there is plenty more to come.

The 150th Collection will continue to grow throughout the anniversary season, with further pieces and moments set to be revealed as Saracens celebrates its past, present and future.

News

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4D2A1197
24.09.26

Saracens to launch Jehucal x Castore limited edition jackets

Saracens are delighted to announce, after much anticipation, an exclusive limited-edition drop of Saracens x Jehucal x Castore varsity jackets.  The Original Club of North London continues to present rugby in a transformative way, pushing the boundaries of how the sport intersects with culture, fashion and identity. This latest collaboration brings together elite performance heritage and contemporary streetwear design, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears Women v Saracens Women
23.09.26

LAETITIA ROYER TO DEPART SARACENS

Saracens can confirm that Laetitia Royer will depart the club following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season. Royer leaves North London after a successful season with the Women in Black. The Canadian international joined Saracens following the Rugby World Cup, making her debut against Harlequins in the London Derby. The powerful second row quickly established […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
DSCF1617 (1)
23.09.26

Saracens return to Bramley Road to unveil 150th collection

There are places that become part of a club’s identity. For Saracens, Bramley Road is one of them. For generations, it was where Saracens players pulled on the black jersey, where families gathered on matchdays and where the club’s story continued to be written. Long before StoneX Stadium, Bramley Road was home. It was here […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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