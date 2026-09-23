Saracens return to Bramley Road to unveil 150th collection

There are places that become part of a club’s identity.

For Saracens, Bramley Road is one of them.

For generations, it was where Saracens players pulled on the black jersey, where families gathered on matchdays and where the club’s story continued to be written. Long before StoneX Stadium, Bramley Road was home.

It was here that generations of players built their careers, supporters built their memories and the foundations were laid for the club Saracens is today.

Returning to Bramley Road for the launch of the 150th Collection brings the story full circle.

From a club formed by a group of old boys from a school in Marylebone in 1876, Saracens has grown from one team into a club spanning the Men’s side, Women’s side and Academy, with a trophy cabinet to match.

The journey has taken the club across North London and beyond, but its history remains central to what Saracens is today.

The 150th Collection celebrates that history while looking ahead to the next generation.

At its centre is the 150th Anniversary Kit, a modern take on one of the most distinctive designs in Saracens history.

The red, white and black hoops first appeared in the 1894/95 season, replacing the plain black jersey worn by the club in its early years. More than 130 years later, the design returns as part of Saracens’ 150th anniversary celebrations.

Produced by Castore, the commemorative kit will be worn by Saracens Men in European competition, while Saracens Women will wear the design for selected fixtures throughout the anniversary season.

It is a design that connects the Saracens of 1894 with the Saracens of today, bringing a piece of the club’s history back to life for a new generation.

But the 150th Collection is about more than one shirt.

Throughout the anniversary season, Saracens will continue to celebrate the people, places, moments and designs that have shaped the club across 150 years.

From Bramley Road to StoneX Stadium, the club has continued to evolve. The locations may have changed, generations have come and gone, and the game itself has moved forward, but the identity of Saracens remains.

And there is plenty more to come.

The 150th Collection will continue to grow throughout the anniversary season, with further pieces and moments set to be revealed as Saracens celebrates its past, present and future.