MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers Women 0 - 66 Saracens Women

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers Women 0 - 66 Saracens Women

19.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women

Saracens Women kicked off their JAECOO Next Gen Cup campaign with a resounding win against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The Original Club of North London started their title defence in emphatic fashion scoring 9 tries against the home side in their first outing since the league win in June.

The women in white were quick out of the blocks, with Charlotte Wright Haley crossing inside the first four minutes. Emma Hardy fed the try-scorer with a handoff, and it was Wright Haley who also scored the opening try of last season. Amelia MacDougall knocked over the conversion to make it 7-0.

Saracens kept the pressure on, and a tightly contested series of scrums gave Joia the chance to get over the line for the second score, with the conversion good once again. Tigers were struggling to escape their own half, thanks in large part to Jodie Verghese, whose defensive work kept the Tigers from getting any real foothold in the game.

Number two Daisy Fitzgerald was next to cross, with MacDougall adding the extras. Then it was Hardy's turn to take centre stage, skipping and jumping her way through the Leicester defence for a try of her own. The Women in White weren't done before the break either, with Sophie Bridger getting over in the corner just before the half-time whistle to send Sarries in with a commanding lead.

The energy did not falter after the restart. Poppy Cleall powered over within minutes of the second half getting underway, before Hardy carved through the middle of the pitch and handed off for Lotte Sharp to score.

Leicester did get close on a couple of occasions, but the Saracens defence blocked their path once again. Replacements soon began to come on, with players from the Oaklands pathway making their first appearances on the pitch. A break from the Tigers had the home crowd on edge for a moment, but Sarries held firm.

Hardy then produced a moment of magic, kicking it across the line for Sharp to gather in the corner and claim her second of the afternoon. With minutes to spare, Cleall made another run for the line, but it was captain Louise McMillan who finished it off to round off the scoring and the game.

Saracens return to StoneX Stadium in just over a weeks' time in Cup action. Make sure to get your tickets here for the clash against Sale Sharks Women.

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Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
19.09.26

MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers Women 0 - 66 Saracens Women

Saracens Women kicked off their JAECOO Next Gen Cup campaign with a resounding win against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. The Original Club of North London started their title defence in emphatic fashion scoring 9 tries against the home side in their first outing since the league win in June. The women in […]

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StoneX StoneX
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