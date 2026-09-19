SARACENS PLAYERS SET FOR ACTION ACROSS THE WXV GLOBAL SERIES TODAY

It's set to be a huge weekend for Saracens on the international stage, with players in action for England, Canada, Hong Kong and Wales as the WXV Global Series continues.

RED ROSES v CANADA – Sandy Park, Saturday

Four Saracens players have been named in the Red Roses squad to face Canada, as England look to build on their opening WXV Global Series win over Australia.

Head coach John Mitchell praised the impact of his squad's performance against Australia as the group looks to carry that form into the Canada clash.

The standout selection is Bryony Field, who starts at hooker after a try-scoring debut off the bench against Australia. The Saracens forward made an instant impact on her introduction last weekend, crossing the whitewash to cap a memorable first cap, and is rewarded with a first senior start following that performance.

Jess Breach returns to the squad and starts on the wing, bringing her try-scoring pedigree to the back three as the Red Roses look to build attacking momentum.

Zoe Harrison starts at fly-half, offering composure and game management after 70 caps to her name.

May Campbell also features in the side, continuing to build combinations in the Saracens front row.

Saracens is well represented in the Canada camp too. Sophie De Goede starts at lock, bringing her trademark all-action performances to the second row, while fellow forward Laetitia Royer packs down alongside her. In the back row, Julia Omokhuale starts at openside flanker, and scrum-half Olivia Apps controls the base of the Canadian pack. Gabrielle Senft completes the Saracens contingent, named among the replacements.

ELSEWHERE IN THE WXV GLOBAL SERIES

Saracens representation continues further afield, with Roshini starting at lock for Hong Kong, and Georgia Evans starting in the same position for Wales, as both players look to make their mark this weekend.

Saracens representation:

Red Roses

14. Jess Breach

10. Zoe Harrison

2. Bryony Field

16. May Campbell

Canada

4. Sophie De Goede

5. Laetitia Royer

7. Julia Omokhuale

9. Olivia Apps

21. Gabrielle Senft

Hong Kong

5. Roshini

Wales

5. Georgia Evans