SARACENS PLAYERS SET FOR ACTION ACROSS THE WXV GLOBAL SERIES TODAY

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
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SARACENS PLAYERS SET FOR ACTION ACROSS THE WXV GLOBAL SERIES TODAY

19.09.26
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Sale Sharks Women v Saracens Women

It's set to be a huge weekend for Saracens on the international stage, with players in action for England, Canada, Hong Kong and Wales as the WXV Global Series continues.

RED ROSES v CANADA – Sandy Park, Saturday

Four Saracens players have been named in the Red Roses squad to face Canada, as England look to build on their opening WXV Global Series win over Australia.

Head coach John Mitchell praised the impact of his squad's performance against Australia as the group looks to carry that form into the Canada clash.

The standout selection is Bryony Field, who starts at hooker after a try-scoring debut off the bench against Australia. The Saracens forward made an instant impact on her introduction last weekend, crossing the whitewash to cap a memorable first cap, and is rewarded with a first senior start following that performance.

Jess Breach returns to the squad and starts on the wing, bringing her try-scoring pedigree to the back three as the Red Roses look to build attacking momentum.

Zoe Harrison starts at fly-half, offering composure and game management after 70 caps to her name.

May Campbell also features in the side, continuing to build combinations in the Saracens front row.

Saracens is well represented in the Canada camp too. Sophie De Goede starts at lock, bringing her trademark all-action performances to the second row, while fellow forward Laetitia Royer packs down alongside her. In the back row, Julia Omokhuale starts at openside flanker, and scrum-half Olivia Apps controls the base of the Canadian pack. Gabrielle Senft completes the Saracens contingent, named among the replacements.

ELSEWHERE IN THE WXV GLOBAL SERIES

Saracens representation continues further afield, with Roshini starting at lock for Hong Kong, and Georgia Evans starting in the same position for Wales, as both players look to make their mark this weekend.

Saracens representation:

Red Roses

14. Jess Breach

10. Zoe Harrison

2. Bryony Field

16. May Campbell

Canada

4. Sophie De Goede

5. Laetitia Royer

7. Julia Omokhuale

9. Olivia Apps

21. Gabrielle Senft

Hong Kong

5. Roshini

Wales

5. Georgia Evans

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7a202207 fa91 47eb a607 13155d20a1ceSaracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Premiership Womens Rugby FINAL306
18.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women Vs Saracens Women (CUP R1)

Louise McMillan is excited to get back into competitive rugby action as Saracens start their defence of the JAECOO NextGen Cup with a trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road. The Scottish international once again captains the cup outfit as the Original Club of North London kick off their campaign against Leicester Tigers Women. Director of […]

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