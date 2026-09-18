MATCH REPORT | Scarlets 14 - 26 Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
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MATCH REPORT | Scarlets 14 - 26 Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

18.09.26
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18.09.26 Scarlets v Saracens Pre Season Friendly
18.09.26 Scarlets v Saracens Pre Season Friendly

Saracens were tested well in their final pre-season fixture under the lights as they prevailed against URC outfit Scarlets.

After going behind to begin with, the Original Club of North London showed their class with four tries in West Wales, giving them good momentum heading into the Gallagher PREM campaign.

It was a wet night in Llanelli, forcing both sides to adjust their game plans early on. It showed in the first period, as there were limited opportunities for either team to get on the scoresheet.

Rotimi Segun came close inside the first 20 minutes, having been held up over the line by the home side. Instead, it was Scarlets who broke through first, Eddie James crashing over for the Welsh outfit to give them the lead early on.

However, Saracens then turned on the gas. Olly Hartley crashed over a few moments later to level proceedings, before Eoghan Clarke benefitted from close range just before the half time whistle to ensure that the Original Club of North London went into the break with a seven point lead.

Sarries started the second half in a similar way to how they finished the first. This time, it was George Martin who crossed the whitewash after a nifty tap penalty move, with Owen Farrell adding the extras.

That then became the trend, with ill discipline costing Scarlets and Sarries once again capitalising from a tap penalty move. This time, it was centre Sione Va’enuku with the score, making it three tries in three games for the Tongan.

As the conditions continued to test both sides, Scarlets got back within two scores with another try with less than 10 minutes left on the board. The pack worked hard for a try from close range, converted by Gareth Anscombe, who reduced the deficit to 12 on the scoreboard.

But it would prove to be just a consolation as Saracens battled hard to get the win on the road.

Saracens now travel to Mattioli Woods Welford Road next Sunday for their first Gallagher PREM clash, before returning to StoneX Stadium to play Sale Sharks at the start of October.

Get your tickets now for what will be an unmissable clash in North London.

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Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
19.09.26

MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers Women 0 - 66 Saracens Women

Saracens Women kicked off their JAECOO Next Gen Cup campaign with a resounding win against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. The Original Club of North London started their title defence in emphatic fashion scoring 9 tries against the home side in their first outing since the league win in June. The women in […]

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