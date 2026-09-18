MATCH REPORT | Scarlets 14 - 26 Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

Saracens were tested well in their final pre-season fixture under the lights as they prevailed against URC outfit Scarlets.

After going behind to begin with, the Original Club of North London showed their class with four tries in West Wales, giving them good momentum heading into the Gallagher PREM campaign.

It was a wet night in Llanelli, forcing both sides to adjust their game plans early on. It showed in the first period, as there were limited opportunities for either team to get on the scoresheet.

Rotimi Segun came close inside the first 20 minutes, having been held up over the line by the home side. Instead, it was Scarlets who broke through first, Eddie James crashing over for the Welsh outfit to give them the lead early on.

However, Saracens then turned on the gas. Olly Hartley crashed over a few moments later to level proceedings, before Eoghan Clarke benefitted from close range just before the half time whistle to ensure that the Original Club of North London went into the break with a seven point lead.

Sarries started the second half in a similar way to how they finished the first. This time, it was George Martin who crossed the whitewash after a nifty tap penalty move, with Owen Farrell adding the extras.

That then became the trend, with ill discipline costing Scarlets and Sarries once again capitalising from a tap penalty move. This time, it was centre Sione Va’enuku with the score, making it three tries in three games for the Tongan.

As the conditions continued to test both sides, Scarlets got back within two scores with another try with less than 10 minutes left on the board. The pack worked hard for a try from close range, converted by Gareth Anscombe, who reduced the deficit to 12 on the scoreboard.

But it would prove to be just a consolation as Saracens battled hard to get the win on the road.

Saracens now travel to Mattioli Woods Welford Road next Sunday for their first Gallagher PREM clash, before returning to StoneX Stadium to play Sale Sharks at the start of October.

Get your tickets now for what will be an unmissable clash in North London.