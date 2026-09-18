TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women Vs Saracens Women (CUP R1)

Louise McMillan is excited to get back into competitive rugby action as Saracens start their defence of the JAECOO NextGen Cup with a trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The Scottish international once again captains the cup outfit as the Original Club of North London kick off their campaign against Leicester Tigers Women.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry has awarded six potential debuts across the match day 23, as Saracens look to blood through future talent in the JAECOO NextGen Cup. The front row, sees Chloe Flanagan and Carmen Tremelling prop down alongside Daisy Fitzgerald at hooker. It's a real statement of intent from the club's development system. Seven of the matchday squad have come through the Oaklands pathway, with a further nine drawn from Saracens' wider pathway network, underlining just how much home-grown talent is being trusted on the big stage.

Second row, Louise McMillan is alongside Jodie Vergehese continuing their partnership from the previous cup campaign.

Joia Bennett is listed on the blindside flank, with Charlotte Wright-Haley on the openside, having scored in the first cup clash of the season last campaign. Poppy Cleall rounds off the pack at number eight.

Former England age-grade internationals in Tori Sellors and Amelia MacDougall are given the starting half-back roles. They play alongside the experienced midfield pairing of Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy who started the JAECOO PWR Final back in June.

Lotte Sharp is listed on one wing with former Tiger Amelia Tutt back from injury on the other. Jemma-Jo Linkins then rounds off the team at fullback.

On the bench there is an exciting chance for Morgan Freeman, Ruby Ross, Erin Delea, Alix Ahad, Ellie Cunningham and Hannah Thornhill to all make their senior debuts should they impact the game.

McMillan is excited to get back into Cup action on the road.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for the group to get the Cup campaign underway. They’ve developed a lot over the summer and playing away from home will be a great challenge, but there’s a lot of excitement within the squad. We’ve worked hard in the build up and are looking forward to putting that into action and getting the competition started.”

SARACENS WOMEN TO PLAY LEICESTER TIGERS WOMEN:

1. Chloe Flanagan

2. Daisy Fitzgerald

3. Carmen Tremelling

4. Louise McMillan (c)

5. Jodie Verghese

6. Joia Bennett

7. Charlotte Wright-Haley

8. Poppy Cleall

9. Tori Sellors

10. Amelia MacDougall (vc)

11. Lotte Sharp

12. Sophie Bridger

13. Emma Hardy

14. Amelia Tutt

15. Jemma-Jo Linkins



REPLACEMENTS:



16. Morgan Freeman (debut)

17. Kaylee McHugh

18. Ruby Ross (debut)

19. Sophie Tansley

20. Erin Delea (debut)

21. Alix Ahad (debut)

22. Ellie Cunningham (debut)

23. Hannah Thornhill (debut)