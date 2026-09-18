TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women Vs Saracens Women (CUP R1)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women Vs Saracens Women (CUP R1)

18.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
7a202207 fa91 47eb a607 13155d20a1ceSaracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Premiership Womens Rugby FINAL306
5d776f66 1344 4444 ac71 3120afb73035Saracens Women Training Session

Louise McMillan is excited to get back into competitive rugby action as Saracens start their defence of the JAECOO NextGen Cup with a trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The Scottish international once again captains the cup outfit as the Original Club of North London kick off their campaign against Leicester Tigers Women.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry has awarded six potential debuts across the match day 23, as Saracens look to blood through future talent in the JAECOO NextGen Cup. The front row, sees Chloe Flanagan and Carmen Tremelling prop down alongside Daisy Fitzgerald at hooker. It's a real statement of intent from the club's development system. Seven of the matchday squad have come through the Oaklands pathway, with a further nine drawn from Saracens' wider pathway network, underlining just how much home-grown talent is being trusted on the big stage.

Second row, Louise McMillan is alongside Jodie Vergehese continuing their partnership from the previous cup campaign.

Joia Bennett is listed on the blindside flank, with Charlotte Wright-Haley on the openside, having scored in the first cup clash of the season last campaign. Poppy Cleall rounds off the pack at number eight.

Former England age-grade internationals in Tori Sellors and Amelia MacDougall are given the starting half-back roles. They play alongside the experienced midfield pairing of Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy who started the JAECOO PWR Final back in June.

Lotte Sharp is listed on one wing with former Tiger Amelia Tutt back from injury on the other. Jemma-Jo Linkins then rounds off the team at fullback.

On the bench there is an exciting chance for Morgan Freeman, Ruby Ross, Erin Delea, Alix Ahad, Ellie Cunningham and Hannah Thornhill to all make their senior debuts should they impact the game.

McMillan is excited to get back into Cup action on the road.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for the group to get the Cup campaign underway. They’ve developed a lot over the summer and playing away from home will be a great challenge, but there’s a lot of excitement within the squad. We’ve worked hard in the build up and are looking forward to putting that into action and getting the competition started.”

SARACENS WOMEN TO PLAY LEICESTER TIGERS WOMEN:

1. Chloe Flanagan
2. Daisy Fitzgerald 
3. Carmen Tremelling 
4. Louise McMillan (c)
5. Jodie Verghese 
6. Joia Bennett
7. Charlotte Wright-Haley
8. Poppy Cleall
9. Tori Sellors
10. Amelia MacDougall (vc)
11. Lotte Sharp
12. Sophie Bridger
13. Emma Hardy 
14. Amelia Tutt 
15. Jemma-Jo Linkins

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Morgan Freeman (debut)
17. Kaylee McHugh 
18. Ruby Ross (debut)
19. Sophie Tansley
20. Erin Delea (debut)
21. Alix Ahad (debut)
22. Ellie Cunningham (debut)
23. Hannah Thornhill (debut)

News

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7a202207 fa91 47eb a607 13155d20a1ceSaracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Premiership Womens Rugby FINAL306
18.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Women Vs Saracens Women (CUP R1)

Louise McMillan is excited to get back into competitive rugby action as Saracens start their defence of the JAECOO NextGen Cup with a trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road. The Scottish international once again captains the cup outfit as the Original Club of North London kick off their campaign against Leicester Tigers Women. Director of […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ampthill Rugby v Saracens
17.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Scarlets Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

Welsh international Nick Tompkins is eager for Saracens to test themselves under the lights as the Original Club of North London head across the border on Friday night. Tompkins will start in an extended Saracens squad set to face Scarlets in their final pre-season fixture before the Gallagher PREM returns next weekend. Director of Rugby […]

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StoneX StoneX
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