WYRWAS RE-SIGNS FOR HER CONSECUTIVE SIXTH SEASON AT SARACENS

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PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
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WYRWAS RE-SIGNS FOR HER CONSECUTIVE SIXTH SEASON AT SARACENS

16.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Exeter Chiefs Women’s
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SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM THAT ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL ELLA WYRWAS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB, AS WELL AS TAKING UP A COACHING ROLE WITH OAKLANDS COLLEGE ACADEMY, AS SHE BEGINS ANOTHER CHAPTER IN HER RUGBY JOURNEY.

Ella Wyrwas will continue her journey with Saracens Women after re-signing with the club ahead of the 2026/27 season, while also taking on a coaching role at Oaklands College Academy.

Having first made her mark in the Saracens pathway, Wyrwas has continued to develop into an integral member of the squad since making her Premiership debut for the club at just 18 years old.

Her rugby journey began at grassroots level with Welwyn RFC before she joined Saracens Amateur RFC, making her debut for the club aged just 17. Since stepping into the professional game, Wyrwas has gone on to establish herself on the international stage, earning her first senior England cap against Scotland in 2023.

Now, Wyrwas is set to continue building on her Saracens story, with the 2026/27 season providing another opportunity to make her mark in the Women in Black.

Alongside her playing career, Wyrwas will also take on a coaching role with Oaklands College Academy. The opportunity will see her share her experience with the next generation of players, helping to develop young talent both on and off the pitch.

Having come through the Saracens pathway herself, Wyrwas is excited to give back to the environment that has played such an important role in her own journey.

And as she looks ahead to another season in North London, there is nowhere Ella would rather continue her journey than at Saracens.

Ella comments on taking on her new coaching role:

"My rugby journey started at Saracens when I was six, playing at Sarries Amateurs. I feel like I've fully grown up alongside this club and it genuinely does feel like home. I've experienced some of my highest highs and lowest lows here, and Saracens has been such a huge part of my life both on and off the pitch. The last year has been really tough for me, trying to get back on the pitch post-double knee surgery, but Sarries has been a real rock throughout the process and there's nowhere I'd rather be!

I'm also taking on a coaching role at Oaklands College, which feels like a real full-circle moment for me, being able to contribute to the next generation of talent that will hopefully go on to represent Saracens in the PWR soon."

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, comments on Ella's return to Saracens this season:

"After a challenging 2025/26 season with injury, it is great to have Ella back for the 2026/27 season. Ella is a high-quality player who can impact games in numerous ways. Hard-working and full of energy, I am excited to see Ella back on a field soon and delighted she will be wearing a Saracens badge again."

News

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Ampthill Rugby v Saracens
17.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Scarlets Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

Welsh international Nick Tompkins is eager for Saracens to test themselves under the lights as the Original Club of North London head across the border on Friday night. Tompkins will start in an extended Saracens squad set to face Scarlets in their final pre-season fixture before the Gallagher PREM returns next weekend. Director of Rugby […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Exeter Chiefs Women’s
16.09.26

WYRWAS RE-SIGNS FOR HER CONSECUTIVE SIXTH SEASON AT SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM THAT ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL ELLA WYRWAS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB, AS WELL AS TAKING UP A COACHING ROLE WITH OAKLANDS COLLEGE ACADEMY, AS SHE BEGINS ANOTHER CHAPTER IN HER RUGBY JOURNEY. Ella Wyrwas will continue her journey with Saracens Women after re-signing with the club ahead of the 2026/27 season, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
PXL 20260904
15.09.26

Saracens players welcome new Year 7 pupils to Saracens High School

There was a special welcome waiting for the newest members of the Saracens High School community as Saracens players visited the school to help kick off the new academic year. Max Eke and Kennedy Sylvester from the Men's senior squad as well as Akina Gondwe from Saracens Women's side joined the school’s Year 7 pupils […]

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StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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