WYRWAS RE-SIGNS FOR HER CONSECUTIVE SIXTH SEASON AT SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM THAT ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL ELLA WYRWAS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB, AS WELL AS TAKING UP A COACHING ROLE WITH OAKLANDS COLLEGE ACADEMY, AS SHE BEGINS ANOTHER CHAPTER IN HER RUGBY JOURNEY.

Ella Wyrwas will continue her journey with Saracens Women after re-signing with the club ahead of the 2026/27 season, while also taking on a coaching role at Oaklands College Academy.

Having first made her mark in the Saracens pathway, Wyrwas has continued to develop into an integral member of the squad since making her Premiership debut for the club at just 18 years old.

Her rugby journey began at grassroots level with Welwyn RFC before she joined Saracens Amateur RFC, making her debut for the club aged just 17. Since stepping into the professional game, Wyrwas has gone on to establish herself on the international stage, earning her first senior England cap against Scotland in 2023.

Now, Wyrwas is set to continue building on her Saracens story, with the 2026/27 season providing another opportunity to make her mark in the Women in Black.

Alongside her playing career, Wyrwas will also take on a coaching role with Oaklands College Academy. The opportunity will see her share her experience with the next generation of players, helping to develop young talent both on and off the pitch.

Having come through the Saracens pathway herself, Wyrwas is excited to give back to the environment that has played such an important role in her own journey.

And as she looks ahead to another season in North London, there is nowhere Ella would rather continue her journey than at Saracens.

Ella comments on taking on her new coaching role:

"My rugby journey started at Saracens when I was six, playing at Sarries Amateurs. I feel like I've fully grown up alongside this club and it genuinely does feel like home. I've experienced some of my highest highs and lowest lows here, and Saracens has been such a huge part of my life both on and off the pitch. The last year has been really tough for me, trying to get back on the pitch post-double knee surgery, but Sarries has been a real rock throughout the process and there's nowhere I'd rather be!

I'm also taking on a coaching role at Oaklands College, which feels like a real full-circle moment for me, being able to contribute to the next generation of talent that will hopefully go on to represent Saracens in the PWR soon."

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, comments on Ella's return to Saracens this season:

"After a challenging 2025/26 season with injury, it is great to have Ella back for the 2026/27 season. Ella is a high-quality player who can impact games in numerous ways. Hard-working and full of energy, I am excited to see Ella back on a field soon and delighted she will be wearing a Saracens badge again."