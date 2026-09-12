MATCH REPORT | Ampthill Rugby 21 - 94 Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

Saracens continued their strong pre-season schedule with a convincing win over CHAMP side and partner club Ampthill in a great showcase of local rugby at Dillingham Park.

The home of the A’s was full to the brim as Director of Rugby Brendan Venter brought international stardom to Bedfordshire, with many of Sarries’ side experiencing some more vital minutes ahead of the competitive league campaign.

The game started well, with both teams showing signs of promise in the early stages. Ampthill were actually first to get on the scoresheet, with a try off the back of a driving maul finished off by Harrison Dakin.

Saracens then got into gear. Jack Bracken got his first of the afternoon following a sumptuous pass from Olly Hartley, setting the winger up in the corner.

Toby Knight was then awarded his first try of the season after a great line cut inside the Ampthill 22 set him off underneath the sticks without being touched by the hosts.

A third try quickly followed. This time, it was Charlie Bracken who produced a clever snipe, crossing for Sarries’ third of the afternoon inside 30 minutes.

Ampthill weren’t rolling over, however, and got back into the game following some lovely handling from their backline, which allowed Oscar Bennett to dot down and Saracen Luke Davidson to slot the conversion in Ampthill colours.

Jack Bracken then resumed his try scoring habits once again, finding a gap from around halfway before stepping past the final defenders and getting over the whitewash.

In a chaotic final few minutes, Ampthill were then shown a yellow card to Ollie Mullarkey for a no arms tackle, before Jack Bracken completed his hat trick after a looping pass from Owen Farrell found the winger in the corner to see out the half.

It was all change in the second 40 for both sides, but the tries kept coming. Fergus Burke crossed first with a superb solo score, before Tomos Williams found an inch perfect kick to Tobias Elliott in the corner in what was a great first outing in Saracens colours for the Welshman.

Juan Martin Gonzalez then marked his return to rugby with a try of his own after a great support line, before Seva Kava muscled his way over in the corner.

Sione Va’enuku marked his return to his former employers with a great score off a dominant carry in the midfield. Finn Keylock added another try before the Tongan midfielder picked up his brace with 10 minutes left on the clock.

A consolation score from Ampthill at close range was quickly cancelled out in the end by a Tobias Elliott solo effort off the restart, once again nudging Sarries into the 90 plus range on the scoreboard for the second week running.

A reminder, it's now only 3 weeks until Saracens return to North London to face Sale Sharks in the first home Gallagher PREM fixture of the season. Get your tickets here to not miss out on what should be an incredible spectacle in NW4.