MATCH REPORT | Ampthill Rugby 21 - 94 Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

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PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
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MATCH REPORT | Ampthill Rugby 21 - 94 Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

12.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ampthill Rugby v Saracens
Ampthill Rugby v Saracens

Saracens continued their strong pre-season schedule with a convincing win over CHAMP side and partner club Ampthill in a great showcase of local rugby at Dillingham Park.

The home of the A’s was full to the brim as Director of Rugby Brendan Venter brought international stardom to Bedfordshire, with many of Sarries’ side experiencing some more vital minutes ahead of the competitive league campaign.

The game started well, with both teams showing signs of promise in the early stages. Ampthill were actually first to get on the scoresheet, with a try off the back of a driving maul finished off by Harrison Dakin.

Saracens then got into gear. Jack Bracken got his first of the afternoon following a sumptuous pass from Olly Hartley, setting the winger up in the corner.

Toby Knight was then awarded his first try of the season after a great line cut inside the Ampthill 22 set him off underneath the sticks without being touched by the hosts.

A third try quickly followed. This time, it was Charlie Bracken who produced a clever snipe, crossing for Sarries’ third of the afternoon inside 30 minutes.

Ampthill weren’t rolling over, however, and got back into the game following some lovely handling from their backline, which allowed Oscar Bennett to dot down and Saracen Luke Davidson to slot the conversion in Ampthill colours.

Jack Bracken then resumed his try scoring habits once again, finding a gap from around halfway before stepping past the final defenders and getting over the whitewash.

In a chaotic final few minutes, Ampthill were then shown a yellow card to Ollie Mullarkey for a no arms tackle, before Jack Bracken completed his hat trick after a looping pass from Owen Farrell found the winger in the corner to see out the half.

It was all change in the second 40 for both sides, but the tries kept coming. Fergus Burke crossed first with a superb solo score, before Tomos Williams found an inch perfect kick to Tobias Elliott in the corner in what was a great first outing in Saracens colours for the Welshman.

Juan Martin Gonzalez then marked his return to rugby with a try of his own after a great support line, before Seva Kava muscled his way over in the corner.

Sione Va’enuku marked his return to his former employers with a great score off a dominant carry in the midfield. Finn Keylock added another try before the Tongan midfielder picked up his brace with 10 minutes left on the clock.

A consolation score from Ampthill at close range was quickly cancelled out in the end by a Tobias Elliott solo effort off the restart, once again nudging Sarries into the 90 plus range on the scoreboard for the second week running.

A reminder, it's now only 3 weeks until Saracens return to North London to face Sale Sharks in the first home Gallagher PREM fixture of the season. Get your tickets here to not miss out on what should be an incredible spectacle in NW4.

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D5c41fa5 dbd2 44a6 9f18 cfcee8bceeb9Saracens Training Session
11.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Ampthill Rugby Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

Andy Onyeama-Christie is excited to make his return from injury in Saracens’ second pre season fixture against CHAMP outfit Ampthill. The Scottish international will start the second 40 as Director of Rugby Brendan Venter names a 36 man squad packed with international talent heading to Dillingham Park. The first half will see Rhys Carre and […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Loughborough Lightning Women
11.09.26

KELSEY CLIFFORD RE-SIGNS FOR SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM THAT KELSEY CLIFFORD HAS COMMITTED HER FUTURE TO THE CLUB FOR ANOTHER CAMPAIGN. A true homegrown talent, Clifford progressed through the Saracens academy pathway after starting out at Finchley RFC, and has gone on to become a key member of both her club and international sides, known for her strong […]

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Shawbrook stats centre

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