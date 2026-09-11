TEAM NEWS | Ampthill Rugby Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Ampthill Rugby Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

11.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
D5c41fa5 dbd2 44a6 9f18 cfcee8bceeb9Saracens Training Session
Fa7cd5fa a885 44a9 abb5 8c7d95810e85Saracens Training Session


Andy Onyeama-Christie is excited to make his return from injury in Saracens’ second pre season fixture against CHAMP outfit Ampthill.

The Scottish international will start the second 40 as Director of Rugby Brendan Venter names a 36 man squad packed with international talent heading to Dillingham Park.

The first half will see Rhys Carre and Theo Dan return from international rugby alongside Alec Clarey, who also gets his first minutes in Saracens colours this season in a fresh front row.

Maro Itoje is also back in the fold wearing four alongside Hugh Tizard, who has started both games this season to date. Tayo Adegbemile will line up on the blindside with former Ampthill loanees Toby Knight and Nathan Michelow completing the pack for the first period.

Tom James and Owen Farrell occupy the half back positions, with Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins reuniting in the midfield. Young wingers Jack Bracken and Fraser Rawlins are paired alongside the experienced Elliot Daly in the back three, who also slots back into the fold at fullback.

The second half side sees Alex O’Driscoll and Corne Weilbach start at prop, with Eoghan Clarke either side of them at hooker. Olamide Sodeke and Totoa Auvaa are listed to start at lock respectively. A full international flanker pairing sees Nick Isiekwe at blindside with Onyeama-Christie at the openside. Alfie Barbeary rounds off the pack at number eight.

Tomos Williams will wear Saracens colours for the first time, also in the Woods, partnering Fergus Burke, who wears the 10 shirt. Former A’s star Sione Va’enuku is at inside centre with Angus Hall outside of him in the midfield. Seva Kava and Tobias Elliott, who have both enjoyed stints with the CHAMP outfit, find themselves on the wing with Max Malins reverting to fullback once more.

There are a host of impact players who will also feature throughout the afternoon, including Juan Martin Gonzalez, who is scheduled to return from a long term ankle injury.

Onyeama Christie is excited to get back out there with the Original Club of North London.

“It’s brilliant to be back out there with the boys and contributing again. The rehab has been tough, so it’s a great feeling to get some minutes under the belt and be back with the team. Ampthill are a great club and we’ve got a strong relationship with them, so it’s a good opportunity for both teams to get some valuable minutes.”

SARACENS MEN TO PLAY AMPTHILL

First Half

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Alec Clarey

4 Maro Itoje

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Tayo Adegbemile

7 Toby Knight

8 Nathan Michelow

9 Tom James

10 Owen Farrell

11 Jack Bracken

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Fraser Rawlins

15 Elliot Daly

Second Half

1 Alex O'Driscoll

2 Eoghan Clarke

3 Corné Weilbach

4 Olamide Sodeke

5 Totoa Auvaa

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie

8 Alife Barbeary

9 Tomos Williams

10 Fergus Burke

11 Seva Kava

12 Sione Va'enuku

13 Angus Hall

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Max Malins

REPLACEMENTS:

Charlie Bracken

Phil Brantingham

James Hadfield

Tietie Tuimauga

Mathis Dehauteur

Juan Martin Gonzalez

Finn Keylock

News

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D5c41fa5 dbd2 44a6 9f18 cfcee8bceeb9Saracens Training Session
11.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Ampthill Rugby Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

Andy Onyeama-Christie is excited to make his return from injury in Saracens’ second pre season fixture against CHAMP outfit Ampthill. The Scottish international will start the second 40 as Director of Rugby Brendan Venter names a 36 man squad packed with international talent heading to Dillingham Park. The first half will see Rhys Carre and […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Loughborough Lightning Women
11.09.26

KELSEY CLIFFORD RE-SIGNS FOR SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM THAT KELSEY CLIFFORD HAS COMMITTED HER FUTURE TO THE CLUB FOR ANOTHER CAMPAIGN. A true homegrown talent, Clifford progressed through the Saracens academy pathway after starting out at Finchley RFC, and has gone on to become a key member of both her club and international sides, known for her strong […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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