TEAM NEWS | Ampthill Rugby Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)



Andy Onyeama-Christie is excited to make his return from injury in Saracens’ second pre season fixture against CHAMP outfit Ampthill.

The Scottish international will start the second 40 as Director of Rugby Brendan Venter names a 36 man squad packed with international talent heading to Dillingham Park.

The first half will see Rhys Carre and Theo Dan return from international rugby alongside Alec Clarey, who also gets his first minutes in Saracens colours this season in a fresh front row.

Maro Itoje is also back in the fold wearing four alongside Hugh Tizard, who has started both games this season to date. Tayo Adegbemile will line up on the blindside with former Ampthill loanees Toby Knight and Nathan Michelow completing the pack for the first period.

Tom James and Owen Farrell occupy the half back positions, with Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins reuniting in the midfield. Young wingers Jack Bracken and Fraser Rawlins are paired alongside the experienced Elliot Daly in the back three, who also slots back into the fold at fullback.

The second half side sees Alex O’Driscoll and Corne Weilbach start at prop, with Eoghan Clarke either side of them at hooker. Olamide Sodeke and Totoa Auvaa are listed to start at lock respectively. A full international flanker pairing sees Nick Isiekwe at blindside with Onyeama-Christie at the openside. Alfie Barbeary rounds off the pack at number eight.

Tomos Williams will wear Saracens colours for the first time, also in the Woods, partnering Fergus Burke, who wears the 10 shirt. Former A’s star Sione Va’enuku is at inside centre with Angus Hall outside of him in the midfield. Seva Kava and Tobias Elliott, who have both enjoyed stints with the CHAMP outfit, find themselves on the wing with Max Malins reverting to fullback once more.

There are a host of impact players who will also feature throughout the afternoon, including Juan Martin Gonzalez, who is scheduled to return from a long term ankle injury.

Onyeama Christie is excited to get back out there with the Original Club of North London.

“It’s brilliant to be back out there with the boys and contributing again. The rehab has been tough, so it’s a great feeling to get some minutes under the belt and be back with the team. Ampthill are a great club and we’ve got a strong relationship with them, so it’s a good opportunity for both teams to get some valuable minutes.”

SARACENS MEN TO PLAY AMPTHILL

First Half

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Alec Clarey

4 Maro Itoje

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Tayo Adegbemile

7 Toby Knight

8 Nathan Michelow

9 Tom James

10 Owen Farrell

11 Jack Bracken

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Fraser Rawlins

15 Elliot Daly

Second Half

1 Alex O'Driscoll

2 Eoghan Clarke

3 Corné Weilbach

4 Olamide Sodeke

5 Totoa Auvaa

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie

8 Alife Barbeary

9 Tomos Williams

10 Fergus Burke

11 Seva Kava

12 Sione Va'enuku

13 Angus Hall

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Max Malins

REPLACEMENTS:

Charlie Bracken

Phil Brantingham

James Hadfield

Tietie Tuimauga

Mathis Dehauteur

Juan Martin Gonzalez

Finn Keylock