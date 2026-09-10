THREE SARACENS STARS NAMED IN RED ROSES SQUAD TO FACE AUSTRALIA

Three Saracens players have been named in the Red Roses squad as England begin their WXV Global Series campaign against Australia at the CorpAcq Stadium on Saturday.

May Campbell starts at hooker, packing down in the front row alongside Mackenzie Carson and Sarah Bern. It is a fifth cap for the Saracens forward, who continues to establish herself in John Mitchell's pack.

There's a maiden call-up among the replacements, with Bryony Field in line to win her first senior England cap. The Yorkshire-born hooker, capped four times at Under-20 level, has been a staple for Saracens in the JAECOO PWR and was part of the squad that won last season's title with the club.

Also named among the replacements is Zoe Harrison, who brings significant experience to the bench with 70 caps to her name.

Head coach John Mitchell said the squad had used pre-season to build strong foundations ahead of the campaign:

"The girls have worked hard in pre-season to deepen their bond and that will make us stronger on the field. We're excited to get our WXV Global Series underway and aim to excite and entertain."

Elsewhere, Kelsey Clifford has been ruled out of the Red Roses' home WXV Global Series matches after sustaining a hamstring injury. She will remain part of the training squad with a view to returning for the tour to North America in October. Teammate Liz Crake has been called into the squad as her replacement.

Red Roses team to play Australia

15 Ellie Kildunne (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)

14 Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury, 4 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 38 caps) – captain

12 Tatyana Heard (Sale Sharks, 36 caps)

11 Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps)

10 Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 49 caps)

9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 89 caps)

1 Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 28 caps)

2 May Campbell (Saracens, 5 caps)

3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 84 caps)

4 Delaney Burns (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)

5 Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 8 caps)

6 Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 9 caps)

7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 32 caps) – vice-captain

8 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 27 caps)

Replacements

16 Bryony Field (Saracens, uncapped)

17 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)

18 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 53 caps)

19 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 29 caps)

20 Marlie Packer (Harlequins, 116 caps)

21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 44 caps)

22 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 70 caps)

23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 51 caps)