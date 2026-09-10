THREE SARACENS STARS NAMED IN RED ROSES SQUAD TO FACE AUSTRALIA

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

THREE SARACENS STARS NAMED IN RED ROSES SQUAD TO FACE AUSTRALIA

10.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
A0179791 f94f 4424 a5af 5533732b35baSaracens Women Training Session
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

Three Saracens players have been named in the Red Roses squad as England begin their WXV Global Series campaign against Australia at the CorpAcq Stadium on Saturday.

May Campbell starts at hooker, packing down in the front row alongside Mackenzie Carson and Sarah Bern. It is a fifth cap for the Saracens forward, who continues to establish herself in John Mitchell's pack.

There's a maiden call-up among the replacements, with Bryony Field in line to win her first senior England cap. The Yorkshire-born hooker, capped four times at Under-20 level, has been a staple for Saracens in the JAECOO PWR and was part of the squad that won last season's title with the club.

Also named among the replacements is Zoe Harrison, who brings significant experience to the bench with 70 caps to her name.

Head coach John Mitchell said the squad had used pre-season to build strong foundations ahead of the campaign:

"The girls have worked hard in pre-season to deepen their bond and that will make us stronger on the field. We're excited to get our WXV Global Series underway and aim to excite and entertain."

Elsewhere, Kelsey Clifford has been ruled out of the Red Roses' home WXV Global Series matches after sustaining a hamstring injury. She will remain part of the training squad with a view to returning for the tour to North America in October. Teammate Liz Crake has been called into the squad as her replacement.

Red Roses team to play Australia

15 Ellie Kildunne (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)
14 Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury, 4 caps)
13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 38 caps) – captain
12 Tatyana Heard (Sale Sharks, 36 caps)
11 Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps)
10 Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 49 caps)
9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 89 caps)
1 Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 28 caps)
2 May Campbell (Saracens, 5 caps)
3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 84 caps)
4 Delaney Burns (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)
5 Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 8 caps)
6 Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 9 caps)
7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 32 caps) – vice-captain
8 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 27 caps)

Replacements

16 Bryony Field (Saracens, uncapped)
17 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)
18 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 53 caps)
19 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 29 caps)
20 Marlie Packer (Harlequins, 116 caps)
21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 44 caps)
22 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 70 caps)
23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 51 caps)

News

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D5c41fa5 dbd2 44a6 9f18 cfcee8bceeb9Saracens Training Session
11.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Ampthill Rugby Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

Andy Onyeama-Christie is excited to make his return from injury in Saracens’ second pre season fixture against CHAMP outfit Ampthill. The Scottish international will start the second 40 as Director of Rugby Brendan Venter names a 36 man squad packed with international talent heading to Dillingham Park. The first half will see Rhys Carre and […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Loughborough Lightning Women
11.09.26

KELSEY CLIFFORD RE-SIGNS FOR SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM THAT KELSEY CLIFFORD HAS COMMITTED HER FUTURE TO THE CLUB FOR ANOTHER CAMPAIGN. A true homegrown talent, Clifford progressed through the Saracens academy pathway after starting out at Finchley RFC, and has gone on to become a key member of both her club and international sides, known for her strong […]

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StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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