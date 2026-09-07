TWELVE SARACENS WOMEN NAMED IN WXV INTERNATIONAL SQUADS

Saracens Women will have twelve players representing three nations on the world stage this autumn, after England, Canada and Wales all named their squads for WXV this weekend.

This weekend's clash between the Red Roses and Australia will be followed by fixtures across the UK, with the Red Roses coming face-to-face with Canada at Sandy Park, followed by their final home fixture at Twickenham against the Black Ferns.

Canada will begin their campaign against Scotland at Hive Stadium, followed by a swift trip south to face the Red Roses at Sandy Park, before travelling abroad for the remainder of the tournament.

Wales will welcome South Africa to Cardiff for their first fixture, before also welcoming the USA to the UK, before making the trip to Tokyo to face Japan.

Red Roses

May Campbell, Kelsey Clifford, Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison will be joined by Bryony Field, who has received her first international call-up to represent the Red Roses in WXV.

Canada

Julia Omokhuale, Olivia Apps, Alysha Corrigan, Laetitia Royer and Gabrielle Senft have been called up to the Canada squad, underlining the growing influence of Saracens players on the international game.

Wales

Donna Rose and Georgia Evans complete the list of call-ups, representing Wales at WXV.