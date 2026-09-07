Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

TWELVE SARACENS WOMEN NAMED IN WXV INTERNATIONAL SQUADS

07.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Harlequins Women’s
A0179791 f94f 4424 a5af 5533732b35baSaracens Women Training Session

Saracens Women will have twelve players representing three nations on the world stage this autumn, after England, Canada and Wales all named their squads for WXV this weekend.

This weekend's clash between the Red Roses and Australia will be followed by fixtures across the UK, with the Red Roses coming face-to-face with Canada at Sandy Park, followed by their final home fixture at Twickenham against the Black Ferns.

Canada will begin their campaign against Scotland at Hive Stadium, followed by a swift trip south to face the Red Roses at Sandy Park, before travelling abroad for the remainder of the tournament.

Wales will welcome South Africa to Cardiff for their first fixture, before also welcoming the USA to the UK, before making the trip to Tokyo to face Japan.

Red Roses

May Campbell, Kelsey Clifford, Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison will be joined by Bryony Field, who has received her first international call-up to represent the Red Roses in WXV.

Canada

Julia Omokhuale, Olivia Apps, Alysha Corrigan, Laetitia Royer and Gabrielle Senft have been called up to the Canada squad, underlining the growing influence of Saracens players on the international game.

Wales

Donna Rose and Georgia Evans complete the list of call-ups, representing Wales at WXV.

News

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Saracens Women’s v Harlequins Women’s
07.09.26

TWELVE SARACENS WOMEN NAMED IN WXV INTERNATIONAL SQUADS

Saracens Women will have twelve players representing three nations on the world stage this autumn, after England, Canada and Wales all named their squads for WXV this weekend. This weekend's clash between the Red Roses and Australia will be followed by fixtures across the UK, with the Red Roses coming face-to-face with Canada at Sandy […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Northampton Saints
05.09.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 96 - 42 Northampton Saints

Saracens kicked off their competitive season in style with a bonus point win over Northampton Saints in the PREM Rugby Cup. The Original Club of North London returned to StoneX Stadium with aplomb, running in 14 tries as they claimed an emphatic victory. As the first competitive hit-out of the season, the game started in […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
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04.09.26

ERIN DELEA COMMITS HER FUTURE TO SARACENS

SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM ERIN DELEA HAS SIGNED A NEW DEAL WITH THE CLUB, CONTINUING HER RUGBY JOURNEY WITH THE WOMEN IN BLACK. Delea's journey originated through the Hertfordshire PDG, before playing her club rugby for Welwyn RFC. She then joined Oaklands College and progressed into the Saracens academy pathway. A dynamic and […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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