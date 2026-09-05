MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 96 - 42 Northampton Saints

Saracens kicked off their competitive season in style with a bonus point win over Northampton Saints in the PREM Rugby Cup. The Original Club of North London returned to StoneX Stadium with aplomb, running in 14 tries as they claimed an emphatic victory.

As the first competitive hit-out of the season, the game started in a scrappy fashion, with both sides feeling their way into the contest and looking to use attacking kicks in the opening stages.

Multiple penalties pushed Saints back into their own 22, with Eoghan Clarke making a strong carry to get within inches of the line. Instead, it was his front row counterpart who powered over, with Phil Brantingham getting the final shove to cross the whitewash on his first game back from injury.

Another try quickly followed, this time through a slick play in the backline. Olly Hartley played a brilliant ball over the Saints defence to Tobias Elliott, who raced into the 22 before feeding the ball back inside to Angus Hall, who finished in style.

Northampton got themselves back into the game through a succession of strong carries, with James Bennett providing the final touches to get the visitors off the mark.

Sarries then turned it on. After a great line break from Max Malins into the Northampton half, Hugh Tizard carried on the pressure, pinning Saints back. Olly Hartley then served up another delightful pass, this time to Rotimi Segun, who strolled over for the Original Club of North London's third effort inside 30 minutes.

However, it was Saints who ended the half in the better fashion. A try from teenager James Pater was followed by a fortuitous score from Will Catley, who saw the ball bounce kindly into his path. Those two moments meant Saints took the lead heading into the break.

After a few changes at half-time, Sarries sprung back into action. A try in the opening minute of the half from Alex O'Driscoll, who powered over from short range, set the tone for a rampaging next 10 minutes.

Rotimi Segun was then over for a brace, crashing the ball over the line off the top of a well-worked lineout move. A slick score followed as Segun once again started the move with a lovely break out wide, allowing Tom James to finish in the corner against his former club.

It was further debut delight for the next score, with Sione Va'enuku running a perfect support line to dot down with his first competitive touch of the ball in Sarries colours.

Max Malins then dotted down with his fast feet, allowing the skipper to get on the scoresheet as the tries continued to come.

Jack Bracken then opened his account for the season with a runaway try from inside his own half. Tobias Elliott added another on the opposite flank, racing into the corner, before Jack Bracken finished off yet another slick move from the backline.

Saints scored a consolation effort on the hour mark, before Jack Bracken completed his hat-trick with another speedy race into the corner.

James Bennett then scored another consolation try for Northampton, before Nathan Michelow reverted proceedings superbly well with another flashy score.

The icing on the cake came after Saints illegally stopped a certain score out wide in the dying embers of the game, with the hosts awarded a penalty try to take them into the 90s and complete a memorable start to the competitive season.

Saracens are back in action at StoneX Stadium in just over a month as Gallagher PREM rugby returns. Watch Sarries play Sale Sharks in NW4. Get your tickets now!