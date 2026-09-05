Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 96 - 42 Northampton Saints

05.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Northampton Saints
Saracens v Northampton Saints

Saracens kicked off their competitive season in style with a bonus point win over Northampton Saints in the PREM Rugby Cup. The Original Club of North London returned to StoneX Stadium with aplomb, running in 14 tries as they claimed an emphatic victory.

As the first competitive hit-out of the season, the game started in a scrappy fashion, with both sides feeling their way into the contest and looking to use attacking kicks in the opening stages.

Multiple penalties pushed Saints back into their own 22, with Eoghan Clarke making a strong carry to get within inches of the line. Instead, it was his front row counterpart who powered over, with Phil Brantingham getting the final shove to cross the whitewash on his first game back from injury.

Another try quickly followed, this time through a slick play in the backline. Olly Hartley played a brilliant ball over the Saints defence to Tobias Elliott, who raced into the 22 before feeding the ball back inside to Angus Hall, who finished in style.

Northampton got themselves back into the game through a succession of strong carries, with James Bennett providing the final touches to get the visitors off the mark.

Sarries then turned it on. After a great line break from Max Malins into the Northampton half, Hugh Tizard carried on the pressure, pinning Saints back. Olly Hartley then served up another delightful pass, this time to Rotimi Segun, who strolled over for the Original Club of North London's third effort inside 30 minutes.

However, it was Saints who ended the half in the better fashion. A try from teenager James Pater was followed by a fortuitous score from Will Catley, who saw the ball bounce kindly into his path. Those two moments meant Saints took the lead heading into the break.

After a few changes at half-time, Sarries sprung back into action. A try in the opening minute of the half from Alex O'Driscoll, who powered over from short range, set the tone for a rampaging next 10 minutes.

Rotimi Segun was then over for a brace, crashing the ball over the line off the top of a well-worked lineout move. A slick score followed as Segun once again started the move with a lovely break out wide, allowing Tom James to finish in the corner against his former club.

It was further debut delight for the next score, with Sione Va'enuku running a perfect support line to dot down with his first competitive touch of the ball in Sarries colours.

Max Malins then dotted down with his fast feet, allowing the skipper to get on the scoresheet as the tries continued to come.

Jack Bracken then opened his account for the season with a runaway try from inside his own half. Tobias Elliott added another on the opposite flank, racing into the corner, before Jack Bracken finished off yet another slick move from the backline.

Saints scored a consolation effort on the hour mark, before Jack Bracken completed his hat-trick with another speedy race into the corner.

James Bennett then scored another consolation try for Northampton, before Nathan Michelow reverted proceedings superbly well with another flashy score.

The icing on the cake came after Saints illegally stopped a certain score out wide in the dying embers of the game, with the hosts awarded a penalty try to take them into the 90s and complete a memorable start to the competitive season.

Saracens are back in action at StoneX Stadium in just over a month as Gallagher PREM rugby returns. Watch Sarries play Sale Sharks in NW4. Get your tickets now!

News

See all news
Saracens v Northampton Saints
05.09.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 96 - 42 Northampton Saints

Saracens kicked off their competitive season in style with a bonus point win over Northampton Saints in the PREM Rugby Cup. The Original Club of North London returned to StoneX Stadium with aplomb, running in 14 tries as they claimed an emphatic victory. As the first competitive hit-out of the season, the game started in […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Thumbnail
04.09.26

ERIN DELEA COMMITS HER FUTURE TO SARACENS

SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM ERIN DELEA HAS SIGNED A NEW DEAL WITH THE CLUB, CONTINUING HER RUGBY JOURNEY WITH THE WOMEN IN BLACK. Delea's journey originated through the Hertfordshire PDG, before playing her club rugby for Welwyn RFC. She then joined Oaklands College and progressed into the Saracens academy pathway. A dynamic and […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Min, HC and CEO changing rooms
04.09.26

Saracens Announce Partnership with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Saracens is delighted to announce a new partnership with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), welcoming the Caribbean destination as the rugby club’s Official Destination Partner ahead of the 2026/27 season. The partnership will connect Saint Lucia with Saracens’ UK and international supporters, showcase the island’s culture, landscapes and experiences, and mark its first partnership […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton