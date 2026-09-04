Saracens Announce Partnership with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Saracens is delighted to announce a new partnership with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), welcoming the Caribbean destination as the rugby club’s Official Destination Partner ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The partnership will connect Saint Lucia with Saracens’ UK and international supporters, showcase the island’s culture, landscapes and experiences, and mark its first partnership with a rugby club as it expands its sports tourism strategy.

The collaboration will see Saint Lucia promoted at StoneX stadium in North London, as well as online, at events, across international media and social content.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is responsible for promoting Saint Lucia globally as a leading Caribbean destination, renowned for its natural beauty, vibrant culture, warm hospitality and diverse experiences. Saint Lucia offers a distinctive blend of relaxation, adventure and rich island heritage, making it a popular destination for travellers from around the world.

This partnership is part of a growing network of sports-centred partnerships set up by the SLTA to reach bigger audiences in multi-faceted ways.

Importantly, the agreement brings together two organisations committed to community and the development of the next generation. Through programmes with the Saint Lucia Rugby Academy, young players and coaches will benefit from mentorship, training and international development opportunities. The partnership will also support rugby camps, coaching workshops, scholarships, UK training and playing opportunities, team registrations and access to equipment,

Ed Coetzee, CEO at Saracens, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Saint Lucia to the Saracens family and to begin what we hope will be a long and successful partnership. This is a really exciting collaboration for the club, particularly as it represents Saint Lucia’s first partnership with a rugby club. There is a natural alignment between Saracens and Saint Lucia, particularly around our shared commitment to community, development and creating opportunities for young people”.

“We are also excited to work with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority to showcase such an incredible destination to our supporters. We look forward to bringing the partnership to life across our men’s and women’s teams and creating memorable experiences for our fans.”

Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister of Tourism, Commerce, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Heritage, said the Government is intentional about expanding the value tourism brings to Saint Lucia while creating new opportunities for its people.

“Sport is a global industry that can connect Saint Lucia to new audiences, markets, investment and expertise. Partnerships like this allow us to take Brand Saint Lucia beyond the traditional tourism experience and create greater awareness of our products, services, culture and creative talent. They also open doors for our businesses to build new relationships and explore export opportunities. This is an important step towards a stronger and more diversified tourism economy, with Saint Lucians at the centre of the opportunities it creates.”