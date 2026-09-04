Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Saracens Announce Partnership with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

04.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Min, HC and CEO changing rooms
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Saracens is delighted to announce a new partnership with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), welcoming the Caribbean destination as the rugby club’s Official Destination Partner ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The partnership will connect Saint Lucia with Saracens’ UK and international supporters, showcase the island’s culture, landscapes and experiences, and mark its first partnership with a rugby club as it expands its sports tourism strategy.

The collaboration will see Saint Lucia promoted at StoneX stadium in North London, as well as online, at events, across international media and social content.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is responsible for promoting Saint Lucia globally as a leading Caribbean destination, renowned for its natural beauty, vibrant culture, warm hospitality and diverse experiences. Saint Lucia offers a distinctive blend of relaxation, adventure and rich island heritage, making it a popular destination for travellers from around the world.

This partnership is part of a growing network of sports-centred partnerships set up by the SLTA to reach bigger audiences in multi-faceted ways.

Importantly, the agreement brings together two organisations committed to community and the development of the next generation. Through programmes with the Saint Lucia Rugby Academy, young players and coaches will benefit from mentorship, training and international development opportunities. The partnership will also support rugby camps, coaching workshops, scholarships, UK training and playing opportunities, team registrations and access to equipment,

Ed Coetzee, CEO at Saracens, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Saint Lucia to the Saracens family and to begin what we hope will be a long and successful partnership. This is a really exciting collaboration for the club, particularly as it represents Saint Lucia’s first partnership with a rugby club. There is a natural alignment between Saracens and Saint Lucia, particularly around our shared commitment to community, development and creating opportunities for young people”.

“We are also excited to work with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority to showcase such an incredible destination to our supporters. We look forward to bringing the partnership to life across our men’s and women’s teams and creating memorable experiences for our fans.”

Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister of Tourism, Commerce, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Heritage, said the Government is intentional about expanding the value tourism brings to Saint Lucia while creating new opportunities for its people.  

“Sport is a global industry that can connect Saint Lucia to new audiences, markets, investment and expertise. Partnerships like this allow us to take Brand Saint Lucia beyond the traditional tourism experience and create greater awareness of our products, services, culture and creative talent. They also open doors for our businesses to build new relationships and explore export opportunities. This is an important step towards a stronger and more diversified tourism economy, with Saint Lucians at the centre of the opportunities it creates.”

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04.09.26

ERIN DELEA COMMITS HER FUTURE TO SARACENS

SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM ERIN DELEA HAS SIGNED A NEW DEAL WITH THE CLUB, CONTINUING HER RUGBY JOURNEY WITH THE WOMEN IN BLACK. Delea's journey originated through the Hertfordshire PDG, before playing her club rugby for Welwyn RFC. She then joined Oaklands College and progressed into the Saracens academy pathway. A dynamic and […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Min, HC and CEO changing rooms
04.09.26

Saracens Announce Partnership with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Saracens is delighted to announce a new partnership with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), welcoming the Caribbean destination as the rugby club’s Official Destination Partner ahead of the 2026/27 season. The partnership will connect Saint Lucia with Saracens’ UK and international supporters, showcase the island’s culture, landscapes and experiences, and mark its first partnership […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ed16b5bd 6f51 44a8 bfb4 dddb2b6c035aDSCF3132 EDIT
04.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Northampton Saints (PRC R1)

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In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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