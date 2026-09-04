Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Northampton Saints (PRC R1)

04.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
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Alfie Barbeary is excited to make his home debut as the England international makes his first competitive start for the Original Club of North London.

One of five Saracens players set for their first senior competitive outing, Barbeary starts at number eight against reigning PREM champions Northampton Saints in the Cup format of the competition. Tickets are still available for the first competitive rugby fixture in NW4 for 14 weeks.

The front row sees Phil Brantingham return from injury, having last featured for Saracens in this reverse fixture at the start of the year. He starts alongside Eoghan Clarke and Marcus Street.

Youngster Olamide Sodeke also makes his competitive return, starting alongside Hugh Tizard in the engine room. Nick Isiekwe once again starts at blindside after impressing in the role against Cornish Pirates in Penzance.

Nathan Michelow moves to openside flanker, with Barbeary rounding off the pack against Saints.

Charlie Bracken continues at scrum half, with fellow Academy graduate Max Malins handed the captaincy in the fly half shirt.

Olly Hartley and Angus Hall start together in the midfield once again, having played the first 40 minutes against Cornish Pirates last week. Former Saint Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliott start on either wing, with Jack Bracken completing the side at fullback.

The bench will see Corné Weilbach, Totoa Auvaa, Sione Va'enuku and former Northampton scrum half Tom James make their competitive Saracens debuts. Toby Knight also features in a competitive matchday squad for the first time in more than 18 months following his return from a knee injury.

Barbeary is thrilled to run out in North London this Saturday.

“It’s been a really enjoyable pre season and I’ve settled in well with the group. The boys have made me feel welcome from day one, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there and playing my first competitive game in front of the Saracens fans at StoneX Stadium. There’s a lot of excitement around the start of the season and I’m ready for the challenge ahead.”

SARACENS MEN TO PLAY NORTHAMPTON SAINTS

1 Phil Brantingham

2 Eoghan Clarke

3 Marcus Street

4 Olamide Sodeke

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Nathan Michelow

8 Alfie Barbeary*

9 Charlie Bracken 

10 Max Malins (c)

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Angus Hall

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Jack Bracken

REPLACEMENTS

16 James Hadfield

17 Alex O'Driscoll

18 Corne Weilbach*

19 Totoa Auvaa*

20 Toby Knight

21 Tom James*

22 Finn Keylock

23 Sione Va'enuku*

*denotes senior Saracens debut

News

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04.09.26

ERIN DELEA COMMITS HER FUTURE TO SARACENS

SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM ERIN DELEA HAS SIGNED A NEW DEAL WITH THE CLUB, CONTINUING HER RUGBY JOURNEY WITH THE WOMEN IN BLACK. Delea's journey originated through the Hertfordshire PDG, before playing her club rugby for Welwyn RFC. She then joined Oaklands College and progressed into the Saracens academy pathway. A dynamic and […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Min, HC and CEO changing rooms
04.09.26

Saracens Announce Partnership with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Saracens is delighted to announce a new partnership with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), welcoming the Caribbean destination as the rugby club’s Official Destination Partner ahead of the 2026/27 season. The partnership will connect Saint Lucia with Saracens’ UK and international supporters, showcase the island’s culture, landscapes and experiences, and mark its first partnership […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
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04.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Northampton Saints (PRC R1)

Alfie Barbeary is excited to make his home debut as the England international makes his first competitive start for the Original Club of North London. One of five Saracens players set for their first senior competitive outing, Barbeary starts at number eight against reigning PREM champions Northampton Saints in the Cup format of the competition. […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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