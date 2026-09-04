TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Northampton Saints (PRC R1)

Alfie Barbeary is excited to make his home debut as the England international makes his first competitive start for the Original Club of North London.

One of five Saracens players set for their first senior competitive outing, Barbeary starts at number eight against reigning PREM champions Northampton Saints in the Cup format of the competition. Tickets are still available for the first competitive rugby fixture in NW4 for 14 weeks.

The front row sees Phil Brantingham return from injury, having last featured for Saracens in this reverse fixture at the start of the year. He starts alongside Eoghan Clarke and Marcus Street.

Youngster Olamide Sodeke also makes his competitive return, starting alongside Hugh Tizard in the engine room. Nick Isiekwe once again starts at blindside after impressing in the role against Cornish Pirates in Penzance.

Nathan Michelow moves to openside flanker, with Barbeary rounding off the pack against Saints.

Charlie Bracken continues at scrum half, with fellow Academy graduate Max Malins handed the captaincy in the fly half shirt.

Olly Hartley and Angus Hall start together in the midfield once again, having played the first 40 minutes against Cornish Pirates last week. Former Saint Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliott start on either wing, with Jack Bracken completing the side at fullback.

The bench will see Corné Weilbach, Totoa Auvaa, Sione Va'enuku and former Northampton scrum half Tom James make their competitive Saracens debuts. Toby Knight also features in a competitive matchday squad for the first time in more than 18 months following his return from a knee injury.

Barbeary is thrilled to run out in North London this Saturday.

“It’s been a really enjoyable pre season and I’ve settled in well with the group. The boys have made me feel welcome from day one, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there and playing my first competitive game in front of the Saracens fans at StoneX Stadium. There’s a lot of excitement around the start of the season and I’m ready for the challenge ahead.”

SARACENS MEN TO PLAY NORTHAMPTON SAINTS

1 Phil Brantingham

2 Eoghan Clarke

3 Marcus Street

4 Olamide Sodeke

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Nathan Michelow

8 Alfie Barbeary*

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Max Malins (c)

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Angus Hall

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Jack Bracken

REPLACEMENTS

16 James Hadfield

17 Alex O'Driscoll

18 Corne Weilbach*

19 Totoa Auvaa*

20 Toby Knight

21 Tom James*

22 Finn Keylock

23 Sione Va'enuku*

*denotes senior Saracens debut