TEAM NEWS | Cornish Pirates Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

Saracens Men will take to the field for the first time this season against Championship outfit Cornish Pirates under the Friday night lights at The Mennaye.

Director of Rugby Brendan Venter has named his first Saracens matchday squad in more than 11 years, with a number of new signings and combinations set to be tested against the Pirates.

In the front row, Vilikesa Nairau makes his second start for the Men in Black alongside experienced hooker Eoghan Clarke and former Cornish Pirate Marcus Street.

Olamide Sodeke also returns from injury to start in the second row alongside Hugh Tizard, with Nick Isiekwe starting at blindside flanker.

After more than 18 months out of action, Toby Knight returns to Saracens colours at openside flanker following his recovery from a long term knee injury. He is joined in the back row by new signing Alfie Barbeary, who wears eight for the Original Club of North London.

Charlie Bracken continues at scrum half, having started Saracens' final game of last season at Sandy Park. He is partnered by Max Malins, who shifts to fly half in the absence of Scottish international Fergus Burke.

Olly Hartley is reunited with Angus Hall in the midfield, with the England Under 20 international making his first Saracens start following his return from injury.

Experienced winger Rotimi Segun starts on the left, with Fraser Rawlins set to make his Saracens debut on the right wing. Jack Bracken rounds off the side at fullback.

Among the replacements, there are potential debuts for Corné Weilbach, Totoa Auvaa, Tom James and Sione Va'enuku, as Venter looks to test a number of combinations in the South West.

The game is sold out, but hosts Cornish Pirates will be livestreaming the match kicking off at 19:30. Click here to watch.

SARACENS MEN TO PLAY CORNISH PIRATES:

1 Vilikesa Nairau

2 Eoghan Clarke

3 Marcus Street

4 Olamide Sodeke

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Toby Knight

8 Alfie Barbeary

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Max Malins

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Angus Hall

14 Fraser Rawlins

15 Jack Bracken

REPLACEMENTS:

Phil Brantingham

James Hadfield

Corne Weilbach

Alex O’Driscoll

James Isaacs

Alec Clarey

Mathis Dehauteur

Totoa Auvaa

Tayo Adegbemile

Reggie Hammick

Nathan Michelow

Tom James

Owen Farrell

Seva Kava

Sione Va’enuku

Nick Tompkins

Elliot Daly