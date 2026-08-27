TEAM NEWS | Cornish Pirates Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
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TEAM NEWS | Cornish Pirates Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

27.08.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
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3b7dd482 f2bc 437b 871a 056c03937a02Saracens Training Session

Saracens Men will take to the field for the first time this season against Championship outfit Cornish Pirates under the Friday night lights at The Mennaye.

Director of Rugby Brendan Venter has named his first Saracens matchday squad in more than 11 years, with a number of new signings and combinations set to be tested against the Pirates.

In the front row, Vilikesa Nairau makes his second start for the Men in Black alongside experienced hooker Eoghan Clarke and former Cornish Pirate Marcus Street.

Olamide Sodeke also returns from injury to start in the second row alongside Hugh Tizard, with Nick Isiekwe starting at blindside flanker.

After more than 18 months out of action, Toby Knight returns to Saracens colours at openside flanker following his recovery from a long term knee injury. He is joined in the back row by new signing Alfie Barbeary, who wears eight for the Original Club of North London.

Charlie Bracken continues at scrum half, having started Saracens' final game of last season at Sandy Park. He is partnered by Max Malins, who shifts to fly half in the absence of Scottish international Fergus Burke.

Olly Hartley is reunited with Angus Hall in the midfield, with the England Under 20 international making his first Saracens start following his return from injury.

Experienced winger Rotimi Segun starts on the left, with Fraser Rawlins set to make his Saracens debut on the right wing. Jack Bracken rounds off the side at fullback.

Among the replacements, there are potential debuts for Corné Weilbach, Totoa Auvaa, Tom James and Sione Va'enuku, as Venter looks to test a number of combinations in the South West.

The game is sold out, but hosts Cornish Pirates will be livestreaming the match kicking off at 19:30. Click here to watch.

SARACENS MEN TO PLAY CORNISH PIRATES:

1 Vilikesa Nairau
2 Eoghan Clarke
3 Marcus Street
4 Olamide Sodeke
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Nick Isiekwe
7 Toby Knight
8 Alfie Barbeary
9 Charlie Bracken
10 Max Malins
11 Rotimi Segun
12 Olly Hartley
13 Angus Hall
14 Fraser Rawlins
15 Jack Bracken

REPLACEMENTS:

Phil Brantingham
James Hadfield
Corne Weilbach
Alex O’Driscoll
James Isaacs
Alec Clarey
Mathis Dehauteur 
Totoa Auvaa
Tayo Adegbemile
Reggie Hammick
Nathan Michelow
Tom James
Owen Farrell
Seva Kava
Sione Va’enuku
Nick Tompkins  
Elliot Daly

News

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2446596A 1CB7 40AF A154 6DFBE176B7F9
25.08.26

BETH WILCOCK JOINS SARACENS WOMEN FOR 2026/27

Saracens Women are delighted to announce that Beth Wilcock has signed for the 2026/27 season. The versatile back joins the Original Club of North London after several seasons with local rivals Harlequins, bringing a wealth of Premiership Women's Rugby experience to Alex Austerberry's squad. The 25 year old has represented England on the Sevens circuit […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Highschool1
24.08.26

Saracens High School celebrates exceptional exam results

Saracens High School is celebrating another year of exceptional academic results, with pupils continuing to achieve outstanding outcomes and exceed national measures. The school has celebrated an impressive set of GCSE results, with pupils achieving results that outperform national headline measures despite serving a community where 60% of young people are eligible for the pupil […]

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