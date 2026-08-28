Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

SYDNEY GREGSON REMAINS AT SARACENS!

28.08.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s
F148d12b 7a17 40f8 aca3 6201da59c07eSaracens Women Training Session

SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO ANNOUNCE THAT INTERNATIONAL SYDNEY GREGSON HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB AHEAD OF THE 2026/27 SEASON.

Gregson has been a constant presence in North London since joining Saracens in 2018, establishing herself as one of the Club’s most experienced and influential players.

The versatile back enjoyed a record-breaking outing last season, crossing the whitewash five times against Loughborough Lightning and etching her name into the Saracens history books.

Her journey has seen her represent England at Sevens level before making the step up to the Red Roses, with Gregson’s career decorated with achievements on both the domestic and international stage.

Now, she will continue her journey in North London as Saracens look to build on a memorable campaign.

"I'm so happy to have re-signed with Saracens. We've built something really special, with an amazing group of people, and I genuinely feel there is s much more to come. this is my home club, and I could'nt imagine being anywhere else!"

Director of rugby Alex Austerberry comments on what a crucial player Gregson is to the squad.

"Sydney is a local player who joined the club post university in 2018. she plays with great heart, energy and is a high quality and consistent performer. Sydney has shown her visibility establishing herself, not only as an outstanding 13 but as a player that has the ability to be very effective on the wing. the consistency of her performances over a long period of time have established Sydney as a key performer at Saracens ad we are delighted that she will continue to represent the club with pride."

News

See all news
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s
28.08.26

SYDNEY GREGSON REMAINS AT SARACENS!

SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO ANNOUNCE THAT INTERNATIONAL SYDNEY GREGSON HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB AHEAD OF THE 2026/27 SEASON. Gregson has been a constant presence in North London since joining Saracens in 2018, establishing herself as one of the Club’s most experienced and influential players. The versatile back enjoyed a record-breaking outing last season, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
2446596A 1CB7 40AF A154 6DFBE176B7F9
25.08.26

BETH WILCOCK JOINS SARACENS WOMEN FOR 2026/27

Saracens Women are delighted to announce that Beth Wilcock has signed for the 2026/27 season. The versatile back joins the Original Club of North London after several seasons with local rivals Harlequins, bringing a wealth of Premiership Women's Rugby experience to Alex Austerberry's squad. The 25 year old has represented England on the Sevens circuit […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton