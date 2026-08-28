SYDNEY GREGSON REMAINS AT SARACENS!

SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO ANNOUNCE THAT INTERNATIONAL SYDNEY GREGSON HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB AHEAD OF THE 2026/27 SEASON.

Gregson has been a constant presence in North London since joining Saracens in 2018, establishing herself as one of the Club’s most experienced and influential players.

The versatile back enjoyed a record-breaking outing last season, crossing the whitewash five times against Loughborough Lightning and etching her name into the Saracens history books.

Her journey has seen her represent England at Sevens level before making the step up to the Red Roses, with Gregson’s career decorated with achievements on both the domestic and international stage.

Now, she will continue her journey in North London as Saracens look to build on a memorable campaign.

"I'm so happy to have re-signed with Saracens. We've built something really special, with an amazing group of people, and I genuinely feel there is s much more to come. this is my home club, and I could'nt imagine being anywhere else!"

Director of rugby Alex Austerberry comments on what a crucial player Gregson is to the squad.

"Sydney is a local player who joined the club post university in 2018. she plays with great heart, energy and is a high quality and consistent performer. Sydney has shown her visibility establishing herself, not only as an outstanding 13 but as a player that has the ability to be very effective on the wing. the consistency of her performances over a long period of time have established Sydney as a key performer at Saracens ad we are delighted that she will continue to represent the club with pride."