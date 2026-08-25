BETH WILCOCK JOINS SARACENS WOMEN FOR 2026/27

Saracens Women are delighted to announce that Beth Wilcock has signed for the 2026/27 season.

The versatile back joins the Original Club of North London after several seasons with local rivals Harlequins, bringing a wealth of Premiership Women's Rugby experience to Alex Austerberry's squad.

The 25 year old has represented England on the Sevens circuit as well as at age grade level, establishing herself as a standout performer in South West London and on the domestic stage.

Capable of operating across the back three and midfield, Wilcock has continued to develop at the highest level of the domestic game and now makes the move across North London to join the Women in Black.

Wilcock is excited to begin a new chapter in North London.

“I've always loved the way Saracens have played, so I am super excited to play under Alex and the coaching team and be part of a squad full of world class talent.

“I'm ready for a new chapter where I can challenge myself, learn from some of the best and showcase the player I am.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is looking forward to seeing Wilcock continue to develop her already impressive talent in North London.

“Beth is a player I have long admired after working with her as a junior as she progressed through the women's pathway. She is a very physical, powerful and aggressive option on the edge and certainly knows where the try line is.

“I very much feel there is still room for growth in her game and that our environment will really bring out the best in her and take her game to the next level.

“I am excited to work with Beth again, see her flourish and see what she can add to the Saracens programme.”