BETH WILCOCK JOINS SARACENS WOMEN FOR 2026/27

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

BETH WILCOCK JOINS SARACENS WOMEN FOR 2026/27

25.08.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
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SAR SIGNS BethWilcock 4x5

Saracens Women are delighted to announce that Beth Wilcock has signed for the 2026/27 season.

The versatile back joins the Original Club of North London after several seasons with local rivals Harlequins, bringing a wealth of Premiership Women's Rugby experience to Alex Austerberry's squad.

The 25 year old has represented England on the Sevens circuit as well as at age grade level, establishing herself as a standout performer in South West London and on the domestic stage.

Capable of operating across the back three and midfield, Wilcock has continued to develop at the highest level of the domestic game and now makes the move across North London to join the Women in Black.

Wilcock is excited to begin a new chapter in North London.

“I've always loved the way Saracens have played, so I am super excited to play under Alex and the coaching team and be part of a squad full of world class talent.

“I'm ready for a new chapter where I can challenge myself, learn from some of the best and showcase the player I am.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is looking forward to seeing Wilcock continue to develop her already impressive talent in North London.

“Beth is a player I have long admired after working with her as a junior as she progressed through the women's pathway. She is a very physical, powerful and aggressive option on the edge and certainly knows where the try line is.

“I very much feel there is still room for growth in her game and that our environment will really bring out the best in her and take her game to the next level.

“I am excited to work with Beth again, see her flourish and see what she can add to the Saracens programme.”

News

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2446596A 1CB7 40AF A154 6DFBE176B7F9
25.08.26

BETH WILCOCK JOINS SARACENS WOMEN FOR 2026/27

Saracens Women are delighted to announce that Beth Wilcock has signed for the 2026/27 season. The versatile back joins the Original Club of North London after several seasons with local rivals Harlequins, bringing a wealth of Premiership Women's Rugby experience to Alex Austerberry's squad. The 25 year old has represented England on the Sevens circuit […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Highschool1
24.08.26

Saracens High School celebrates exceptional exam results

Saracens High School is celebrating another year of exceptional academic results, with pupils continuing to achieve outstanding outcomes and exceed national measures. The school has celebrated an impressive set of GCSE results, with pupils achieving results that outperform national headline measures despite serving a community where 60% of young people are eligible for the pupil […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens 000 Kit Launches 26 27 Home Paid Social1920x1080
18.08.26

Saracens launch 150th anniversary home kit

Saracens are proud to unveil the club’s new home kit for the 2026/27 season, celebrating 150 years of Saracens rugby. The iconic black and gold design pays tribute to the club’s rich history while looking ahead to the next chapter, bringing together traditional Saracens colours with a modern design for the club’s 150th anniversary season. […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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