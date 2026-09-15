Saracens players welcome new Year 7 pupils to Saracens High School

There was a special welcome waiting for the newest members of the Saracens High School community as Saracens players visited the school to help kick off the new academic year.

Max Eke and Kennedy Sylvester from the Men's senior squad as well as Akina Gondwe from Saracens Women's side joined the school’s Year 7 pupils for a special house tie ceremony, welcoming the students into the wider Sarries family and marking the beginning of their secondary school journey.

In a Saracens take on the traditional sorting hat ceremony, pupils discovered which house they would represent before being presented with their new house ties.

The event also gave pupils and their families the opportunity to learn more about the people each house is named after, as well as the values shared between Saracens High School and the Club.

For the new Year 7s, meeting professional Saracens players on their first day was a memorable way to begin life at the school, with the players sharing in the excitement of a new chapter for the pupils.

The visit also highlighted the strong connection between Saracens and Saracens High School, with both organisations committed to supporting young people and helping them realise their potential both on and off the field.

Seven years from now, these new Year 7 pupils will become the latest Saracens High School alumni to take their next steps into the world, joining a growing community heading to elite universities, competitive apprenticeships and a range of exciting careers.

For now, though, their journey starts with a new school, a new house tie and a very special welcome to the Saracens family.