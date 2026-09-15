Saracens players welcome new Year 7 pupils to Saracens High School

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

Saracens players welcome new Year 7 pupils to Saracens High School

15.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
PXL 20260904

There was a special welcome waiting for the newest members of the Saracens High School community as Saracens players visited the school to help kick off the new academic year.

Max Eke and Kennedy Sylvester from the Men's senior squad as well as Akina Gondwe from Saracens Women's side joined the school’s Year 7 pupils for a special house tie ceremony, welcoming the students into the wider Sarries family and marking the beginning of their secondary school journey.

In a Saracens take on the traditional sorting hat ceremony, pupils discovered which house they would represent before being presented with their new house ties.

The event also gave pupils and their families the opportunity to learn more about the people each house is named after, as well as the values shared between Saracens High School and the Club.

For the new Year 7s, meeting professional Saracens players on their first day was a memorable way to begin life at the school, with the players sharing in the excitement of a new chapter for the pupils.

The visit also highlighted the strong connection between Saracens and Saracens High School, with both organisations committed to supporting young people and helping them realise their potential both on and off the field.

Seven years from now, these new Year 7 pupils will become the latest Saracens High School alumni to take their next steps into the world, joining a growing community heading to elite universities, competitive apprenticeships and a range of exciting careers.

For now, though, their journey starts with a new school, a new house tie and a very special welcome to the Saracens family.

News

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Saracens Women’s v Exeter Chiefs Women’s
16.09.26

WYRWAS RE-SIGNS FOR HER CONSECUTIVE SIXTH SEASON AT SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM THAT ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL ELLA WYRWAS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB, AS WELL AS TAKING UP A COACHING ROLE WITH OAKLANDS COLLEGE ACADEMY, AS SHE BEGINS ANOTHER CHAPTER IN HER RUGBY JOURNEY. Ella Wyrwas will continue her journey with Saracens Women after re-signing with the club ahead of the 2026/27 season, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
PXL 20260904
15.09.26

Saracens players welcome new Year 7 pupils to Saracens High School

There was a special welcome waiting for the newest members of the Saracens High School community as Saracens players visited the school to help kick off the new academic year. Max Eke and Kennedy Sylvester from the Men's senior squad as well as Akina Gondwe from Saracens Women's side joined the school’s Year 7 pupils […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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