ERIN DELEA COMMITS HER FUTURE TO SARACENS

SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM ERIN DELEA HAS SIGNED A NEW DEAL WITH THE CLUB, CONTINUING HER RUGBY JOURNEY WITH THE WOMEN IN BLACK.

Delea's journey originated through the Hertfordshire PDG, before playing her club rugby for Welwyn RFC. She then joined Oaklands College and progressed into the Saracens academy pathway. A dynamic and versatile forward, equally adept at second row or number eight, Delea's rise through the ranks has been built on hard work, consistency and a relentless appetite to improve.

Her development within the pathway has been impressive, becoming a dual threat in attack and defence while refining her lineout skills to challenge even the most experienced throwers. That growth saw her earn a step up into the senior environment ahead of the 2025/26 season, a reflection of the continued strength of Saracens' player pathway.

Delea comments on her continued journey amongst the Women in Black:

"I am thrilled to have re-signed with Saracens for a second season. I can't wait to build on the learnings from my first season of senior rugby and couldn't think of a better club to do it at!"

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry also shares his excitement at having Erin commit to Saracens:

"Erin is an exciting young player who has continued to grow and develop since graduating from Oaklands College. Last season, Erin impressed at Old Albanians, where she plays under dual registration, and we are excited to see Erin build on those solid foundations. Erin displayed quality and consistency in her performances last season and has illustrated just how much potential she has. Her engine and capacity to work are very impressive, and her ability to absorb information and implement it is something that excites the coaching team. We look forward to seeing Erin work towards becoming the player she has the potential to be."