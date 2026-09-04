Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

ERIN DELEA COMMITS HER FUTURE TO SARACENS

04.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
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SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM ERIN DELEA HAS SIGNED A NEW DEAL WITH THE CLUB, CONTINUING HER RUGBY JOURNEY WITH THE WOMEN IN BLACK.

Delea's journey originated through the Hertfordshire PDG, before playing her club rugby for Welwyn RFC. She then joined Oaklands College and progressed into the Saracens academy pathway. A dynamic and versatile forward, equally adept at second row or number eight, Delea's rise through the ranks has been built on hard work, consistency and a relentless appetite to improve.

Her development within the pathway has been impressive, becoming a dual threat in attack and defence while refining her lineout skills to challenge even the most experienced throwers. That growth saw her earn a step up into the senior environment ahead of the 2025/26 season, a reflection of the continued strength of Saracens' player pathway.

Delea comments on her continued journey amongst the Women in Black:

"I am thrilled to have re-signed with Saracens for a second season. I can't wait to build on the learnings from my first season of senior rugby and couldn't think of a better club to do it at!"

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry also shares his excitement at having Erin commit to Saracens:

"Erin is an exciting young player who has continued to grow and develop since graduating from Oaklands College. Last season, Erin impressed at Old Albanians, where she plays under dual registration, and we are excited to see Erin build on those solid foundations. Erin displayed quality and consistency in her performances last season and has illustrated just how much potential she has. Her engine and capacity to work are very impressive, and her ability to absorb information and implement it is something that excites the coaching team. We look forward to seeing Erin work towards becoming the player she has the potential to be."

News

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04.09.26

ERIN DELEA COMMITS HER FUTURE TO SARACENS

SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM ERIN DELEA HAS SIGNED A NEW DEAL WITH THE CLUB, CONTINUING HER RUGBY JOURNEY WITH THE WOMEN IN BLACK. Delea's journey originated through the Hertfordshire PDG, before playing her club rugby for Welwyn RFC. She then joined Oaklands College and progressed into the Saracens academy pathway. A dynamic and […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Min, HC and CEO changing rooms
04.09.26

Saracens Announce Partnership with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Saracens is delighted to announce a new partnership with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), welcoming the Caribbean destination as the rugby club’s Official Destination Partner ahead of the 2026/27 season. The partnership will connect Saint Lucia with Saracens’ UK and international supporters, showcase the island’s culture, landscapes and experiences, and mark its first partnership […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
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04.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Northampton Saints (PRC R1)

Alfie Barbeary is excited to make his home debut as the England international makes his first competitive start for the Original Club of North London. One of five Saracens players set for their first senior competitive outing, Barbeary starts at number eight against reigning PREM champions Northampton Saints in the Cup format of the competition. […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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