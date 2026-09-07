LOTTE SHARP COMMITS HER FUTURE TO SARACENS

SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM LOTTE SHARP HAS SIGNED A NEW DEAL WITH THE CLUB, EXTENDING A RUGBY JOURNEY THAT HAS ALREADY SPANNED OVER A DECADE IN NORTH LONDON.

Sharp's Saracens story began in 2014, joining the club from local side, Welwyn. Since then, she has become one of the most consistent and decorated figures at the club, making her 150th appearance for the side in 2024.

Alongside having consistently featured in every Saracens PWR final squad to date, Sharp has also played her part on the international stage featuring in two Rugby World Cups for the Eagles. Most recently, starting in the World Cup opener at the Stadium of Light against the Red Roses last season.

Sharp has captained Saracens to three PWR titles, scoring a try in the final win over Harlequins in 2018.

Sharp is looking forward to continuing her career at Saracens:

"I am incredibly excited and proud to represent Saracens for my thirteenth season at the club. It's a pretty special place, and I feel very fortunate to continue being part of it."

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, comments on what a pleasure it is to keep Lotte part of the Saracens family:

"Lotte embodies what it is to be a Saracen. Hard-working, physical and, time and time again, she puts her body on the line for the team. Off the field, Lotte ensures the values of the club are promoted and plays a significant role in the culture of the club. A key leader in the group who continues to perform at an incredibly high level, Lotte's consistency and longevity are testament to her character, diligence and drive. As a one-club player with over 180 appearances for the club, it is great that Lotte will continue into her 13th season at the club."