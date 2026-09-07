LOTTE SHARP COMMITS HER FUTURE TO SARACENS

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

LOTTE SHARP COMMITS HER FUTURE TO SARACENS

07.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Exeter Chiefs Women v Saracens Women
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s

SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM LOTTE SHARP HAS SIGNED A NEW DEAL WITH THE CLUB, EXTENDING A RUGBY JOURNEY THAT HAS ALREADY SPANNED OVER A DECADE IN NORTH LONDON.

Sharp's Saracens story began in 2014, joining the club from local side, Welwyn. Since then, she has become one of the most consistent and decorated figures at the club, making her 150th appearance for the side in 2024.

Alongside having consistently featured in every Saracens PWR final squad to date, Sharp has also played her part on the international stage featuring in two Rugby World Cups for the Eagles. Most recently, starting in the World Cup opener at the Stadium of Light against the Red Roses last season.

Sharp has captained Saracens to three PWR titles, scoring a try in the final win over Harlequins in 2018.

Sharp is looking forward to continuing her career at Saracens:

"I am incredibly excited and proud to represent Saracens for my thirteenth season at the club. It's a pretty special place, and I feel very fortunate to continue being part of it."

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, comments on what a pleasure it is to keep Lotte part of the Saracens family:

"Lotte embodies what it is to be a Saracen. Hard-working, physical and, time and time again, she puts her body on the line for the team. Off the field, Lotte ensures the values of the club are promoted and plays a significant role in the culture of the club. A key leader in the group who continues to perform at an incredibly high level, Lotte's consistency and longevity are testament to her character, diligence and drive. As a one-club player with over 180 appearances for the club, it is great that Lotte will continue into her 13th season at the club."

News

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Exeter Chiefs Women v Saracens Women
07.09.26

LOTTE SHARP COMMITS HER FUTURE TO SARACENS

SARACENS WOMEN ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM LOTTE SHARP HAS SIGNED A NEW DEAL WITH THE CLUB, EXTENDING A RUGBY JOURNEY THAT HAS ALREADY SPANNED OVER A DECADE IN NORTH LONDON. Sharp's Saracens story began in 2014, joining the club from local side, Welwyn. Since then, she has become one of the most consistent and decorated […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Harlequins Women’s
07.09.26

TWELVE SARACENS WOMEN NAMED IN WXV INTERNATIONAL SQUADS

Saracens Women will have twelve players representing three nations on the world stage this autumn, after England, Canada and Wales all named their squads for WXV this weekend. This weekend's clash between the Red Roses and Australia will be followed by fixtures across the UK, with the Red Roses coming face-to-face with Canada at Sandy […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Northampton Saints
05.09.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 96 - 42 Northampton Saints

Saracens kicked off their competitive season in style with a bonus point win over Northampton Saints in the PREM Rugby Cup. The Original Club of North London returned to StoneX Stadium with aplomb, running in 14 tries as they claimed an emphatic victory. As the first competitive hit-out of the season, the game started in […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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