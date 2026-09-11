KELSEY CLIFFORD RE-SIGNS FOR SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM THAT KELSEY CLIFFORD HAS COMMITTED HER FUTURE TO THE CLUB FOR ANOTHER CAMPAIGN.

A true homegrown talent, Clifford progressed through the Saracens academy pathway after starting out at Finchley RFC, and has gone on to become a key member of both her club and international sides, known for her strong and powerful performances at the set-piece.

Clifford's rise has been nothing short of remarkable. She made her 100th appearance for the club in 2025, establishing herself as one of the most reliable and influential figures in the Saracens pack. Along the way, she's helped the club to major honours, including playing her part in a title-winning campaign in the 2025/26 season.

Clifford's rare ability to play both sides of the scrum at the highest level has made her one of the most versatile and valuable props in the Premiership.

Since making her England debut in the opening Six Nations fixture against Scotland in 2023, Clifford has become a regular fixture for the Red Roses, most recently featuring at the 2025 Rugby World Cup. It's a trajectory that started right here, at Saracens.

Kelsey cannot wait to continue her career with the Wolfpack this season:

"I am excited to sign another year with Saracens. The environemnt feels like home now, and i'm enjoying the way we are evolving as a squad year on year! I cant picture another club to play for, and i'm excited where we can go together!"

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is pleased that Kelsey has returned for another campaign under the northern lights:

"Kelsey has been at the club for the entirety of her career. Her senior debut was back in 2019 and since then, Kelsey has amassed over 120 appearances for the club. Kelsey is a powerful and destructive player around the park who takes the very same approach to her set-piece game. The ability to play both sides of the scrum makes her a truly unique player and we are delighted that she has committed her long-term future to the club. It is easy to forget how relatively young Kelsey is for someone who has already achieved so much with club and country. We very much look forward to seeing Kelsey continue to develop into an outstanding prop forward and contributing positively both on and off the field."