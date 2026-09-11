KELSEY CLIFFORD RE-SIGNS FOR SARACENS

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

KELSEY CLIFFORD RE-SIGNS FOR SARACENS

11.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Loughborough Lightning Women
Saracens Women v Loughborough Lightning Women

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM THAT KELSEY CLIFFORD HAS COMMITTED HER FUTURE TO THE CLUB FOR ANOTHER CAMPAIGN.

A true homegrown talent, Clifford progressed through the Saracens academy pathway after starting out at Finchley RFC, and has gone on to become a key member of both her club and international sides, known for her strong and powerful performances at the set-piece.

Clifford's rise has been nothing short of remarkable. She made her 100th appearance for the club in 2025, establishing herself as one of the most reliable and influential figures in the Saracens pack. Along the way, she's helped the club to major honours, including playing her part in a title-winning campaign in the 2025/26 season.

Clifford's rare ability to play both sides of the scrum at the highest level has made her one of the most versatile and valuable props in the Premiership.

Since making her England debut in the opening Six Nations fixture against Scotland in 2023, Clifford has become a regular fixture for the Red Roses, most recently featuring at the 2025 Rugby World Cup. It's a trajectory that started right here, at Saracens.

Kelsey cannot wait to continue her career with the Wolfpack this season:

"I am excited to sign another year with Saracens. The environemnt feels like home now, and i'm enjoying the way we are evolving as a squad year on year! I cant picture another club to play for, and i'm excited where we can go together!"

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is pleased that Kelsey has returned for another campaign under the northern lights:

"Kelsey has been at the club for the entirety of her career. Her senior debut was back in 2019 and since then, Kelsey has amassed over 120 appearances for the club. Kelsey is a powerful and destructive player around the park who takes the very same approach to her set-piece game. The ability to play both sides of the scrum makes her a truly unique player and we are delighted that she has committed her long-term future to the club. It is easy to forget how relatively young Kelsey is for someone who has already achieved so much with club and country. We very much look forward to seeing Kelsey continue to develop into an outstanding prop forward and contributing positively both on and off the field."

News

See all news
D5c41fa5 dbd2 44a6 9f18 cfcee8bceeb9Saracens Training Session
11.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Ampthill Rugby Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

Andy Onyeama-Christie is excited to make his return from injury in Saracens’ second pre season fixture against CHAMP outfit Ampthill. The Scottish international will start the second 40 as Director of Rugby Brendan Venter names a 36 man squad packed with international talent heading to Dillingham Park. The first half will see Rhys Carre and […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Loughborough Lightning Women
11.09.26

KELSEY CLIFFORD RE-SIGNS FOR SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM THAT KELSEY CLIFFORD HAS COMMITTED HER FUTURE TO THE CLUB FOR ANOTHER CAMPAIGN. A true homegrown talent, Clifford progressed through the Saracens academy pathway after starting out at Finchley RFC, and has gone on to become a key member of both her club and international sides, known for her strong […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton