TEAM NEWS | Scarlets Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

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Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Scarlets Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

17.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ampthill Rugby v Saracens
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Welsh international Nick Tompkins is eager for Saracens to test themselves under the lights as the Original Club of North London head across the border on Friday night.

Tompkins will start in an extended Saracens squad set to face Scarlets in their final pre-season fixture before the Gallagher PREM returns next weekend.

Director of Rugby Brendan Venter has listed a 35-man squad to visit Parc-Y-Scarlets with a heavy rotation expected throughout the night.

To start the fixture, Fijian loosehead Eroni Mawi is expected to line-up alongside Theo Dan and Marcus Street in the front row. Maro Itoje will captain the side in the second row, with Hugh Tizard to start alongside the skipper in the engine room. Nick Isiekwe is back in the match day squad at blindside with Juan Martin Gonzalez making his first start for the club since his ankle injury on the other flank. Alfie Barbeary completes the pack wearing eight.

Tomos Williams and Fergus Burke continue their half-back partnership having shone in their cameo appearances against Ampthill last weekend.

Olly Hartley is listed alongside Tompkins in the midfield for the clash in Llanelli. Having scored a hat-trick at Dillingham Park last time out, Tobias Elliott is looking to continue his form on the right wing. Rotimi Segun and Elliot Daly complete the back three on the left wing and at fullback respectively.

The extended bench includes Lucio Cinti who returns from international action and George Martin who will wear Saracens colours for the first time, as well as further impact players from across the senior squad as intensity rises before the first Gallagher PREM game at the end of the month.

Tompkins is excited to get stuck in to the URC outfit on the road.

“It’s great to get another run out with the boys and build towards the season. Scarlets will be a good test for us, and Friday night gives us another opportunity to put some of the things we’ve been working on into practice and keep building as a group.”

SARACENS MEN TO PLAY SCARLETS:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Theo Dan

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Juan Martin Gonzalez

8 Alfie Barbeary

9 Tomos Williams

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

REPLACEMENTS

Eoghan Clarke

James Hadfield

Alex O'Driscoll

Phil Brantingham

Alec Clarey 

Corné Weilbach

Olamide Sodeke

George Martin

Nathan Michelow

Toby Knight

Andy Onyeama-Christie

Ben Earl

Charlie Bracken

Tom James

Owen Farrell

Jack Bracken

Sione Va'enuku

Lucio Cinti

Angus Hall

Max Malins

News

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Ampthill Rugby v Saracens
17.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Scarlets Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

Welsh international Nick Tompkins is eager for Saracens to test themselves under the lights as the Original Club of North London head across the border on Friday night. Tompkins will start in an extended Saracens squad set to face Scarlets in their final pre-season fixture before the Gallagher PREM returns next weekend. Director of Rugby […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Exeter Chiefs Women’s
16.09.26

WYRWAS RE-SIGNS FOR HER CONSECUTIVE SIXTH SEASON AT SARACENS

SARACENS ARE DELIGHTED TO CONFIRM THAT ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL ELLA WYRWAS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB, AS WELL AS TAKING UP A COACHING ROLE WITH OAKLANDS COLLEGE ACADEMY, AS SHE BEGINS ANOTHER CHAPTER IN HER RUGBY JOURNEY. Ella Wyrwas will continue her journey with Saracens Women after re-signing with the club ahead of the 2026/27 season, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
PXL 20260904
15.09.26

Saracens players welcome new Year 7 pupils to Saracens High School

There was a special welcome waiting for the newest members of the Saracens High School community as Saracens players visited the school to help kick off the new academic year. Max Eke and Kennedy Sylvester from the Men's senior squad as well as Akina Gondwe from Saracens Women's side joined the school’s Year 7 pupils […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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