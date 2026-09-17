TEAM NEWS | Scarlets Vs Saracens Men (Pre-Season Friendly)

Welsh international Nick Tompkins is eager for Saracens to test themselves under the lights as the Original Club of North London head across the border on Friday night.

Tompkins will start in an extended Saracens squad set to face Scarlets in their final pre-season fixture before the Gallagher PREM returns next weekend.

Director of Rugby Brendan Venter has listed a 35-man squad to visit Parc-Y-Scarlets with a heavy rotation expected throughout the night.

To start the fixture, Fijian loosehead Eroni Mawi is expected to line-up alongside Theo Dan and Marcus Street in the front row. Maro Itoje will captain the side in the second row, with Hugh Tizard to start alongside the skipper in the engine room. Nick Isiekwe is back in the match day squad at blindside with Juan Martin Gonzalez making his first start for the club since his ankle injury on the other flank. Alfie Barbeary completes the pack wearing eight.

Tomos Williams and Fergus Burke continue their half-back partnership having shone in their cameo appearances against Ampthill last weekend.

Olly Hartley is listed alongside Tompkins in the midfield for the clash in Llanelli. Having scored a hat-trick at Dillingham Park last time out, Tobias Elliott is looking to continue his form on the right wing. Rotimi Segun and Elliot Daly complete the back three on the left wing and at fullback respectively.

The extended bench includes Lucio Cinti who returns from international action and George Martin who will wear Saracens colours for the first time, as well as further impact players from across the senior squad as intensity rises before the first Gallagher PREM game at the end of the month.

Tompkins is excited to get stuck in to the URC outfit on the road.

“It’s great to get another run out with the boys and build towards the season. Scarlets will be a good test for us, and Friday night gives us another opportunity to put some of the things we’ve been working on into practice and keep building as a group.”

SARACENS MEN TO PLAY SCARLETS:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Theo Dan

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Juan Martin Gonzalez

8 Alfie Barbeary

9 Tomos Williams

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

REPLACEMENTS

Eoghan Clarke

James Hadfield

Alex O'Driscoll

Phil Brantingham

Alec Clarey

Corné Weilbach

Olamide Sodeke

George Martin

Nathan Michelow

Toby Knight

Andy Onyeama-Christie

Ben Earl

Charlie Bracken

Tom James

Owen Farrell

Jack Bracken

Sione Va'enuku

Lucio Cinti

Angus Hall

Max Malins