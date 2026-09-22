Saracens Unveil 150th Anniversary Kit

Saracens have unveiled a special 150th Anniversary Kit, celebrating a landmark moment in the history of the Original Club of North London.

Produced by Castore, the commemorative kit takes inspiration from one of the most distinctive designs in Saracens history, looking back to the 1894/95 season and the introduction of the iconic red, white and black hoops.

The design marked a major change in the club’s visual identity. Before 1894, Saracens’ 1st XV traditionally wore a plain black jersey featuring the club’s red star and crescent.

For the 1894/95 season, the Saracens Committee introduced a new playing strip featuring horizontal red, white and black hoops, alongside white shorts and red stockings.

More than 130 years later, those hoops have become an important part of the club’s history, with the 150th Anniversary Kit bringing the spirit of that original design into a landmark season for Saracens.

The kit represents a connection between the Saracens of 1894 and the Saracens of today, celebrating the players, supporters and generations who have helped shape the club across 150 years.

It will be worn by Saracens Men in European competition, while Saracens Women will wear the design for selected fixtures throughout the season.

The kit will make its StoneX Stadium debut when Saracens Men welcome Sale Sharks in the opening Gallagher PREM home fixture of the 150th anniversary season.

The fixture will mark the start of a campaign dedicated to celebrating 150 years of Saracens, with supporters able to witness the new kit on home soil for the first time.

Tickets for the 150th Anniversary opener against Sale Sharks are available now. Be there at StoneX Stadium as Saracens begin a landmark season and the next chapter of the club’s story.

The 150th Anniversary Kit is also available to purchase now, giving supporters the chance to own a piece of Saracens history and celebrate 150 years of the Original Club of North London.

From the earliest days of the club to the modern era, the Saracens shirt has continually evolved alongside the team wearing it. The 150th Anniversary Kit is the latest chapter in that story, bringing one of the club’s earliest designs back to the field for a new generation.