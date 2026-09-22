Saracens Unveil 150th Anniversary Kit

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

Saracens Unveil 150th Anniversary Kit

22.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Generated image
Generated image

Saracens have unveiled a special 150th Anniversary Kit, celebrating a landmark moment in the history of the Original Club of North London.

Produced by Castore, the commemorative kit takes inspiration from one of the most distinctive designs in Saracens history, looking back to the 1894/95 season and the introduction of the iconic red, white and black hoops.

The design marked a major change in the club’s visual identity. Before 1894, Saracens’ 1st XV traditionally wore a plain black jersey featuring the club’s red star and crescent.

For the 1894/95 season, the Saracens Committee introduced a new playing strip featuring horizontal red, white and black hoops, alongside white shorts and red stockings.

More than 130 years later, those hoops have become an important part of the club’s history, with the 150th Anniversary Kit bringing the spirit of that original design into a landmark season for Saracens.

The kit represents a connection between the Saracens of 1894 and the Saracens of today, celebrating the players, supporters and generations who have helped shape the club across 150 years.

It will be worn by Saracens Men in European competition, while Saracens Women will wear the design for selected fixtures throughout the season.

The kit will make its StoneX Stadium debut when Saracens Men welcome Sale Sharks in the opening Gallagher PREM home fixture of the 150th anniversary season.

The fixture will mark the start of a campaign dedicated to celebrating 150 years of Saracens, with supporters able to witness the new kit on home soil for the first time.

Tickets for the 150th Anniversary opener against Sale Sharks are available now. Be there at StoneX Stadium as Saracens begin a landmark season and the next chapter of the club’s story.

The 150th Anniversary Kit is also available to purchase now, giving supporters the chance to own a piece of Saracens history and celebrate 150 years of the Original Club of North London.

From the earliest days of the club to the modern era, the Saracens shirt has continually evolved alongside the team wearing it. The 150th Anniversary Kit is the latest chapter in that story, bringing one of the club’s earliest designs back to the field for a new generation.

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22.09.26

Saracens Unveil 150th Anniversary Kit

Saracens have unveiled a special 150th Anniversary Kit, celebrating a landmark moment in the history of the Original Club of North London. Produced by Castore, the commemorative kit takes inspiration from one of the most distinctive designs in Saracens history, looking back to the 1894/95 season and the introduction of the iconic red, white and […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
19.09.26

MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers Women 0 - 66 Saracens Women

Saracens Women kicked off their JAECOO Next Gen Cup campaign with a resounding win against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. The Original Club of North London started their title defence in emphatic fashion scoring 10 tries against the home side in their first outing since the league win in June. The women in […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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