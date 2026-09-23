LAETITIA ROYER TO DEPART SARACENS

Saracens can confirm that Laetitia Royer will depart the club following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

Royer leaves North London after a successful season with the Women in Black. The Canadian international joined Saracens following the Rugby World Cup, making her debut against Harlequins in the London Derby.

The powerful second row quickly established herself as a key member of the squad, making 10 appearances across the campaign and starting in Saracens' PWR Final victory at the end of June.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry paid tribute to Royer's contribution to the club.

"Laets was a fantastic addition to the club and made a real impact both on and off the field last season. Energetic, vibrant and hardworking, her performances were always full of effort and consistently delivered to a high standard.

In truth, the only thing that surpassed her contribution on the field was the impact she had off it. Laets will be remembered fondly by players and staff alike for her humour, positivity and the enjoyment she brought to the environment.

We thank her for everything she has given to the club and wish her every success for the future."

Reflecting on her time at Saracens, Royer said:

"This season taught me more than I ever expected.

I leave Saracens knowing I gave honest effort, treated people well and left the environment better than I found it. That was always the standard I set for myself, and I'm proud I met it through a World Cup, through a title, and through the harder, quieter parts of the year that no one sees.

To the group, the ones who built the best attack and defence in this league, and the ones who made a house full of people from home feel like home, thank you. You know who you are, and you know what you gave me.

I'm moving forward because I have to keep choosing environments that allow me to be my fullest self, both on and off the pitch. Not every part of this year's journey reflected the values I hold myself to, and I'll leave it there, stated once, plainly, without turning it into more than that.

The only constant is change."