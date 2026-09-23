LAETITIA ROYER TO DEPART SARACENS

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Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

LAETITIA ROYER TO DEPART SARACENS

23.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears Women v Saracens Women
B3010b80 0b9b 4a13 97d4 813ddf00ce54Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Premiership Womens Rugby FINAL414

Saracens can confirm that Laetitia Royer will depart the club following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

Royer leaves North London after a successful season with the Women in Black. The Canadian international joined Saracens following the Rugby World Cup, making her debut against Harlequins in the London Derby.

The powerful second row quickly established herself as a key member of the squad, making 10 appearances across the campaign and starting in Saracens' PWR Final victory at the end of June.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry paid tribute to Royer's contribution to the club.

"Laets was a fantastic addition to the club and made a real impact both on and off the field last season. Energetic, vibrant and hardworking, her performances were always full of effort and consistently delivered to a high standard.

In truth, the only thing that surpassed her contribution on the field was the impact she had off it. Laets will be remembered fondly by players and staff alike for her humour, positivity and the enjoyment she brought to the environment.

We thank her for everything she has given to the club and wish her every success for the future."

Reflecting on her time at Saracens, Royer said:

"This season taught me more than I ever expected.

I leave Saracens knowing I gave honest effort, treated people well and left the environment better than I found it. That was always the standard I set for myself, and I'm proud I met it through a World Cup, through a title, and through the harder, quieter parts of the year that no one sees.

To the group, the ones who built the best attack and defence in this league, and the ones who made a house full of people from home feel like home, thank you. You know who you are, and you know what you gave me.

I'm moving forward because I have to keep choosing environments that allow me to be my fullest self, both on and off the pitch. Not every part of this year's journey reflected the values I hold myself to, and I'll leave it there, stated once, plainly, without turning it into more than that.

The only constant is change."

News

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Bristol Bears Women v Saracens Women
23.09.26

LAETITIA ROYER TO DEPART SARACENS

Saracens can confirm that Laetitia Royer will depart the club following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season. Royer leaves North London after a successful season with the Women in Black. The Canadian international joined Saracens following the Rugby World Cup, making her debut against Harlequins in the London Derby. The powerful second row quickly established […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
DSCF1617 (1)
23.09.26

Saracens return to Bramley Road to unveil 150th collection

There are places that become part of a club’s identity. For Saracens, Bramley Road is one of them. For generations, it was where Saracens players pulled on the black jersey, where families gathered on matchdays and where the club’s story continued to be written. Long before StoneX Stadium, Bramley Road was home. It was here […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
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22.09.26

Saracens Unveil 150th Anniversary Kit

Saracens have unveiled a special 150th Anniversary Kit, celebrating a landmark moment in the history of the Original Club of North London. Produced by Castore, the commemorative kit takes inspiration from one of the most distinctive designs in Saracens history, looking back to the 1894/95 season and the introduction of the iconic red, white and […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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