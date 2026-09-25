TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Sale Sharks Women (CUP R2)

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
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TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Sale Sharks Women (CUP R2)

25.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women

Saracens Women return to PWR JAECOO Next-Gen Cup action this weekend as they host Sale Sharks for the first home game of the season.

A key player to note is Lucy Lawford-Wilby, who is making her return to the field from the bench after 2 years of being out of action due to injury.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry has named a strong matchday 23 as the Original Club of North London look to build on their opening-round form.

The front row sees Liz Crake and Carmen Tremling at prop, alongside Daisy Fitzgerald at hooker as the trio are once again given the chance to stake their claim in the competition.

Captain Louise McMillan continues her lead alongside Jodie Verghese in the second row. Joia Bennett takes the blindside flank and Charlotte Wright-Haley starts at seven, with Wright-Haley coming into the game full of confidence having opened Saracens' try-scoring account for the season in the side's last outing.

Poppy Cleall completes the back five at number eight, giving Saracens a powerful and experienced unit up front to lay the platform.

Tori Sellors and vice-captain Amelia MacDougall continue their half-back partnership, a combination that has grown in understanding throughout the Cup campaign, with the experienced midfield pairing of Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy inside them offering a real blend of physicality and game management.

Lotte Sharp starts on the wing, while Sydney Gregson returns to the back three alongside Jemma-Jo Linkins, who starts at fullback and will look to provide a reliable last line of defence as well as attacking threat with ball in hand.

On the bench, Lucy Lawford-Wilby will make her long awaited return to Saracens action having battled injuries for over two years. The back row is the only change amongst the replacements packed with exciting young talent.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Vice captain Amelia MacDougall said the squad were relishing the chance to build on their start to the competition:

"Last weekend was a great opportunity to refine what we have been working on in a competitive capacity. Sale will present a different challenge this weekend, but with a home crowd behind us we believe we have what it takes to make some momentum in the competition."

SARACENS WOMEN TO PLAY SALE SHARKS WOMEN:

  1. Liz Crake
  2. ⁠Daisy Fitzgerald
  3. ⁠Carmen Tremelling
  4. ⁠Louise McMillan (C)
  5. ⁠Jodie Verghese
  6. ⁠Joia Bennett
  7. ⁠Charlotte Wright-Haley
  8. ⁠Poppy Cleall
  9. ⁠Tori Sellors
  10. ⁠Amelia MacDougall (VC)
  11. ⁠Lotte Sharp
  12. ⁠Sophie Bridger
  13. ⁠Emma Hardy
  14. ⁠Sydney Gregson
  15. ⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

REPLACEMENTS:

16. ⁠Morgan Freeman

17. ⁠Chloe Flanagan

18. ⁠Ruby Ross

19. ⁠Sophie Tansley

20. ⁠Erin Dalea

21. ⁠Lucy Lawford

22. ⁠Alix Ahad

23. Hannah Thornhill

News

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Saracens Training Session
25.09.26

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers Vs Saracens Men (PREM R1)

Joe Shaw is anticipating a real battle in a box office Gallagher PREM opener as the Original Club of North London head to Mattioli Woods Welford Road this Sunday. The Saracens head coach sees the challenge of Leicester Tigers as the perfect test for the evolved Men’s outfit after a faultless start to their 2026/27 […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
4D2A1197
24.09.26

Saracens to launch Jehucal x Castore limited edition jackets

Saracens are delighted to announce, after much anticipation, an exclusive limited-edition drop of Saracens x Jehucal x Castore varsity jackets.  The Original Club of North London continues to present rugby in a transformative way, pushing the boundaries of how the sport intersects with culture, fashion and identity. This latest collaboration brings together elite performance heritage and contemporary streetwear design, […]

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Shawbrook stats centre

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