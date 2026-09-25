TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Sale Sharks Women (CUP R2)

Saracens Women return to PWR JAECOO Next-Gen Cup action this weekend as they host Sale Sharks for the first home game of the season.

A key player to note is Lucy Lawford-Wilby, who is making her return to the field from the bench after 2 years of being out of action due to injury.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry has named a strong matchday 23 as the Original Club of North London look to build on their opening-round form.

The front row sees Liz Crake and Carmen Tremling at prop, alongside Daisy Fitzgerald at hooker as the trio are once again given the chance to stake their claim in the competition.

Captain Louise McMillan continues her lead alongside Jodie Verghese in the second row. Joia Bennett takes the blindside flank and Charlotte Wright-Haley starts at seven, with Wright-Haley coming into the game full of confidence having opened Saracens' try-scoring account for the season in the side's last outing.

Poppy Cleall completes the back five at number eight, giving Saracens a powerful and experienced unit up front to lay the platform.

Tori Sellors and vice-captain Amelia MacDougall continue their half-back partnership, a combination that has grown in understanding throughout the Cup campaign, with the experienced midfield pairing of Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy inside them offering a real blend of physicality and game management.

Lotte Sharp starts on the wing, while Sydney Gregson returns to the back three alongside Jemma-Jo Linkins, who starts at fullback and will look to provide a reliable last line of defence as well as attacking threat with ball in hand.

On the bench, Lucy Lawford-Wilby will make her long awaited return to Saracens action having battled injuries for over two years. The back row is the only change amongst the replacements packed with exciting young talent.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Vice captain Amelia MacDougall said the squad were relishing the chance to build on their start to the competition:

"Last weekend was a great opportunity to refine what we have been working on in a competitive capacity. Sale will present a different challenge this weekend, but with a home crowd behind us we believe we have what it takes to make some momentum in the competition."

SARACENS WOMEN TO PLAY SALE SHARKS WOMEN:

Liz Crake ⁠Daisy Fitzgerald ⁠Carmen Tremelling ⁠Louise McMillan (C) ⁠Jodie Verghese ⁠Joia Bennett ⁠Charlotte Wright-Haley ⁠Poppy Cleall ⁠Tori Sellors ⁠Amelia MacDougall (VC) ⁠Lotte Sharp ⁠Sophie Bridger ⁠Emma Hardy ⁠Sydney Gregson ⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

REPLACEMENTS:

16. ⁠Morgan Freeman

17. ⁠Chloe Flanagan

18. ⁠Ruby Ross

19. ⁠Sophie Tansley

20. ⁠Erin Dalea

21. ⁠Lucy Lawford

22. ⁠Alix Ahad

23. Hannah Thornhill