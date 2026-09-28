150 Years of Memories

David's story:

My history and PE teacher at Hatfield School, Ian Vinter, was a Saracens player.

In 1973, he took a minibus of pupils, including me, to Bramley Road to watch him play Rosslyn Park. Saracens won, and I was hooked.

The seat I am sitting in today is the same seat I sat in that day, and every other time I could get it.

From there, I watched generations of Saracens players come and go. Richard Hill, Kris Chesney, Alex Goode, Maggie Alphonsi, Amy Garnett and generations of families who have made this club what it is.

I watched Saracens grow from a club where our best players left for bigger opportunities into one where the best wanted to come.

That is what 150 years means to me. It is not just the history. It is the people, the memories and the generations that connect them.

Bramley Road is where my Saracens story began. More than 50 years later, sitting in that same seat, it still feels like home.

Ian died in 2025 in Torquay, still active in sport and much loved in his community.

Rest in peace, Mr Vinter. And thank you for taking us to Bramley Road.