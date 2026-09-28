150 Years of Memories

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

150 Years of Memories

28.09.26
DSCF1617 (1)
SAR 150 BramleyRd DAVID 4x5

David's story:

My history and PE teacher at Hatfield School, Ian Vinter, was a Saracens player.

In 1973, he took a minibus of pupils, including me, to Bramley Road to watch him play Rosslyn Park. Saracens won, and I was hooked.

The seat I am sitting in today is the same seat I sat in that day, and every other time I could get it.

From there, I watched generations of Saracens players come and go. Richard Hill, Kris Chesney, Alex Goode, Maggie Alphonsi, Amy Garnett and generations of families who have made this club what it is.

I watched Saracens grow from a club where our best players left for bigger opportunities into one where the best wanted to come.

That is what 150 years means to me. It is not just the history. It is the people, the memories and the generations that connect them.

Bramley Road is where my Saracens story began. More than 50 years later, sitting in that same seat, it still feels like home.

Ian died in 2025 in Torquay, still active in sport and much loved in his community.

Rest in peace, Mr Vinter. And thank you for taking us to Bramley Road.

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DSCF1617 (1)
28.09.26

150 Years of Memories

David's story: My history and PE teacher at Hatfield School, Ian Vinter, was a Saracens player. In 1973, he took a minibus of pupils, including me, to Bramley Road to watch him play Rosslyn Park. Saracens won, and I was hooked. The seat I am sitting in today is the same seat I sat in […]

Shawbrook stats centre

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