GEORGIA EVANS RE-SIGNS FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

GEORGIA EVANS RE-SIGNS FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON

29.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears Women v Saracens Women
Sale Sharks Women v Saracens Women

SARACENS CAN CONFIRM THAT WELSH INTERNATIONAL GEORGIA EVANS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB, EXTENDING A JOUNREY THAT HAS SEEN HER BECOMEONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL FORWARDS IN THE SARACNES PACK.

Evans made the move to Saracens in 2020, making her debut against Worcester Warriors, arriving with a clear ambition to test herself in the toughest environment English rugby had to offer.

Evans has since become an integral part of the side, and her performances saw her named Saracens Coaches' Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

An all-action second row who is equally comfortable across the back row, she has developed into exactly the kind of player fit for North London.

Evans can not wait to continue her journey in North London:


"Sarries is the dysfunctional family I was lucky enough to be taken in by 6 years ago. I am so excited for another year of creating chaos and chasing some trophies!"

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is looking forward to see Evans's growth for the 2026/27 season:


"Georgia is approaching 100 games for the club. This is testament to her quality as a player. Those appearances have come across the Back 5 which illustrates her versatility and ability to play in such abrasive and competitive positions at the highest level. Georgia is incredibly recognisable on the field and that is for her style of play and the manner in which she plays not just for the bow she wears. Busy at the breakdown, intense around the park and the ultimate competitor. I very much look forward seeing ‘G’ grow and develop further as she drives her game and Saracens forward."

News

See all news
Bristol Bears Women v Saracens Women
29.09.26

GEORGIA EVANS RE-SIGNS FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON

SARACENS CAN CONFIRM THAT WELSH INTERNATIONAL GEORGIA EVANS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB, EXTENDING A JOUNREY THAT HAS SEEN HER BECOMEONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL FORWARDS IN THE SARACNES PACK. Evans made the move to Saracens in 2020, making her debut against Worcester Warriors, arriving with a clear ambition to test herself in the toughest […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women
29.09.26

SARACENS RE-SIGNS DONNA ROSE

SARACENS CAN CONFIRM THAT WELSH INTERNATIONAL DONNA ROSE HAS EXTENDED HER CONTRACT FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON. Rose's route into professional rugby is one of the more unique stories in the squad. A carpenter by trade, she joined Saracens from Trojans Rugby Club, having played over 150 times for the Hampshire side and captaining them before […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
DSCF1617 (1)
28.09.26

150 Years of Memories

David's story: My history and PE teacher at Hatfield School, Ian Vinter, was a Saracens player. In 1973, he took a minibus of pupils, including me, to Bramley Road to watch him play Rosslyn Park. Saracens won, and I was hooked. The seat I am sitting in today is the same seat I sat in […]

Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton