GEORGIA EVANS RE-SIGNS FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON

SARACENS CAN CONFIRM THAT WELSH INTERNATIONAL GEORGIA EVANS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB, EXTENDING A JOUNREY THAT HAS SEEN HER BECOMEONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL FORWARDS IN THE SARACNES PACK.

Evans made the move to Saracens in 2020, making her debut against Worcester Warriors, arriving with a clear ambition to test herself in the toughest environment English rugby had to offer.

Evans has since become an integral part of the side, and her performances saw her named Saracens Coaches' Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

An all-action second row who is equally comfortable across the back row, she has developed into exactly the kind of player fit for North London.

Evans can not wait to continue her journey in North London:



"Sarries is the dysfunctional family I was lucky enough to be taken in by 6 years ago. I am so excited for another year of creating chaos and chasing some trophies!"

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry, is looking forward to see Evans's growth for the 2026/27 season:



"Georgia is approaching 100 games for the club. This is testament to her quality as a player. Those appearances have come across the Back 5 which illustrates her versatility and ability to play in such abrasive and competitive positions at the highest level. Georgia is incredibly recognisable on the field and that is for her style of play and the manner in which she plays not just for the bow she wears. Busy at the breakdown, intense around the park and the ultimate competitor. I very much look forward seeing ‘G’ grow and develop further as she drives her game and Saracens forward."