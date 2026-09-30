ELLIE BOATMAN SIGNS FOR SARACENS!

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm the signing of GB Sevens international Ellie Boatman ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Boatman started playing rugby aged four and went on to play junior rugby for London Irish from the age of 11. After a brief hiatus from the sport, she returned to the game at the University of Southampton and with Hampshire side Trojans RFC.

Boatman went on to join Wasps in 2020 following spells with Saracens and Richmond, and her performances on the sevens circuit soon earned international recognition. The winger was England's highest try scorer at the Malaga and Seville Sevens, crossing for nine tries.

After featuring for Harlequins in the 2022/23 Premier 15s season, Boatman moved to Ealing Trailfinders ahead of the 2023/24 Premiership Women's Rugby campaign, where she remained until the conclusion of last season.

On the international scene, Boatman represented England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town. She was part of the GB squad that won gold at the 2023 European Games, sealing qualification for the Olympic Games, and was named in the British Sevens squad for Paris 2024. Boatman returned to the Great Britain set-up ahead of the 2026 Hong Kong Sevens.

Most recently, Boatman impressed at the Ultimate Sevens, playing a key role in her team's run to the final, where they finished as runners-up.

Boatman will now bring her international experience to North London, and is excited to link up with Saracens ahead of the 2026/27 season.

"I'm really excited to be returning to the club after 8 years. Saracens was my first Premiership club and gave me my first opportunity, so it feels like a full circle moment. I'm really excited to wear the shirt again and make some more memories with new teammates."

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is pleased to welcome Boatman to the club.

"It is great to welcome Ellie back to Saracens after being at the club during the 2018/2019. Ellie has developed incredibly well in the interim period and has been incredibly successful particularly with GB 7s. Ellie always had great potential, and you can see how her game has blossomed since her U18 days at Esher, the start of her senior career with Saracens to now. I am very excited to see Ellie’s pace and finishing capabilities back here at Stone X. Her experience, talent, and work rate will ensure we see the very best of her in a Saracens shirt and that is exciting for fans and coaches alike."