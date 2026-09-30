ELLIE BOATMAN SIGNS FOR SARACENS!

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

ELLIE BOATMAN SIGNS FOR SARACENS!

30.09.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
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Saracens Women are pleased to confirm the signing of GB Sevens international Ellie Boatman ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Boatman started playing rugby aged four and went on to play junior rugby for London Irish from the age of 11. After a brief hiatus from the sport, she returned to the game at the University of Southampton and with Hampshire side Trojans RFC.

Boatman went on to join Wasps in 2020 following spells with Saracens and Richmond, and her performances on the sevens circuit soon earned international recognition. The winger was England's highest try scorer at the Malaga and Seville Sevens, crossing for nine tries.

After featuring for Harlequins in the 2022/23 Premier 15s season, Boatman moved to Ealing Trailfinders ahead of the 2023/24 Premiership Women's Rugby campaign, where she remained until the conclusion of last season.

On the international scene, Boatman represented England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town. She was part of the GB squad that won gold at the 2023 European Games, sealing qualification for the Olympic Games, and was named in the British Sevens squad for Paris 2024. Boatman returned to the Great Britain set-up ahead of the 2026 Hong Kong Sevens.

Most recently, Boatman impressed at the Ultimate Sevens, playing a key role in her team's run to the final, where they finished as runners-up.

Boatman will now bring her international experience to North London, and is excited to link up with Saracens ahead of the 2026/27 season.

"I'm really excited to be returning to the club after 8 years. Saracens was my first Premiership club and gave me my first opportunity, so it feels like a full circle moment. I'm really excited to wear the shirt again and make some more memories with new teammates."

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is pleased to welcome Boatman to the club.

"It is great to welcome Ellie back to Saracens after being at the club during the 2018/2019. Ellie has developed incredibly well in the interim period and has been incredibly successful particularly with GB 7s. Ellie always had great potential, and you can see how her game has blossomed since her U18 days at Esher, the start of her senior career with Saracens to now. I am very excited to see Ellie’s pace and finishing capabilities back here at Stone X. Her experience, talent, and work rate will ensure we see the very best of her in a Saracens shirt and that is exciting for fans and coaches alike."

News

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89307 2532581.jpg.jifdx7GGMjMFxctjsAkA.gEnUF79OAz
30.09.26

ELLIE BOATMAN SIGNS FOR SARACENS!

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm the signing of GB Sevens international Ellie Boatman ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Boatman started playing rugby aged four and went on to play junior rugby for London Irish from the age of 11. After a brief hiatus from the sport, she returned to the game at the University […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears Women v Saracens Women
29.09.26

GEORGIA EVANS RE-SIGNS FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON

SARACENS CAN CONFIRM THAT WELSH INTERNATIONAL GEORGIA EVANS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB, EXTENDING A JOUNREY THAT HAS SEEN HER BECOMEONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL FORWARDS IN THE SARACNES PACK. Evans made the move to Saracens in 2020, making her debut against Worcester Warriors, arriving with a clear ambition to test herself in the toughest […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Women
29.09.26

SARACENS RE-SIGNS DONNA ROSE

SARACENS CAN CONFIRM THAT WELSH INTERNATIONAL DONNA ROSE HAS EXTENDED HER CONTRACT FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON. Rose's route into professional rugby is one of the more unique stories in the squad. A carpenter by trade, she joined Saracens from Trojans Rugby Club, having played over 150 times for the Hampshire side and captaining them before […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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