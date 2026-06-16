Rosie Galligan to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Rosie Galligan will depart the club at the end of the season.

The Red Rose will leave North London after three years in her second spell with Saracens, having rejoined the club from Harlequins in 2023.

Initially joining Saracens in 2016, Galligan quickly established herself as a key figure in the squad, helping the Women in Black secure two Premier 15s titles during her first spell at the club.

Following a spell in Southwest London, Galligan returned to StoneX Stadium and continued to flourish. During her second stint, she surpassed 50 appearances for the club and produced a series of outstanding performances that helped earn selection for England's Rugby World Cup winning squad in 2025.

Galligan now embarks on an exciting new chapter as she prepares for motherhood, having announced her pregnancy with fiancée and Saracens co-captain Marlie Packer earlier this year.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry paid tribute to Galligan's contribution to the club.

“Rosie has made a significant contribution during her second spell at the club, both on and off the field. She established herself as one of the leading second row players in England and her performances for Saracens played an important role in her inclusion in England's Rugby World Cup winning squad in 2025.

Rosie is a diligent and driven individual who is constantly looking for ways to improve, whether through her work on the training field or her attention to detail away from it.

We thank Rosie for everything she has given to Saracens and wish her every success in the future. It is also a hugely exciting time in her personal life, and we wish her, Marlie and their family every health and happiness as they begin this new chapter.”

Reflecting on her time in North London, Galligan said:

“I have absolutely loved my time at Saracens. From my first game at 18 to my last before finding out I was going to be a mum; this club has been a place that has helped me grow and flourish both as a player and as a person.

I will always be grateful to everyone at the club for being part of my journey. I would particularly like to thank Alex Austerberry for seeing my potential and believing in me throughout the last decade.

I am excited for this new challenge in motherhood and look forward to returning to rugby with renewed motivation and fresh goals for the future.”