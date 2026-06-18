2026/27 Women's Season Tickets Now Available

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

2026/27 Women's Season Tickets Now Available

18.06.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
SAR ST2627 W Web HomeBanner DESK
SAR ST2627 W Web HomeBanner MOB

Saracens is pleased to confirm details of Women's Season Tickets for the 2026/27 campaign.

Following a review of the Women's Seasonal Membership offering and feedback from supporters, Seasonal Memberships will now be known as Women's Season Tickets, creating a simpler and more familiar experience for fans.

Season Ticket prices have been frozen for the 2026/27 season, meaning supporters can continue to back the Women in Black throughout the campaign at the same price as last year.

The club will also continue to offer a discounted renewal rate for existing Women's Season Ticket holders, alongside a preferential rate for Men's Season Ticket holders who wish to add a Women's Season Ticket.

As part of a simplified pricing structure, concession categories have been removed, with the exception of Under-16s, who will continue to receive a discounted rate. The Under-16 discount will move from 50 per cent to 25 per cent off.

A Women's Season Ticket provides access to all Saracens Women's home league and pool stage fixtures, including PWR Cup matches. This excludes pre-season friendlies and knockout fixtures and offers the same level of access as the 2025/26 season.

Supporters renewing an existing Women's Season Ticket will qualify for the renewal rate, while first-time purchasers will pay the first-time buyer price.

As a benefit of being part of the wider Saracens family, Men's Season Ticket holders qualify for a preferential Women's Season Ticket rate regardless of whether they have previously held a Women's Season Ticket. This means Men's Season Ticket holders purchasing a Women's Season Ticket for the first time will still receive the discounted rate.

Get your season ticket NOW.

Need Help Purchasing Your Season Ticket?

The Supporter Services team is available to assist with any enquiries from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Supporters can contact the team by email at supporterservices@saracens.net or by telephone on 0203 870 3303 and will be happy to help with renewals or any questions regarding Women's Season Tickets.

News

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SAR ST2627 W Web HomeBanner DESK
18.06.26

2026/27 Women's Season Tickets Now Available

Saracens is pleased to confirm details of Women's Season Tickets for the 2026/27 campaign. Following a review of the Women's Seasonal Membership offering and feedback from supporters, Seasonal Memberships will now be known as Women's Season Tickets, creating a simpler and more familiar experience for fans. Season Ticket prices have been frozen for the 2026/27 […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ealing Trailfinders Women v Saracens Women
16.06.26

Rosie Galligan to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Rosie Galligan will depart the club at the end of the season. The Red Rose will leave North London after three years in her second spell with Saracens, having rejoined the club from Harlequins in 2023. Initially joining Saracens in 2016, Galligan quickly established herself as a key figure in the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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