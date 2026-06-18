2026/27 Women's Season Tickets Now Available

Saracens is pleased to confirm details of Women's Season Tickets for the 2026/27 campaign.

Following a review of the Women's Seasonal Membership offering and feedback from supporters, Seasonal Memberships will now be known as Women's Season Tickets, creating a simpler and more familiar experience for fans.

Season Ticket prices have been frozen for the 2026/27 season, meaning supporters can continue to back the Women in Black throughout the campaign at the same price as last year.

The club will also continue to offer a discounted renewal rate for existing Women's Season Ticket holders, alongside a preferential rate for Men's Season Ticket holders who wish to add a Women's Season Ticket.

As part of a simplified pricing structure, concession categories have been removed, with the exception of Under-16s, who will continue to receive a discounted rate. The Under-16 discount will move from 50 per cent to 25 per cent off.

A Women's Season Ticket provides access to all Saracens Women's home league and pool stage fixtures, including PWR Cup matches. This excludes pre-season friendlies and knockout fixtures and offers the same level of access as the 2025/26 season.

Supporters renewing an existing Women's Season Ticket will qualify for the renewal rate, while first-time purchasers will pay the first-time buyer price.

As a benefit of being part of the wider Saracens family, Men's Season Ticket holders qualify for a preferential Women's Season Ticket rate regardless of whether they have previously held a Women's Season Ticket. This means Men's Season Ticket holders purchasing a Women's Season Ticket for the first time will still receive the discounted rate.

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Need Help Purchasing Your Season Ticket?

The Supporter Services team is available to assist with any enquiries from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Supporters can contact the team by email at supporterservices@saracens.net or by telephone on 0203 870 3303 and will be happy to help with renewals or any questions regarding Women's Season Tickets.