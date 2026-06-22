Five Things You Should Know Before the PWR Final

Your Saracens head into their final dance of the season to face Trailfinders in the PWR final this Sunday.

With 119 tries and 781 points already gained over the season, Saracens lead the pack with the highest number of tries scored by any PWR team this season. Zoe Harrison has also been named as the most prolific and accurate kicker in the league, with an 81% success rate, placing her at the top of not only the PWR but also the Gallagher PREM.

Earlier in the season, Saracens have scored a total of over 130 points in the previous head-to-heads against Ealing. With over 18 rounds completed by both teams it comes down to the battle of the best to see who claims the title.

EXPERIENCED VS NEWCOMERS

The final brings together two very different journeys. Saracens have been here before, they know how to handle the pressure and have built on years of knockout experience. They know what it takes to win titles.

Trailfinders, on the other hand, are the newcomers to this stage. Having only been in the PWR for 3 years they have already reached their first PWR final, following their breakthrough game against the raining champions, Glouster.

Its experience against momentum, history against a side chasing their first chapter of it.

RECORD BREAKING CROWDS EXPECTED

The final is expected to draw in a new record attendance for the PWR era. Its another sign of how quickly the womans game is growing, with more fans turning up to watch the biggest moments live. The atmosphere will reflect not just a final, but a landmark moment for the sports continued rise.

SARACENS CHASING THEIR SEVENTEENTH TITLE

Saracens are aiming to lift their 17th top flight title, and their first league championship in 4 years. After having time away from the top, the chance to reestablish themselves as champions once again.

MARLIE PACKER'S LAST GAME

This Final also carries extra emotion. Sunday marks the final appearance of Marlie Packer for Saracens. A leader, a former Red Roses captain and one of the most influential players in the women's game. Packer goes into one last big occasion for the wolf pack, it is almost poetic that it is performed at the Stoop, her home for next season. A nine year journey defined by physicality, leadership and winning mentality comes to a full circle for her last hurrah.

INTERNATIONAL STARS EVERYWHERE

Both squads are stacked with international quality, featuring multiple Red Roses, Canadians and international players from across the globe. From playmakers to finishers, this isn’t just about your regular final, it’s a showcase of some of the best players in the world going head to head in the biggest test of the season.