Five Things You Should Know Before the PWR Final

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StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
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PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
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Five Things You Should Know Before the PWR Final

22.06.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

Your Saracens head into their final dance of the season to face Trailfinders in the PWR final this Sunday.

With 119 tries and 781 points already gained over the season, Saracens lead the pack with the highest number of tries scored by any PWR team this season. Zoe Harrison has also been named as the most prolific and accurate kicker in the league, with an 81% success rate, placing her at the top of not only the PWR but also the Gallagher PREM.

Earlier in the season, Saracens have scored a total of over 130 points in the previous head-to-heads against Ealing. With over 18 rounds completed by both teams it comes down to the battle of the best to see who claims the title.

EXPERIENCED VS NEWCOMERS

The final brings together two very different journeys. Saracens have been here before, they know how to handle the pressure and have built on years of knockout experience. They know what it takes to win titles.

Trailfinders, on the other hand, are the newcomers to this stage. Having only been in the PWR for 3 years they have already reached their first PWR final, following their breakthrough game against the raining champions, Glouster.

Its experience against momentum, history against a side chasing their first chapter of it.

RECORD BREAKING CROWDS EXPECTED

The final is expected to draw in a new record attendance for the PWR era. Its another sign of how quickly the womans game is growing, with more fans turning up to watch the biggest moments live. The atmosphere will reflect not just a final, but a landmark moment for the sports continued rise.

SARACENS CHASING THEIR SEVENTEENTH TITLE

Saracens are aiming to lift their 17th top flight title, and their first league championship in 4 years. After having time away from the top, the chance to reestablish themselves as champions once again.

MARLIE PACKER'S LAST GAME

This Final also carries extra emotion. Sunday marks the final appearance of Marlie Packer for Saracens. A leader, a former Red Roses captain and one of the most influential players in the women's game. Packer goes into one last big occasion for the wolf pack, it is almost poetic that it is performed at the Stoop, her home for next season. A nine year journey defined by physicality, leadership and winning mentality comes to a full circle for her last hurrah.

INTERNATIONAL STARS EVERYWHERE

Both squads are stacked with international quality, featuring multiple Red Roses, Canadians and international players from across the globe. From playmakers to finishers, this isn’t just about your regular final, it’s a showcase of some of the best players in the world going head to head in the biggest test of the season.

News

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Saracens v Exeter Chiefs
22.06.26

Five Things You Should Know Before the PWR Final

Your Saracens head into their final dance of the season to face Trailfinders in the PWR final this Sunday. With 119 tries and 781 points already gained over the season, Saracens lead the pack with the highest number of tries scored by any PWR team this season. Zoe Harrison has also been named as the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
SAR ST2627 W Web HomeBanner DESK
18.06.26

2026/27 Women's Season Tickets Now Available

Saracens is pleased to confirm details of Women's Season Tickets for the 2026/27 campaign. Following a review of the Women's Seasonal Membership offering and feedback from supporters, Seasonal Memberships will now be known as Women's Season Tickets, creating a simpler and more familiar experience for fans. Season Ticket prices have been frozen for the 2026/27 […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ealing Trailfinders Women v Saracens Women
16.06.26

Rosie Galligan to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Rosie Galligan will depart the club at the end of the season. The Red Rose will leave North London after three years in her second spell with Saracens, having rejoined the club from Harlequins in 2023. Initially joining Saracens in 2016, Galligan quickly established herself as a key figure in the […]

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StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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