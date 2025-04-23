PRESS NOTES | Mark McCall Previews the trip to Sale

Saracens Men’s Director of Rugby, Mark McCall spoke to the press this week about their upcoming trip to Sale and the previous game against Gloucester.

Upon reflection of last weekend’s bonus-point win over the Cherry and Whites, McCall was pleased on the whole with the performance shown at StoneX.

“The game had a bit of everything, really. I think in the first half we made too many mistakes, but we coped well and managed to handle a frustrating period. That set us up nicely for a more successful second half.”

It was the defensive resilience when it mattered most that really impressed McCall, as his side managed to keep Gloucester from scoring any points across the second half.

“In games gone by, we’ve been up a few points and then slackened off in the last 20 minutes. It was pleasing to see that we took pride in everything we did and managed to keep Gloucester out throughout the second half.”

It’s a six-day turnaround for the Men in Black as they travel to the Salford Community Stadium to face Sale Sharks this Friday night, a contest which McCall knows is a tall task.

“It’s a big test. They were strong away from home last week, but their home record is even better. It’s difficult to go there, they’re a well-rounded team. They play tough, but they’ve also got some brilliant players who can make things happen. You have to be at your best to beat them.”

“You need to get a lot of things right to win at Sale. They’re very good at controlling field position and dictating the tempo, which we’ll have to counteract. Discipline will be crucial too, especially with how strong they are at the set piece.”

When asked about their key threats on the park, McCall was quick to praise Alex Sanderson’s side — in particular the work of their fly-half George Ford.

“We’ve got a strong back five in the pack, just as Sale do, that will be an exciting battle on Friday night. George Ford is a class act. He’s the real leader of their team and makes all the right decisions at all the right times, so we’ll have to contain his influence as much as possible.”

On the other side of the pitch on Friday night, summer signing Fergus Burke will visit the home of the Sharks for the first time in his professional career. When asked about his debut campaign in North London, McCall showed his pleasure towards the Kiwi’s performances.

“We brought Fergus in as probably not an established world-class player. He had big shoes to fill, but when you put all that into context, he’s been brilliant since joining. He had an injury at the start of the season, then played some great rugby against the Bulls and Northampton over Christmas and got some valuable experience training with the Scotland side.

“It takes time to become the half-back everyone turns to. It took Ivan time when he joined, but Fergus is developing into the player and leader we know he can be.”

Elsewhere in the backline, centre Olly Hartley has been handed a chance to show his worth in a Sarries shirt since Alex Lozowski’s injury in Leicester. Despite some setbacks during his time so far in NW4, McCall is over the moon with how well Hartley has stepped up to this most recent challenge.

“Olly joined us two years ago from Wasps. He’s had some injuries along the way, but he’s come back well and had a great game against Gloucester last Saturday, especially against some tough midfield opponents. He’s a big man and could become that forceful, strong centre we once had in someone like Brad Barritt, but he’s also got the skillset to go with it. He’s certainly one to watch.”