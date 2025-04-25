Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
MATCH REPORT | Sale Sharks 25-7 Saracens Men

25.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 04 25 at 21.34.48
Screenshot 2025 04 25 at 21.34.54

Saracens Men suffered defeat at the Salford Community Stadium as they were beaten 25-7 by a physical Sale Sharks outfit.

The Men in Black showed plenty of endeavour but were ultimately punished by the hosts who showed their free-flowing ability with a number of long-range tries under the floodlights.

The result leaves Sarries still well and truly in the fight for the top-four places, but they will be well aware that a strong end of the season is required with just three matches left in the regular season.

Sale made the perfect start and crossed for the opening try with just two minutes on the clock. George Ford’s dummy saw him break the line, and he released Arron Reed who was brought down just short but was able to offload to Rekeiti Ma’asi-White who was never going to be stopped from close range. The conversion went wide, but the hosts had an early 5-0 lead.

That lead was quickly extended to eight points as a Ford penalty sailed straight through the posts, giving Sarries an uphill task from the off.

The Londoners then began to show signs of what they are capable of, an extraordinary carry from Tom Willis took him 40 metres up the pitch as he shrugged off four defenders with ease, and then Ivan van Zyl gathered a high ball and earned a penalty as well as some much needed territory.

That territory almost got them their first try as a flat pass from Fergus Burke released Angus Hall down the wing, but despite his devastating feet he was brought down just two metre from the line.

Just as it looked like Sarries were building their way back in to the match, Sale struck out of nowhere to tighten their grip on proceedings. Tom Roebuck found space from a turnover and galloped in to the 22, releasing Ford who was on his shoulder with a clear run under the posts. He converted his own try to make it 15-0 with 17 minutes played.

Burke had the chance to get his side on the board with a penalty but it drifted wide, and then he set up a great opportunity for a try as he combined with Elliot Daly and burst in to the 22 but a knock on from the following phase allowed Sale to escape.

They did more than just escape however, as Arron Reed used his footwork and blistering pace to run 80 metres and step three defenders en route to the line with a try of the season contender to

give the hosts some real daylight. The conversion made it 22-0 as we approached the half hour.

Sarries got a much needed lifeline with 32 minutes played as they deservedly crossed for their first try of the match. A penalty was kicked to the corner, and then it went from left to right with a wonderful pass from Daly to allow Hall plenty of space and a clear run to the line. The touchline conversion from Burke cut the deficit to 22-7.

Nick Isiekwe was growing in stature in the match as his aerial ability came to the fore, and then Hall rose highest to gain a high ball and offload to Ben Earl, but just as it looked as if he might escape he was brought down and Sale turned the ball over.

That is how it stayed until the break, as McCall’s men looked to regroup for a monstrous second half ahead of them.

Sarries started the second half with real urgency and a huge shot from van Zyl on his opposite number forced a turnover which seemed to galvanise his team.

They came inches short of the line from the penalty as they played off the back of the maul, but the intent was clear as they looked for a way back in to the match.

Sarries were dominating territory, and Alex Goode used all of his experience to snipe through a gap which almost saw him burst through but the door was firmly closed by the physical Sale pack.

Another penalty followed which put Sarries just five metres from the line, but just as the maul looked like it was heading over the ball was lost in possession and Sale managed to clear.

Raffi Quirke then thought he put the result beyond doubt as he gathered a loose ball and ran under the posts, but the referee came back for an earlier knock on and Sarries lived to fight another day.

Ford then knocked over his second penalty of the evening to extend their lead to 25-7 as they closed in on the win with just 14 minutes remaining.

Charlie Bracken thought he had given Sarries a lifeline with 10 minutes left when he sniped and dotted the ball down, but after a lengthy TMO check it was deemed he was held up, much to the frustration of the visitors.

Sale then saw out the closing stages with their kicking game and ensured they would be the ones celebrating as the final whistle rung around the Salford Community Stadium.

We're back at StoneX in a fortnight for a must win game against Newcastle Falcons, tickets are selling fast so book your tickets NOW!

