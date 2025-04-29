Jeani Loyola to retire from rugby

Saracens Women’s prop Jeani Loyola has called time on her career following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Spanish international spent 10 years in North London, amassing over 50 appearances in the process.

Upon the announcement of her retirement, Loyola said:

"After a decade of unforgettable experiences with Saracens, I find myself filled with gratitude and pride. This club has given me more than just rugby; it has given me lifelong friends, unforgettable memories, Premiership and Cup titles, and a family that will always be a part of me.

It has been fantastic to see the club grow and transform over the years, and I feel truly privileged to have been a part of that journey. From the highs to the challenges, every moment has helped me grow not just as a player but as a person.

Thank you to my teammates, coaches, staff, and the amazing supporters who have made this journey so special. Saracens will always be home, and I’ll cherish these years forever."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry thanked Loyola for her dedicated service to Saracens Women.

"Jeani has been a reliable presence in the squad for over a decade. Helping Sarries to many pieces of silverware, including the recent Allianz Cup win, she has produced some crucial moments across her rugby career. I want to wish her all the best for her retirement from the game."