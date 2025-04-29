Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Jeani Loyola to retire from rugby

29.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Loyola banner
Saracens v wasps womenallianz premier15s2022/2023

Saracens Women’s prop Jeani Loyola has called time on her career following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Spanish international spent 10 years in North London, amassing over 50 appearances in the process.

Upon the announcement of her retirement, Loyola said:

"After a decade of unforgettable experiences with Saracens, I find myself filled with gratitude and pride. This club has given me more than just rugby; it has given me lifelong friends, unforgettable memories, Premiership and Cup titles, and a family that will always be a part of me.

It has been fantastic to see the club grow and transform over the years, and I feel truly privileged to have been a part of that journey. From the highs to the challenges, every moment has helped me grow not just as a player but as a person.

Thank you to my teammates, coaches, staff, and the amazing supporters who have made this journey so special. Saracens will always be home, and I’ll cherish these years forever."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry thanked Loyola for her dedicated service to Saracens Women.

"Jeani has been a reliable presence in the squad for over a decade. Helping Sarries to many pieces of silverware, including the recent Allianz Cup win, she has produced some crucial moments across her rugby career. I want to wish her all the best for her retirement from the game."

