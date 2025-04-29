400 Not Out: Alex Goode Set for Landmark Saracens Appearance

Saracens legend Alex Goode will make his 400th club appearance next weekend as the Men in Black welcome Newcastle Falcons to StoneX Stadium.

Goode, who has dedicated over 17 years of his career to Saracens, joins an elite group of players to have reached 400 appearances for a single professional club, a remarkable achievement in the modern game.

Since making his debut in 2008, the 36-year-old has played a central role in the most successful era in our history. He has won six Premiership titles and three European trophies, featuring in all nine of Saracens' victorious finals. His individual accolades include being named Premiership Player of the Season in 2015/16 and European Player of the Year in 2019.

A true stalwart of the game, Goode will become the first Saracens Men’s player to reach 400 appearances in the professional era. Celebrations are planned for Saturday 10th May, when the Men in Black host Newcastle Falcons in their penultimate home fixture of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Throughout the next week we will be celebrating one of the finest to ever wear a Saracens shirt, keep your eyes peeled for more on this.

Goode is a proud and long-term supporter of the Saracens Foundation, and this will also be their Takeover game! Stay tuned for more information, but as always there will be plenty of ways to support them around the stadium on the matchday.

Don't miss out on the chance to be part of history! Tickets are available now to support Alex and the team as they chase a play-off place in the closing stages of the campaign.

BOOK HERE!