Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

400 Not Out: Alex Goode Set for Landmark Saracens Appearance

29.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 04 29 at 14.20.47
Saracens v leinster heineken champions cup final

Saracens legend Alex Goode will make his 400th club appearance next weekend as the Men in Black welcome Newcastle Falcons to StoneX Stadium.

Goode, who has dedicated over 17 years of his career to Saracens, joins an elite group of players to have reached 400 appearances for a single professional club, a remarkable achievement in the modern game.

Since making his debut in 2008, the 36-year-old has played a central role in the most successful era in our history. He has won six Premiership titles and three European trophies, featuring in all nine of Saracens' victorious finals. His individual accolades include being named Premiership Player of the Season in 2015/16 and European Player of the Year in 2019.

A true stalwart of the game, Goode will become the first Saracens Men’s player to reach 400 appearances in the professional era. Celebrations are planned for Saturday 10th May, when the Men in Black host Newcastle Falcons in their penultimate home fixture of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Throughout the next week we will be celebrating one of the finest to ever wear a Saracens shirt, keep your eyes peeled for more on this.

Goode is a proud and long-term supporter of the Saracens Foundation, and this will also be their Takeover game! Stay tuned for more information, but as always there will be plenty of ways to support them around the stadium on the matchday.

Don't miss out on the chance to be part of history! Tickets are available now to support Alex and the team as they chase a play-off place in the closing stages of the campaign.

BOOK HERE!

 

News

See all news
Saracens v newcastle falcons gallagher premiership rugby

Famous Fixtures: Saracens deliver festive fun against the Falcons

With Saracens about to face Newcastle Falcons at the StoneX Stadium in their penultimate home fixture of the season, it’s time to look back on the last time the Falcons made the trip to North London: Saracens Men saw out 2023 in style with a 37-19 bonus-point victory over Newcastle Falcons at a sold-out StoneX […]

30.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 04 29 at 14.20.47

400 Not Out: Alex Goode Set for Landmark Saracens Appearance

Saracens legend Alex Goode will make his 400th club appearance next weekend as the Men in Black welcome Newcastle Falcons to StoneX Stadium. Goode, who has dedicated over 17 years of his career to Saracens, joins an elite group of players to have reached 400 appearances for a single professional club, a remarkable achievement in […]

29.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Loyola banner

Jeani Loyola to retire from rugby

Saracens Women’s prop Jeani Loyola has called time on her career following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign. The Spanish international spent 10 years in North London, amassing over 50 appearances in the process. Upon the announcement of her retirement, Loyola said: "After a decade of unforgettable experiences with Saracens, I find myself filled with […]

29.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross