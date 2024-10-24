Press Notes | Shaw Pre-Leicester

Saracens’ Head Coach, Joe Shaw, is expecting a “proper test” ahead of clash with Leicester Tigers this weekend.

Despite absentees on both sides due to international duties, Shaw is fully aware of the battle ahead of his side on Saturday.

“They’ve got some great players in that squad even though, like us, they’ve got players away on international duty. They’re an experienced side who have been playing some great rugby this year so we’re expecting a real test this weekend.”

The Men in Black come into this fixture off the back of a gutsy win at Ashton Gate, a match Joe Shaw described as a “real challenge” in more ways than one.

“Minor injuries and illness throughout the week meant we lost some real depth in the squad. But training in the week was really uplifting with everyone putting in a shift to get us over the line. It was a hard-fought victory but a really rewarding one given the circumstances.”

This week has also seen seven Saracens’ players represent England in their Autumn Nations Series training camp, more than any other Premiership side. A figure Joe Shaw is proud of.

“We’re quite used to having a big group in the England squad, and I think as an organisation it’s something we can be proud of. As a coaching group we want to be developing players that can go on and play for their country.

Of course, we miss their quality and rugby IQ for games such as this one, but it provides us with a great opportunity to give someone else in the group a chance in that shirt.”

Shaw was also able to provide an update on various players who have missed out on previous fixtures.

“Juan Martin Gonzalez, Fergus Burke, Nick Tompkins, Lucio Cinti and Fraser Balmain have all taken part in bits of training this week after various absences from match day squads.”

The Sarries Head Coach also spoke highly of Andy Onyeama-Christie after his long-term injury sustained a fortnight ago.

“He had his operation this week so there’s no timeframe given just yet but knowing how he reacted and bounced back from his previous injuries I have no doubt he’ll be back on the field as soon as he possibly can.”