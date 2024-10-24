Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Press Notes | Shaw Pre-Leicester

24.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gloucester Rugby V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby
Harlequins V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Saracens’ Head Coach, Joe Shaw, is expecting a “proper test” ahead of clash with Leicester Tigers this weekend.

Despite absentees on both sides due to international duties, Shaw is fully aware of the battle ahead of his side on Saturday.

“They’ve got some great players in that squad even though, like us, they’ve got players away on international duty. They’re an experienced side who have been playing some great rugby this year so we’re expecting a real test this weekend.”

The Men in Black come into this fixture off the back of a gutsy win at Ashton Gate, a match Joe Shaw described as a “real challenge” in more ways than one.

“Minor injuries and illness throughout the week meant we lost some real depth in the squad. But training in the week was really uplifting with everyone putting in a shift to get us over the line. It was a hard-fought victory but a really rewarding one given the circumstances.”

This week has also seen seven Saracens’ players represent England in their Autumn Nations Series training camp, more than any other Premiership side. A figure Joe Shaw is proud of.

“We’re quite used to having a big group in the England squad, and I think as an organisation it’s something we can be proud of. As a coaching group we want to be developing players that can go on and play for their country.

Of course, we miss their quality and rugby IQ for games such as this one, but it provides us with a great opportunity to give someone else in the group a chance in that shirt.”

Shaw was also able to provide an update on various players who have missed out on previous fixtures.

“Juan Martin Gonzalez, Fergus Burke, Nick Tompkins, Lucio Cinti and Fraser Balmain have all taken part in bits of training this week after various absences from match day squads.”

The Sarries Head Coach also spoke highly of Andy Onyeama-Christie after his long-term injury sustained a fortnight ago.

“He had his operation this week so there’s no timeframe given just yet but knowing how he reacted and bounced back from his previous injuries I have no doubt he’ll be back on the field as soon as he possibly can.”

